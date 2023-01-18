Congressman George Santos Stole $3,000 From Dying Dog

Freshman Congressman George Santos can't stay out of the news lately.

In the latest chapter of a tale filled with alleged lies, deceptions, and exaggerations, George Santos has been accused of stealing money from a GoFundMe campaign meant to save the life of a dying dog. Two veterans from New Jersey say Santos offered to help them raise money for their pet – and then disappeared, taking $3,000 from the GoFundMe in the process.

The veterans' dog didn't survive.

Many in social media are in an uproar over the latest development in a seemingly never-ending parade of George Santos allegations and uncovered lies. This news comes just a day after Santos had been assigned to his first-ever House committees by his Republican colleagues.

This Twitter user proclaims that “more we learn about Santos, the worse he gets” after passing along the news to his followers:

Feelings of disbelief surrounding George Santos have been circulating throughout social media in recent weeks:

This Twitter user doesn't understand how Santos still remains a Congressman after so many lies have been uncovered lately:

Some users, like aintscarylarry, took the comedic route and made a joke at Santos' expense, referencing the Congressman's recent House committee assignment.

User jasonselvig points out that many in the GOP pushed a false narrative last week, overshadowing the latest allegations surrounding Santos:

George Santos is approaching meme territory, as many users have made similar jokes to TheRickWilson over the past month:

There are some on Twitter who are looking for Republicans to make a stand against the lies of Santos:

Even the rock band Eve 6 got into the action, sarcastically saying it would be fine if George Santos used one of their songs for any future campaigns

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


