Santa Savings Strategies for Christmas Cheer

Americans are expected to spend, on average about $1,000 on Christmas this year. Surprisingly, our Canadian neighbors spend approximately twice that for the holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday season retail sales have increased year-over-year since 2008. Given the ongoing economic downturn, this could potentially pose financial strain. There are ways to save money this holiday season besides eating ramen noodles every day.

Budget

A no-brainer first step is to plan what to buy from the get-go: gifts, decorations, dinner parties, and even transportation for all those Christmas visits. On average, 71% of holiday budgets are allocated to gift purchases. The ultimate goal is to limit how much you want to spend and stick to it.

Knowing how much everything costs will help you prevent going over your budget and reduce anxiety over all the expenditures. It is also okay to come up with rough estimates rather than no plan.

Limit the Gift List

Even though you’re in the Christmas spirit, you probably need to trim down your gift list. You’re not obligated to buy a gift for every person you know. You can send a thoughtful card to them.

Better yet, plan a White Elephant or Secret Santa party to cut back on buying gifts for multiple people. For people want to maintain a yearly Christmas budget, it makes sense not to go crazy on spending.

Use an Expense Tracking App

Spreadsheets or a budget planner can be fabulous tools to keep track of all your spending. But nowadays, a wide variety of financial planning apps are available, which makes that even easier. Using an app makes it convenient to note and monitor expenses from anywhere.

Be Frugal

One way to cut costs drastically is to buy second-hand gifts. Make a trip to thrift stores or websites to find gifts that are often significantly cheaper than buying brand-new products. Buying inexpensive things does not mean the quality is terrible. Thrift stores often carry rare, one-of-a-kind items more meaningful than the shiny new items on retail shelves.

Cashback

You don't want to miss out on cashback when shopping for gifts. Many sites, like Quido, Rakuten, and TopCashback, offer cashback for expenditures. They are legitimate companies that work with major brands, so they're safe to use. Who doesn't like to earn money while shopping? The cashback amount can vary between 1% to 15%, depending on what and how much you buy.

Spend Less on Traditions

Do you make Christmas cards for everyone? What about Christmas goodies? While it's a great tradition, your wallet may not like it so much. You can save money by cutting the extra things you do. You don't need to send Christmas cards to everyone you meet or know. Also, not everyone also needs more Christmas goodies because some people don't need the temptation to blow their diets during the holidays.

Comparing Prices and Sales

The big red “SALE” sign is tempting, but it’s often a marketing ploy designed to entice impulse buying. Be savvy and verify sales compared to the original price by checking tracking websites like Honey, which monitors the price of items all year. Make sure you are buying things on sale and not paying for the original price.

Unsubscribe

Many companies and brands ramp up the numbers of emails to entice subscribers to spend money. Last year, Americans spent approximately $936.3 billion on Christmas items. Be careful when checking your emails, so as not to get caught up in the sales and spending. If you are tempted, you should unsubscribe to those emails so you don't overspend. Stick with your budget and shop wisely.

Create Homemade Gifts

Rather than all new gifts, giving homemade items can be cheaper and more meaningful. If you struggle to budget this holiday season, you might want to try to make something for your loved ones. Make a card, ornament, scrapbook, or scarf. It's the thought that counts, and what better way to express that than by giving something made with time and devotion?

Wrapping Gifts

Colorful wrapping paper and beautiful bows do make a package look great, but they don’t really matter. The gift matters more than the wrapping. The average person usually spends $56 on gift-wrapping materials for Christmas. You can buy wrapping paper from the dollar store instead of the high-grade paper from retail stores.

Regift

While regifting has a bad reputation, it's time to move away from that mindset. You may have some new things you’ve never touched since you got them. It’s time to give them to someone who might use them. Maybe there’s a dress in the closet that still has the tags attached. What about the brand-new cooker from your relatives you never opened? If you know you’ll never use the gift, let someone else have it who will enjoy it. It saves money and keeps a gift from going unused.

Say No

When people are on a budget, saying no is sometimes the best policy. If your workplace, small group, or club wants to do a gift exchange, you don't have to participate. Christmas is already expensive as it is, as well as being a stressful time. You don't want to add more stress to your plate. Be kind to yourself and your budget, and tell them you can't participate.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.