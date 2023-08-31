8 Ways Being a Cheapskate Can End Up Costing You More

Have you ever made a decision to save some money that ended up backfiring later on? It’s not at all uncommon to do something to save money now, only to have those savings cost you further down the road. Here are a few ways that people commonly try to save that can actually cost a lot more in the end.

1. Avoiding The Doctor or Dentist

When money is tight, many of us don't want to pay a dentist just to hear them say “floss more often” or a doctor who simply tells us to “lose some weight.” Well, after doing that for a couple of years you could just wind up paying a much bigger price.

Avoiding those regular check-ups and cleanings can leave you facing a hefty bill later on when you may need a bunch of costly fillings or even a root canal. If you have a dental plan that covers check-ups, then there is no excuse for neglect. Even if you don’t have full coverage, you should still go to the dentist and doctor for check-ups. It’s a lot better to deal with the co-pays now than shell out big bucks for major costs later on. This is especially true since so many conditions can be treated if they’re caught early.

2. Opening a New Credit Card for a Discount, Then Only Paying The Minimum

“Would you like to sign up for our credit card today and save 30% instantly on your purchase?” How many times have you heard that line? This can be a good deal if you actually pay off the credit card in full when you get the first statement. Sadly, when that first bill arrives, many people find it easy to avoid the pay-off amount and instead opt for the much smaller minimum payment.

Before long, you’re paying the minimum every month and adding more to the store card. Suddenly you become a credit card “revolver,” one who is paying hefty interest charges. That initial 30% you saved can cost you way more if you’re not careful. Pay it late, just once, and you can add extra late fees and interest rate hikes to your burden.

3. Doing Your Own Taxes

No doubt that services like TurboTax and H&R Block do save a bunch of money on accountants' fees. These software programs are great for basic tax preparation. But if you have anything complex, it’s well worth your time and money to hire a tax professional to file your return. Tax accountants are trained in the minutia of the lengthy tax codes, and they can find deductions and tax exemptions that might you have no idea about. And while the software may be able to take these into consideration, you need to know what you can actually legally deduct before entering it.

An accountant will ask some questions that the software doesn’t and they know how to get the biggest possible refund. Despite an initial saving with tax software, you may just wind up paying more than you have to in taxes. By the way, tax preparation fees are also tax deductible the following year!

4. Building up an Emergency Fund Instead of Contributing to a Retirement Plan

Look, it's important to have an emergency fund. Finance experts say you need at least six months of expenses but they also agree that you need to look after your financial future too. If you’re squirreling away money now into an emergency fund or savings account but you’re not putting money into a 401(k), IRA, or other long-term retirement savings plan, you’re not prepared for something you know is coming—old age.

With compound interest being what it is, every day you put off preparing for your retirement means potentially thousands of dollars wasted. If your employer has a 401(k) match, that’s also additional (free) money you are throwing away. Be smart and think about the long term. Once you have that retirement plan set up and in place, then continue building your emergency fund.

5. Buying The Cheapest Items To Save Money

We've said it before, and we’ll say it again: “Buy cheap, buy twice.” That doesn't mean we don’t like spending on good quality items. We just don’t like to pay retail for them. Almost everything we buy is well below the suggested or listed MSRP, but it’s usually a well-made product with a good rating. That goes for clothes, shoes, electronics, tools—you name it.

However, if you buy a screwdriver set for $1 at a dollar store, or get your shoes for a few bucks at a flea market stall, chances are you’ll be buying them again real soon. Cheaply made, poor-quality items may save you a few bucks in the short term but only lead to paying more eventually to replace them. And if you replace them with more cheap junk, you’ll be repeating the cycle. You really get what you pay for. The only exception is when you buy generic brands at the grocery store. In that case, you’re usually buying the same product that’s in the name-brand packaging, but for a fraction of the price.

6. Getting Suckered Into BOGO Deals and Other Enticing Sales

BOGO (buy one, get one free), when it’s genuine, is hard to resist. But even then, whether it’s BOGO free or BOGO half price, you have to stop and ask yourself “Would I really have bought this much of this item at this price anyway?” For instance, if you go to a store looking for grape jelly, and you see BOGO, buy one get one free on jelly, that’s probably a great time to stock up. But if you’re looking for a new pair of sneakers and see BOGO half-off, stop and think. You went out looking to spend $60 on sneakers. Now you’re spending about $90. Did you want two pairs? Will you wear them both? Do you even like the second pair you’re buying? Sure, it can be a great deal, but if you really only want and need one pair, you should only buy one pair.

Also, be careful when exploring any sales. It’s easy to see those 75% off stickers and go crazy, thinking you’re saving tons of money. If you are just tempted to buy something because it’s cheap, ask yourself “Would I have bought this if it were more expensive?” If you never use a bargain item, it’s not a bargain!

7. Avoiding Routine Car Maintenance

Many of us have at least one car and most of us use that car to get to work. It's something we need to make money. A car is also something that needs regular maintenance. But many of us like to save that money and do only the basics. We’ll take it in for an oil change, run it through the car wash, and that’s about it. Of course, then the time comes to get your next oil change, and the mechanic informs you that your tires are worn on one side because you didn’t rotate them. Or you discover that little knocking sound you ignored needs a major repair. When it comes to cars, the old proverb “a stitch in time saves nine” couldn’t be truer.

Of course, it goes without saying that you should comparison shop for services but once you develop trust with your mechanic, stick with them even if there is a cheaper deal in town. Sometimes, as they say, “the cheap turns out to be more expensive.”

8. Buying Food in Bulk and Throwing Half of It Away

Bargains can be so hard to pass up. When you see a whole bag of apples on sale for less than half the price of loose apples, you might grab them. But then you probably watch them rot because you bought too many. We load up on cheap bulk items and then have no way of using it all. So, while buying in bulk is good for lots of things, be especially careful when buying perishables. It’s not a bargain if you throw it away.

Well, that’s our list, based on a lot of our own personal experiences. Do you have any stories of your own about “savings” that cost you more in the end? How do you decide when it’s worth it or not to spend now so there won’t be that expensive moment of regret later?