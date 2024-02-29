Unwrapping the Magic: The Best Things To Do in Santa Claus Indiana

In the heart of the Midwest, small-town America shines bright. Travelers will find a place dedicated to Christmas, no matter what time of year they may visit. Add in plenty of presidential American history, and Santa Claus Indiana becomes an exciting blend of nostalgia and Americana. Here's what we recommend doing on your visit to Santa Claus, Indiana.

Visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari

If you love historic theme parks, a visit to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari should be a top priority. Filled with holiday-themed lands, including Halloween, Fourth of July, Christmas, and even Thanksgiving, the family-friendly park offers everything from live entertainment to water shows, thrilling roller coasters, and delicious dining. If you want to tell Santa Claus your Christmas wish list well ahead of time, no worries: he's in the park for meet and greets every day.

As for its waterpark, Splashin' Safari, there's water fun for every thrill seeker, including a wave pool and massive tube slides. If you're all about getting the most bang for your travel buck, you only need one ticket for both the theme park and waterpark!

Send a Postcard With a Santa Claus Cancellation Stamp

If you head to the Santa Claus, Indiana, post office with a postcard to mail, check out the cancellation mark on the stamp: it's the only one with a Santa Claus zip code. Additionally, make sure you take your photo with the giant statue of Mr. Claus holding the post office sign before you leave, as it's an iconic piece of the city's history.

Play a Round of Golf

When the weather is beautiful in Santa Claus, it's a great reason to be outside. A fun way to get some fresh air and exercise is by playing a round of golf. Happily, the city has one of the top 75 public golf courses in America: Christmas Lake Golf Club. Open to the public, it's been an 18-hole challenge for golfers since 1967.

Explore Lincoln State Park

Fun fact—President Abraham Lincoln spent much of his boyhood years in the Santa Claus, Indiana, area. Lincoln State Park was created in honor of one of the most beloved presidents in our history. Filled with hiking, walking, biking trails, camping, fishing, swimming, and beautiful scenery, a visit is a must if you love the outdoors.

Pay Homage at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

Another tribute directly across the road from Lincoln State Park is The Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial. Showcasing the area where President Lincoln spent his 14 years in Indiana, a stroll through the woods highlights where his family's cabin once stood. Additionally, if you love family history, the cemetery where his mother rests is a beautiful place to see.

Visit the Santa Claus Indiana Museum

The history of Santa Claus, Indiana, is a fun one. Happily, you can visit the Santa Claus Museum and Village to get the whole story. Open year-round, it's all about preserving the history and culture of the area through photos, documentation, and remarkable artifacts.

Another fun fact—during the Christmas season, countless children send letters to Santa Claus to the city's post office. In 1914, the official postmaster made the effort to send each child a response. These days, the Santa Claus Museum and Santa's Elves, Inc. carry on the tradition.

Take a Horse Ride

Even if you're not a seasoned horse rider, Santa's Stables offers horseback rides for young children aged five and up. With two choices of trail rides (a 20-minute ride or a more extended 45-minute version), safety is the priority, and helmets are provided. Additionally, children under seven will ride with an experienced guide.

Test Drive a Local Winery or Two

If you're like I am, you love taste-testing local wine varietals. Happily, the Santa Claus area has two popular wineries to visit:

Monkey Hollow Winery: Family-owned and operated, this winery offers complimentary tastings of its award-winning wines, so it's an easy way to narrow down the ones you want to take home. Also on the property is an arts and crafts shop featuring local artists.

Pepper's Ridge: Specializing in fruit wines, the winery is all about supporting local businesses and using local fruit in its flavors and styles.

See Where Rudolph Lives in the Summer

Paying homage to Santa Santa's red-nosed reindeer, Lake Rudolph is an ideal spot for camping. Whether renting a luxury cabin, bringing your RV, or roughing it in a tent, the property has everything from a pretty lake for fishing to a waterpark for guests and daily activities for the family. I adore that you can rent golf carts and take quiet drives around the property.

During Halloween, guests get into the spooky season and decorate anything that stands still. The cabins are decked out in creepy designs, and RV lots are booked well in advance, as many visitors attend year after year. As for trick or treating, thousands of kids walk from lot to lot, so make sure you bring plenty of candy.