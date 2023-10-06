Sarajevo City Guide: The Best of The Capital City

The Balkan countries are getting more and more attention in the world. Now is a great time to experience a place like Sarajevo for yourself. It's one of the most beautiful cities in the Balkans. It is said among the locals that Sarajevo is a Jerusalem of the Balkans due to the diversity in religions amongst the locals. Find out what you need to know before you go in our Sarajevo city guide.

Where Is Sarajevo?

Sarajevo is located on the western side of The Balkan Peninsula. It is the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina and a former Yugoslavian republic. It is located between Montenegro, Croatia, and Serbia.

What Is The History of Sarajevo?

Sarajevo has been inhabited for several thousand years. Still, its history was turbulent due to its geographical location, importance as a military strategic point, and trade route. The first inhabitants of Sarajevo were The Butmirs, or, more specifically, people of The Butmir Culture. The name itself represents the way of life and the art of the local tribes who lived in the area. They were famous for their pottery.

But as the centuries went by, the empires changed, and Sarajevo became a part of The Kindom of Bosnia, which would later fall under the Ottoman Empire. It left an irreversible trace in the history and culture of Sarajevo and the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina. After the fall of the Ottoman Empire, Sarajevo fell into the hands of Austro-Hungary. The most notable act during this period was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by Gavrilo Princip. A show that started World War I.

After the Second World War, Bosnia, Herzegovina, and Sarajevo became part of The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slavs, which ultimately became Yugoslavia. After a vicious war among the Yugoslavian countries during the '90s Bosnia and Herzegovina became an independent republic with Sarajevo as its capital.

Who Are The Inhabitants of Sarajevo?

The Sarajli are a special kind of people. Sarajevo is home to Muslim Bosniaks, Serbian Bosniaks, and Jewish Bosniaks. Even though they were at war thirty years ago, and Sarajevo was under siege, the locals live in peace, putting aside all their differences.

Is Sarajevo Tourist-Friendly?

Very much. Sarajevo is very suitable for tourists with many places to see. The most notable factor for me is the friendliness of the locals. Please don't hesitate to ask for help; you will get it. For example, if you forget your wallet, they will give you food and coffee for free. They are amazing people.

What To Do in Sarajevo?

Sarajevo is an outstanding city filled with energy. While visiting Sarajevo, make sure to visit Baščaršija, which is considered a historic city center. It is an old Ottoman neighborhood with narrow streets, souvenir shops, bakeries, and shisha bars. Try the local delicacy – Ćevapi, a ground veal finger-like piece of meat cooked on the grill and served with fresh bread, onions, and kajmak. Kajmak is between butter and heavy cream, but it's more like butter.

Visit the assassination point of Franz Ferdinand and see the place where WWI started. The Jahorina Mountain is also located near Sarajevo, and it is a perfect place for anyone who loves winter sports.

Where To Stay In Sarajevo

Sarajevo is very tourist-friendly, and there are numerous hotels and private accommodations where you can stay. Locals always rent apartments or rooms if you aren't into hotels, which can easily be found on websites like booking.com and Airbnb.

Are There Any Good Restaurants in Sarajevo?

Loads. There are so many different varieties of restaurants in Sarajevo, and it all comes down to what you are up for. If you are into expensive dining, I recommend The Four Rooms of Mrs. Safije or Hedona Wine Club. But if you want to try some local food, then I highly recommend Željo in Baščaršija, as they serve the best Ćevapi I have ever tried. To be fair, I have never had a bad meal in Sarajevo, so you won't make a mistake if you choose elsewhere.

My favorite place in Sarajevo is Pivnica, translated into English as The Beer House. It is located on the hill above Baščaršija, in the local beer factory. They have local bands perform almost every night, and you can enjoy a pint of local beer very cheaply. They also have excellent food!

Does Sarajevo Have an Airport?

Yes, it does. Sarajevo International Airport has flights worldwide, so you can avoid driving there.

Does Sarajevo Have Shopping Malls?

Yeah, a couple of them, and they are significant. And the best thing is they are located in the modern city center, all within a mile radius from one another. The best one is Sarajevo City Centre, but that's my opinion as others are close behind.

Does Sarajevo Have Public Transportation?

Yes, it does. There are buses and trams all across Sarajevo, which you can ride for a small amount of money. But if you prefer to avoid public transport, taxis are abundant in Bosnia's capital.

Is Sarajevo Worth Visiting?

It is the most beautiful capital city in ex-Yugoslavia, so yes. There are so many things to do and see in Sarajevo, so you will never be bored and return home with happy memories and your stomach full.

Your Sarajevo City Guide

Sarajevo has gone through many hard times to be what it is today—a symbol of war, culture, and perseverance. The inhabitants changed over the years, but the city still stands today despite all the difficulties that it has gone through.

It is a place to see and a place to remember.