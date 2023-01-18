Congressman George Santos Stole $3,000 From Dying Dog

Freshman Congressman George Santos can't stay out of the news lately.

In the latest chapter of a tale filled with alleged lies, deceptions, and exaggerations, George Santos has been accused of stealing money from a GoFundMe campaign meant to save the life of a dying dog. Two veterans from New Jersey say Santos offered to help them raise money for their pet – and then disappeared, taking $3,000 from the GoFundMe in the process.

The veterans' dog didn't survive.

Many in social media are in an uproar over the latest development in a seemingly never-ending parade of George Santos allegations and uncovered lies. This news comes just a day after Santos had been assigned to his first-ever House committees by his Republican colleagues.

This Twitter user proclaims that “more we learn about Santos, the worse he gets” after passing along the news to his followers:

BREAKING: In 2016, George Santos set up a GoFundMe for a veteran's dog who needed lifesaving cancer surgery to remove a tumor; Santos took the $3,000 and ghosted, and the dog died, according to the veteran.



The more we learn about Santos, the worse he gets. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 18, 2023

Feelings of disbelief surrounding George Santos have been circulating throughout social media in recent weeks:

George Santos needs to be removed from Congress. What is happening? Why is this being allowed? Where is the bipartisan outrage over a criminal getting the power to be a lawmaker in America? — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) January 18, 2023

This Twitter user doesn't understand how Santos still remains a Congressman after so many lies have been uncovered lately:

No matter how I try to work my head around it I cannot grasp that George Santos was not run out of town. — Ed Kwok✨ (@kwok_xian) January 18, 2023

Some users, like aintscarylarry, took the comedic route and made a joke at Santos' expense, referencing the Congressman's recent House committee assignment.

Why is George Santos is on the Science Committee? Because he’s got lying down to a science. Duh! — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) January 18, 2023

User jasonselvig points out that many in the GOP pushed a false narrative last week, overshadowing the latest allegations surrounding Santos:

George Santos is liar but half the Republican Party lied last week by saying Biden was going to take your gas stove. — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) January 18, 2023

George Santos is approaching meme territory, as many users have made similar jokes to TheRickWilson over the past month:

Well, the science committee will certainly benefit from having Dr. George Santos as its first Nobel prize winner in physics on the panel. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 17, 2023

There are some on Twitter who are looking for Republicans to make a stand against the lies of Santos:

George Santos stole $3,000 from a veteran, lied about where he went to college, his religion, and his entire identity.



And what do Republicans do? — Americans Against the GOP (@AmericansVsGOP) January 18, 2023

Even the rock band Eve 6 got into the action, sarcastically saying it would be fine if George Santos used one of their songs for any future campaigns

A lot of bands get upset and issue cease and desists when republican politicians use their songs without license for their campaigns but if George santos wanted to use the heart in a blender song i’d let him do it just for the memes — eve6 (@Eve6) January 18, 2023

