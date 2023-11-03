San Francisco’s Pier 39 and the Sea Lion Phenomena

The sun is welcoming, piercing through the bay's sharp, cool November morning. The smell of sourdough at Boudin's Bakery fills the air, and I take a sip of hot coffee, walking towards San Francisco's Pier 39. There are few people around, and it makes the sound of the lapping water of the bay much more prominent. But then another sound reaches my ears: barking but not dogs.

As I get closer to the Pier, I can see them glistening in the sunlight—lots of brown, sleek bodies floating on a wooden platform in the water. They're sea lions – seemingly hundreds of them and just there, out in the open. I hurry down and join the few other people standing there, watching the antics of these noisy, smelly marine mammals.

Why Are There Sea Lions at Pier 39?

I had read about the sea lions but didn't realize they were there of their own accord and that there was no enclosure or entry fee. These wild animals choose to accommodate the platforms beside Pier 39. According to one tour guide, their presence back in 1989 was unwelcome. They were smelly and noisy, and shopkeepers thought they'd be bad for business.

They tried various things to encourage them to move on, such as hosing them with fire truck hoses, but they kept coming back. However, people loved them, and they remain a popular attraction today. I make it a point to stop in San Francisco on my way to and from Australia and visit the sea lions. Coffee and a croissant from Boudin's Bakery, with the bay's gently lapping waters and the sea lions' company, has become my favorite breakfast activity.

Pier 39 Highlights Beyond the Sea Lions

The sea lions and Pier 39 seem like they're part of the same attraction, but they're not. The Pier was built about ten years before the mammals began residency in 1978. Located in the picturesque area of San Francisco's North Beach, the location boasts views of the bay and The Golden Gate Bridge. You'll also notice the foreboding island containing the infamous Alcatraz Prison.

What transformed from a neglected pier in 1978 became a bustling entertainment and leisure hub. The Pier's architecture features charming wooden buildings in pastel colors, adding to the area's sea shanty-style atmosphere. It's light and refreshing despite the amount of tourists wandering about.

At the Pier's center is the San Francisco Carousel, one of the few double-decker carousel rides worldwide and crafted in Italy. It features hand-painted designs of iconic city locations such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Coit Tower, Chinatown, and of course the sea lions. The carousel is adorned with over 1,800 sparkling LED lights. It offers a delightful selection of more than 30 animals to ride with traditional organ music.

Where To Eat on Pier 39

An array of boutiques and stores offer everything from stylish clothing to San Francisco souvenirs. Dining options are equally impressive, from renowned seafood establishments like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Fog Harbor Fish House, offering stunning bay views and delectable clam chowder, to casual spots like Wipeout Bar & Grill for a relaxed atmosphere, there's something for every palate and budget. Take the chance to indulge in fresh crab dishes at The Crab House, or savor something sweet at the Crepe Cafe.

San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay

If you need more entertainment for one day, you can head to the aquarium on Pier 39. Aquarium of the Bay is a fascinating aquatic destination housing over 24,000 marine creatures, featuring sharks, rays, octopuses, jellyfish, and playful river otters. Visitors can explore walk-through tunnel exhibits, engage with transparent touch pools, and gain valuable insights into critical environmental issues such as climate change, plastic pollution, and habitat loss.

Tickets are available starting at $21.75 for children and $31.75 for adults. Alternatively, you can opt for a family bundle ticket for $90, making it an educational and entertaining experience for the whole family.

Sea Lions at San Francisco's Pier 39

Even experts on marine life aren't 100% sure why the sea lions started coming to PIER 39 in 1989. However, most suggest that it had something to do with the earthquake in October of that year. The marine mammals appeared at PIER 39's K-Dock shortly after the Loma Prieta earthquake in October 1989. Initially, only a few of these sea lions began using the dock as a resting place. Still, by January 1990, their numbers had grown substantially, leading them to take over K-Dock completely. This takeover initially frustrated the Marina tenants at PIER 39 — tour guides will tell you how some tenants attempted to encourage them to move by hosing them down with firetruck equipment.

The Marina Staff sought advice from The Marine Mammal Center—an organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitating of marine mammals. They recommended that the sea lions continue using K-Dock as their home. Biologists believe sea lions are drawn to K-Dock due to its favorable conditions, including abundant food sources in the nearby bay and ocean, a scarcity of natural predators in these waters, and the comfort and protection offered by the floating docks. These factors and the docks' adaptability to tide changes provide an ideal resting place for sea lions.

Best Time of Year for Sea Lions

The sea lions' migration patterns and behaviors are closely monitored to ensure their well-being and the preservation of this unique marine habitat. During the summer months, you'll find fewer of the noisy mammals about, but during the cooler months of the year, the dock is quite packed. At one time, up to 1700 have been counted occupying the floating platforms.

You can visit the Sea Lion Spot just behind the viewing area to learn more about them. However, could you double-check that it's open since they plan to close for renovations and will have a temporary visitor location? You can even check them out via webcam—but this isn't as much fun as visiting them in person. It's also worth remembering that feeding or harming them is illegal.