Mechanic Shares 12 Brilliant Ways To Save Money on Gas That Really Work

Gas prices have hit a record high since last year, and we're all feeling the pain at the pump as we watch our total bill climb too quickly. If you're tired of spending a small fortune on gas every month, here are ten hacks from an auto mechanic that can save you money on gas.

1. Avoid Gas-Guzzlers

“Don't buy one of these,” and he points to his boat, which gets one mile per gallon. Now, a mile in a boat is much further than a mile in a gas, but the point remains. If you're trying to save money on gas, you should avoid gas guzzlers.

2. Keep Up With Maintenance

One of the easiest ways to save money on gas is to keep up with regular car maintenance. Don't skip an oil change. Make sure your tires are inflated to around 35 PSI. You should also check your air filter and change it about every 12,000 to 15,000 miles. And replace your spark plugs if they're misfiring. These are all straightforward things to upkeep, and they can add several miles per gallon of gas.

3. Mind Your Driving Habits

Did you know that your driving style matters? Practice coasting. EV owners have nailed down this technique because they can see its impact on their range. And the same is true of gas cars, too.

What habits should you implement? Accelerate slowly and avoid sudden stops. Plus,

4. Choose The Right Octane Rating

This mechanic says that most cars are designed to run on 87-octane gas. Some people believe that using 91-octane gas will improve their gas mileage, but this is not true. Stick with the manufacturer's recommendation for the best results for each car.

5. Don't Ignore The Check Engine Light

Tempting, I know. My go-to solution is to ignore the light. Unfortunately, the check engine light indicates issues in your car. And even just a small issue could affect your gas mileage. Don't ignore it; instead, visit an auto store to have your car's diagnostic codes checked.

6. Embrace Cruise Control

I have never used cruise control because it freaks me out not to be manually in control of my speed. But now that I've heard this car's reasoning for using it, I'm going to have to give it a try. He said that whenever possible, use cruise control. Especially if you're on highways because it helps maintain a steady speed and reduces fuel use.

7. Be Mindful of Air Conditioning Usage

I live in Texas, so I couldn't relate to this tip. But he said that if you live in an area where the weather is bearable, consider turning off the AC. If you're in a pinch, this can be a great way to improve your fuel efficiency.

8. Question Your GPS

This is another one that I am highly guilty of. She said not to blindly follow your GPS route. I like to stick my destination in Apple Maps and study it beforehand, especially on long road trips. You might find shortcuts that can shave off 50-100 miles from your journey if traveling far.

9. Skip Gas Additives

The mechanic said that many people swear by the additives in gas to increase fuel efficiency, but the hard truth is that these additives are not worth it. The tiny sliver of fuel efficiency will not be worth the payment of the additives.

10. Hybrid Owners Use Eco-Boost

If you drive a hybrid, use the EcoBoost setting. You may be surprised to see just how much gas you can save by doing this. Hybrid cars are specifically designed to help owners save on gas. So, if you have the EcoBoost button, use it!

11. Consider a Gas Credit Card

My husband and I have a credit card for our favorite gas station, and they give us 15% cash back on our gas costs. Many major gas stations offer rewards programs where you can save an easy 5 cents per gallon every time you fill up.

12. Join Cashback Apps for Gas Stations

I joined so many money-saving apps over the years. GasBuddy helps you to find the best-priced gas stations near you, and Upside is another app that pays out cash rewards based on the amount of gas you bought and which station you purchased it from. Each gas station will have different cashback percentages that they offer customers.

13. Just Drive Less

This is my favorite tip because I am a homebody. The absolute best way to save money on gas is to drive less! Run errands and get everything you need in one trip. Try to find someone to carpool with to work. Let your kids take the bus to school. Have groceries delivered to your home. There are endless ways that you can drive less.

Source