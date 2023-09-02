13 Easy Ways To Save at The Grocery Store Without Really Trying

On the surface, it can seem pretty daunting to save money at the grocery store. But there are some easy ways to spend less. None of them require extreme couponing or other extensive measures. Using common sense and an actual plan of attack works every time, so pay attention and save…without even really trying!

1. Shop as Infrequently as Possible

Instead of shopping weekly (or even more often), try to stretch your groceries for two weeks or more. Yes, you’ll buy more per trip, but in the end, you'll spend less and save your money because you're more likely to use up the groceries and ingredients you already have.

2. Shop With a List

Going into the grocery store without a good list is like going on a trip without GPS or a map. You’ll buy things impulsively and you’ll buy things you don’t need. You might even forget the things you do need. Keep a running list on your phone so it’s always handy.

3. Purchase Fewer Convenience Foods

Say no to any cut fruit or prepared foods you see at the deli counter. Purchase staples like dried legumes and grains, raw meats, and fresh vegetables instead of prepared foods. They last longer, which will help you to be able to shop less frequently. They're so much cheaper, too!

4. Shop The Perimeter of The Store

Have you noticed that a lot of the processed foods are located in the interior aisles and near the checkout stands? Avoid them and find the fresh produce, raw meats, eggs, milk, butter and such located around the perimeter of the store. Grocery stores are designed to place essential ingredients at opposite ends of the store, forcing shoppers to pass through all the aisles and tempting them with items they don’t need.

5. Look Down and Look Up for The Best Prices

The lowest-priced items are usually placed above or below eye level. The items that bring stores the highest profit are always at eye level and easier to find.

6. Shop Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer First!

Before you shop, first check your kitchen. You don’t want to purchase ingredients that you already have but may have forgotten about. This will reduce your waste. Americans waste millions and millions in food dollars every year!

7. Know The “Great” Prices

Stores will try to trick you with loads of sale signs. Know what you usually pay for things and also when a sale price is crazy good. That’s when you stock up. Know when a big sale sign is just hokey.

8. Try The Drugstores for Certain Items

Candy and snacks are often used as loss leaders to draw you in when and if you buy them. But they also sell frozen, dairy, and refrigerated products at good prices and often they have the best beverage prices in town too!

Just be sure to check sizes and per-ounce costs so you know whether you’re actually getting a good deal.

9. Always Have and Use Your Store Loyalty Card

It’s easier than ever by using your phone number as your membership number when you first join and sign up. Just enter your number into the keypad and watch the discounts roll in. The digital coupons also save you time from searching them out and clipping them. The reward points really add up in savings.

10. Watch for Mistakes

When you go through the checkout line, pay attention as the cashier scans your items. Especially if you have a cart full of items, the cashier might scan something twice, or the price might ring up differently than the price advertised in the flyer or on the shelf. Check your receipt before you leave the store, too.

11. Ask for a Discount

You may not think it’s possible, but discounts sometimes come to those who simply ask. The butcher and the bakery are price targets for items that are about to pass their “best used and sold by dates” so when you see them, ask! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

12. Use a Cash-Back App To Get Refunds and Rebates

There are lots of great apps out there that make it even easier to save money on grocery shopping. The best part about them is that they're right there in your phone.

13. Shop With Your Credit Card for Extra Rewards

Many credit cards earn cash back on grocery and restaurant spending at the end of every month. If you can, get a card that offers these big rewards. It can be 1%, 2%, 3%, or even 5%, but any percent goes back into your pocket.

Remember, the goal is to shop smarter, not harder! The best part of all these money-saving tips is that you don’t have to sacrifice any nutrition for cost. In fact, you get better nutrition while you save money on your grocery shopping! This is totally a case of being able to have your cake (a healthy cake!) and eat it, too.

What tips do you have to help save when you grocery shop? Are you willing to try these “easy” ways to save?