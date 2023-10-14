San Francisco Restaurants Enforce Ban on Vomiting

San Francisco eateries are done cleaning up people’s vomit, so they’re putting a price on puking. Many restaurants in the Bay Area have posted signs or added statements on their menus informing their patrons that they’ll be charged a clean-up fee if they vomit anywhere in the establishment.

The Consequences of Bottomless Brunch

Brunch is a national phenomenon. People look forward to the weekend so they can indulge in mouthwatering egg dishes, sugary breakfast treats, and boozy morning drinks. But this fun can get messy when people indulge a little too much, and many San Francisco restaurants, especially brunch spots, aren’t putting up with it anymore.

Bottomless mimosas are a big draw for many brunch lovers, where they can drink mimosa after mimosa for a flat rate. However, this often leads to people drinking too much alcohol and getting sick in the establishment.

The Rate for Ralping

The clean-up fee is around $50 at most restaurants, and many of these policies have been implemented since 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One restaurant, Kitchen Story in Oakland, spoke to SFGate, telling them that vomiting had become a real problem: “It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot.”

The owner of Kitchen Story, Steven Choi, continued, “This was still during the pandemic and it became a very sensitive issue for customers and staff having to clean up.”

Nauseous and Inconsiderate Diners

When someone pukes all over a toilet during a busy brunch, this inconveniences workers, disgusts other customers, and poses a health hazard. Restaurant workers were tired of and appalled by cleaning up puke, which is why many restaurants have taken action.

And the patrons weren’t just ralphing in the bathroom; they were throwing up outside the restaurant and sometimes right at their table.

Please Drink Responsibly

Choi noticed signs at bars and other restaurants in the area informing patrons of the service charge for puking and decided to follow their wise lead.

Kitchen Story now has a sign near the bathrooms stating, “Dear all mimosa lovers, please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically be included in your tab when you throw up in our public areas. Thank you so much for understanding.”

It seems the sign has done its job, as Choi says, “It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand.” He explains the sign is “there to make the customers stop and think about other people.”

Folks aren't willing to shell out $50 to empty their nauseous stomach, so San Francisco restaurant workers are spared from cleaning up their messes.