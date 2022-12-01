Saving for the Holidays: How To Save Money When Traveling This Holiday Season 

It’s been a challenging financial year for nearly everyone, as the cost of living crisis only intensifies and experts predict that a recession may soon hit the U.S. economy in the coming months as broader macroeconomic problems persist.

If you feel like your money isn’t getting you as much as it used to, you’re not alone, as a May 2022 LendingClub survey found that a whopping 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck.

In the last year, prices have been skyrocketing, with everything from groceries, fuel, electronics, clothing, and other services experiencing major price increases to stubbornly high inflation.

In June 2022, core inflation in the U.S. hit an eye-watering 9.1%, the highest recorded in more than four decades. By October 2022, the latest available figures, inflation managed to jump somewhat to 7.7%. What this means for many consumers, including you, is that a basket of goods and services that cost $100 a year ago, will now cost you $107.70.

High inflation has been eating into consumers’ disposable income, leading to a greater shift in consumer behavior and overall economic sentiment. Consumer confidence has also hit its lowest level since July this year, as many Americans are starting to feel the slow burn of inflation worries and higher interest rates due to aggressive monetary tightening.

For the few of us who can travel in the coming weeks leading up to the holiday season, it might seem further and further out of reach as the cost of travel has also been increasing.

Airline ticket prices have increased by 25% since the start of the year, outpacing the rate of inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in April 2022 alone, airplane tickets managed to increase by 18.6% due to higher fuel prices and soaring operational costs.

Lodging, car rental, and dining out are also now more expensive, and holiday travel, whether domestically or internationally is looking to only become a pipedream for Americans this holiday season.

Though it’s become harder and more challenging to make the most of your money, there are still small things you can do to save a bit of cash, and travel more economically during this holiday period.

Plan Ahead of Time

Instead of simply packing up the family and loading them in the car, it’s best to start planning well in advance for your holiday travels.

So what does planning have to do with saving money?

Well, for starters, when you plan your holiday and look at all the potential costs that may be involved, you start putting together a clearer picture of how much money you will need, and what it will be spent on.

If you’re planning a trip to meet up with other family members, choose a central destination that is close to everyone. This will help you save a bit on gas or fuel, even though fuel prices have come down to their lowest levels since the start of the year.

Additionally, when planning your holiday trip, whether you’re going camping or simply taking a few days to hike in the mountains, you can properly see how much money will be spent on buying the right gear or even purchasing new equipment for the kids.

A big part of planning is to have a designated budget, and ensure you stick to it as much as possible, especially if you want to make the most of your time this holiday season.

Shop for Holiday Deals

If you didn’t manage to secure any travel deals on Black Friday, it’s best to start looking around now, as holiday travel packages, even for domestic travel, are typically more expensive during this time of the year, and closer to the date of departure.

Instead of only looking at one or two websites – comparison shop – by comparing several options against one another and deciding on the most affordable or budget-friendly.

If you feel as if you don’t have enough time before departing, see which deals are available for next year, or even reschedule your trip to spring or summer. The further in advance you shop, the better.

This also includes gifts and presents. Instead of buying everyone’s gifts at the same time, or only at one store, make sure to browse the internet a bit to see which retailers have the best deals available.

Split the Costs

It might not be the most convenient to travel with a large group of family members, but if you’re open to the idea, consider how you can split the costs among others.

Let’s say you and your siblings are all planning to visit your parents over the Christmas break. Instead of all driving in separate cars, why not rent a larger van, and split both the rental fee and the gas? This way you get to travel more economically, you save on car maintenance, and it’s a bit more environmentally conscious than having two or three cars drive up and down for the holidays.

Again, if you start planning well in advance, and reach out to friends and family members well before departure, you may be able to save a bit of extra cash that could be contributed towards food or even gifts.

Stay With Friends or Family

Several days cramped together with your family in one house might not sound like the most luxurious experience, but when you feel as if the inflation Grinch has gotten hold of your holiday budget, consider how you can save on holiday accommodation.

If you’re visiting family, find out whether they have an extra bedroom or space for you to stay in while you’re there. Additionally, if it is possible, you can always camp it out at their home, but this might require you to make some arrangements beforehand.

Perhaps you can call up an old friend, and ask whether you can stay with them while you’re in town visiting family. Don’t hesitate to state your intentions, and see whether you can contribute a few dollars as a fee for allowing you to stay at their place.

Use Alternative Transportation

Maybe the idea of traveling by car or even plane this year is completely out of the budget. In this case, you can always make use of alternative transportation such as a train or even a bus.

For starters, you may need to first see whether a bus or train is running on your departure date, and also if it stops in or close by to your destination. Secondly, you will need to think of ways to get to and from the station, and also the amount of time spent traveling.

Although it’s not ideal, seeing that you will be spending long hours on a bus or train with other strangers during the holiday season, you can use this time to relax and reconnect with your family.

More so, traveling by bus and train may require you to properly plan in terms of food or snacks, how to keep the children entertained, and how much time the total journey will take away from your holiday visits.

Be Frugal With Your Spending

If you plan on traveling this holiday season, consider how you can save before and during your holiday break.

For families that are taking an out-of-town excursion, staying in an Airbnb might be a bit cheaper than a luxury all-inclusive hotel. On top of this, if you do end up renting out a small unit or apartment, consider cooking meals at home instead of eating out for every meal.

Limit the amount you’re spending on expensive experiences or excursions and look online to see whether there are any free things to do in the area you’re planning to visit.

Not keen on hotels and Airbnb’s, escape to the great outdoors, and go on a camping trip by a lake or the mountains. If you find it cheaper to rent a camper van, or even some camping equipment, pitch the idea to the other members of the family.

Instead of buying pricey souvenirs, rather splurge on other exciting experiences such as visiting a national park, going to the zoo, or even a museum. Attend free events that are hosted for the public, or sign up for cooking or arts and crafts classes if they are cheaper than going to a pricey amusement park.

There are different ways you can save a bit of money here and there when you’re on holiday, it only requires you to do a bit of planning and digging around on the internet to find budget-friendly alternatives.

Make a Budget

Finally, as with any holiday trip – budget, budget, budget.

Having a budget, which we’ve already mentioned forms part of the planning process, and is a crucial element of any holiday trip.

Whatever it is you’re planning on doing, whether it’s visiting family or traveling abroad, make sure that you have a budget ready to help you see how much money you will need, and how you can stretch every dollar.

Having a budget will also help put things into perspective – financially – as it can show you how much legroom you have to work with and whether it might require you to make some cutbacks.

The Bottom Line

Traveling during the holiday season doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg, even if the price of nearly everything has gone up over the last year. Thinking outside of the box, planning, and having a budget at hand will help you understand where your money is coming from and what it’s being spent on.

Make the effort to sit and discuss the holiday plans, including the budget. Take the time you need to arrange the best holiday, without blowing too much cash on it. If you feel you’re not getting anywhere, search online for some additional tips and tricks on how to save.

Don’t be scared to ask for advice or guidance, and reach out to family members or a friend if you need some assistance. Don’t push yourself too far, and work with what you have – regardless of what you plan, it’s important to remember that the holiday season is about family and spending it with those you love.