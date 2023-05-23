San Francisco's restaurant scene is almost as famous as its city skyline. Known for its fresh seafood, culinary diversity, and craft cocktails, San Francisco eateries offer fresh and flavorful meals in a truly fascinating city. From rooftop terraces to waterfront patios (and even a restaurant on Treasure Island), dining in San Francisco is one of the best things to do in California this summer, especially if you choose one of these San Francisco restaurants with a view.

Enjoy oysters while soaking in views of the San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Bay Bridge. Devour dinner with displays of downtown. Or share small plates in the city skyline atop San Francisco's tallest hotels. The options are plentiful.

15 San Francisco Restaurants With a View

Born and raised in the Bay Area, I've enjoyed every minute spent exploring San Francisco's incredible culinary landscape. Here's my local's roundup of the best San Francisco restaurants with a view.

1. Top of the Mark

It doesn't get more classic than Top of the Mark. For the quintessential culinary experience with the most spectacular views, head to the Mark Hopkins Hotel on Nob Hill. Take the elevator to the 19th floor and get ready to be dazzled. The 360-degree panorama views of the San Francisco skyline, the Gold Gate Bridge, and the beautiful bay are easy to appreciate with so many windows.

The scenery is breathtaking at night when the city sparkles. Top of the Mark offers a full bar, signature cocktails, and appetizers. It's perfect for a light bite before dinner, but you may want to load up on small plates and stay the entire night.

2. Mersea Restaurant

Mersea means Island Oasis in Old English, which is exactly what Mersea Restaurant is! Nestled on Treasure Island, this casual eatery offers (arguably) the best view of the San Francisco skyline, the city's famous bridges, and Alcatraz. This unique destination restaurant is built out of shipping containers. The fish tacos are delicious, and there are even bocce courts and a putting green.

3. Scomas

Another classic San Francisco restaurant, this waterfront eatery on a working pier in the heart of Fisherman's Wharf, has served locals and tourists for three generations. With its own fish receiving station, Scomas offers 100% sustainable pier-to-plate seafood. And the views while eating that fresh, delicious catch of the day are stunning. The boats bouncing on the bay are particularly gorgeous at sunset.

4. Radhaus

Radhaus in the Fort Mason Center has beautiful giant windows with views of the East Harbor and the Golden Gate Bridge. It's an excellent place to get a great German beer to accompany a plate of bratwurst. The views are especially spectacular at sunset when the sky changes colors over the bay.

5. Epic Steak

Like most steak houses, Epic Steak is a little pricey. But you get what you pay for. Acclaimed Executive Chef, Parke Ulrich, focuses on flavor and simplicity, and the results are sensational.

Epic Steak has a wide variety of appetizers and seafood, which are great, but stick to the main attraction here. Steaks are cooked to perfection. And the water views of the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island are as equally impressive as the food.

6. Kaiyo

Located in SoMa, Kaiyo is a Peruvian-Japanese rooftop restaurant offering a tropical oasis with abundant green plants and rich textiles, views of the San Francisco skyline, and shareable plates. Kaiyo offers an extensive drinks selection, tasty bites, and a delicious seafood platter for two, which includes Nikkei oysters, choros, ceviche, seasonal shellfish, seaweed salad, edamame, and leche tigre shots.

7. Mission Rock Resort

The deck on Mission Rock Resort hangs over Mission Bay, offering scenic bay views and making diners feel like they're eating on the water. Perfect for simple dishes, like burgers and fish and chips, Mission Rock Resort is also a fun spot for oyster happy hours and pristinely sourced fresh seafood.

8. Charmaine's Rooftop Bar and Lounge

One hundred and twenty feet above Market Street on the rooftop of the San Francisco Proper Hotel, Charmaine's Rooftop Bar and Lounge is a must-visit San Francisco restaurant. While indulging in city skyline views, dine on pork belly skewers, crispy fish tacos, or a cheeseburger. The patio ambiance is chic, with black and white striped furniture, firepits, lots of greenery, and a checkerboard floor.

9. Cityscape

Cityscape is the tallest skybar in San Francisco. Offering 360-degree views from the 46th floor of the Hilton in Union Square, Cityscape has an extensive drinks selection and a small plate menu offering things like cheese and charcuterie boards, shrimp cocktail, marinated olives, edamame, and truffle crisps. While the menu isn't extensive, the views are possibly the city's best. Come for the view and stay for a light bite.

10. Beach Chalet

Out of all the San Francisco restaurants offering incredible views, this one provides the best display of the Pacific Ocean. Located on the second floor of a big building on the Great Highway, diners by the window have a first-row seat to a beautiful California sunset.

The entire first floor contains gorgeous murals from the Works Progress Administration era. Take a look around before heading upstairs to check in with the hostess. Beach Chalet is equally excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

11. Hog Island Oyster Bar

The Ferry Building in San Francisco has many great restaurants, but Hog Island Oyster Co. is a staple. Patio seating is ideal, but seats at the raw bar are also pretty great. Dining on fresh oysters while watching the ferry boats come and go is one of the best outdoor things to do in San Francisco.

12. View Lounge

With a self-proclaimed “vantage point like no other,” the iconic View Lounge offers extraordinary panoramic views of San Francisco from the 39th floor of the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. The drinks menu is extensive, and the food is designed to be shared. Think chicken tacos, beef sliders, grilled octopus, and seared wild-caught scallops.

13. Waterbar

Fresh seafood, elegant outdoor patio, gorgeous bay views—the Waterbar is a true treat. Dine on swordfish, scallops, and squid (among many other things) while admiring the beauty of the blue bay and the Bay Bridge.

14. Reds Java House

To get the impressive Bay Bridge and waterfront scenery without breaking the bank, try Red's Java House. This is one of the best San Francisco restaurants for a cheap bite with priceless views. Situated on the water under the bridge, grab a burger and a cold drink and soak up the scenery.

15. Cavaña

On the 17th floor of the Luma Hotel San Francisco, Cavaña offers gorgeous views from the San Francisco skyline to the East Bay, but its main perk is its proximity to Oracle Arena. Diners can peek inside the stadium to catch a glimpse of a baseball game, concert, or other special event while sipping a cold drink and sharing Latin American tapas and street food.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks Travel.