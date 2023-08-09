Bryan Randall, Long-Time Partner of Sandra Bullock, Dead at 57 From Incurable ALS

Photographer, former model, and long-time partner of actress Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall, had ALS. His three-year battle with this debilitating and deadly disease was very private to him, and in a statement to People, his family said, “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.” Randall was 57 when he died.

The family also added a thank you to the medical professionals who helped Bryan on his journey. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

What is ALS?

Anterior Lateral Sclerosis(ALS), often called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a motor neuron illness that can be hereditary and is always fatal. This incurable disease attacks the neurons that send signals from the brain and spinal cord to the voluntary muscles of the body and slowly, tragically, kills them.

As the disease progresses, people lose the ability to walk, talk, swallow, and breathe until their body gives out one day. Frontotemporal dementia is also part of this disease, as it can affect the language and decision-making centers of the brain.

Understanding ALS

Motor neuron diseases are a group of neurological disorders that attack and damage the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. These neurons are responsible for every voluntary and involuntary movement the body performs.

ALS is more common in adults aged 40 -70 than any other age group but can be diagnosed even in children or young adults. In 2018, the youngest person diagnosed in the U.S. was Kennedy Arney. Juvenile ALS is similar to ALS in older adults, except it affects children. The disease is no less deadly because of the age of the patient.

The disease usually starts in the hands, feet, legs, or arms or in the muscles that control swallowing and speech and slowly progresses throughout the body until the person succumbs to an inability to breathe, even with the help of a ventilator. In patients with frontotemporal dementia associated with other symptoms of ALS, the motor neurons for language, speech, personality, and behavior are greatly affected.

One Thing To Remember

ALS is thus incurable and has a death rate of 100%; it depends on how long you live with the disease, which varies. And if you don't have frontotemporal dementia alongside ALS, the condition does not affect the brain. While your body slowly shuts down, you are acutely self-aware, a cruel and demoralizing sidebar to this already harsh and inhumane disease.

For Bryan Randall, the battle was within the average 2-5 years of life expectancy. Some patients live with the condition for years, surpassing the ten-year mark, and others succumb within a few short months as the will to live dies out with the body.

Thankfully Bryan wasn't alone in his fight against this horrifying reality. Along with his family, Sandra Bullock, the actress best known for her roles in Speed (1994) and Miss Congeniality (2000), and more recently Bird Box (2018), was “determined to be the best of caregivers,” according to her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado.

The Als Association and Als Research

The Randall Family requests that anyone who would like to send condolences please donate to the ALS Association. The ALS Association works to educate the public on understanding this degenerative disease and helping those who are affected by its life-altering prognosis. Here are some stats to put this illness into perspective.

Five thousand new cases are diagnosed each year.

The out-of-pocket cost for treatment, from diagnosis to death on average, is $250,000.

The estimated cost for a drug to slow or stop the progression of ALS stands at $2 billion.

Every ninety minutes, someone is diagnosed, and someone passes away from ALS.

Life After ALS

For patients diagnosed with ALS, the prognosis is always the same, with slow progression up to and including death. First discovered in 1869, the disease didn't gain significant recognition until it affected the life of famed baseball player Lou Gehrig, hence the name Lou Gehrig's Disease.

People who are diagnosed fight for every moment they have left, and they live every moment with the hope that doctors and scientists will discover treatments to slow or halt the progression of the disease will be found. A cure would be a miracle to the families affected by ALS, whether hereditary or not.

For families like the Randalls, the fight continues to honor their son, brother, partner, father, and friend.

Source: MSN, ALS Association, People, Instagram.