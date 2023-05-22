12 Of The Best Ways To Save While Traveling

by
Woman in white hat at a luxury vacation resort.
Traveling can be a fun, yet expensive activity for people. But it doesn't have to be expensive! If you're struggling to enjoy traveling or the thought of it, you're not alone.

Luckily, people online have shared the most helpful tips to make you smile at the thought of any trip. Here are their suggestions.

1. Language Does Matter

Search for flights in an air company's original language. You can save hundreds of dollars this way. For example, book tickets in Peru using Spanish, not English. 

2. Roll Everything

Looking for the best way to save room while packing? This is the answer. 

3. Always Have Organizers

Organizers can help you find the exact things you're looking for in your luggage. They're a lifesaver. 

4. Flat Packing Saves Space

If you're taking an extended trip and plan on taking items out of your suitcase, this is the best way to go. 

5. Be Careful Who You Ask for Opinions

Make sure that if you ask for someone's opinion, make sure that they're unbiased. Certain people will give you answers that are in their best interests, not yours.

6. Bring Oranges

Here's one majority of people don't know, but may come in very handy to them:

An orange is a great way to diffuse awful odors of people nearby. 

7. Carry an Extra Pair of Socks

You can never have too many socks. Even if you think you've packed too many, pack extra. 

8. “Stupid and Cheerful

If you're stopped by law enforcement, the best way to stay out of trouble is to act stupid and cheerful. Never be belligerent. 

9. Use Tape

Traveling almost always comes with the risk of having your items stolen. However, nobody is going to steal something they think is broken. Putting duct tape on expensive tech items is a great way to deter thieves. 

10. When Flights Get Canceled, Don't Stand in Line to Talk to Agent

When a flight is canceled, one of the worst things you can do is stand in line. Instead, call the airline or use their app. 

11. Grab an Extension Cord

You may not need them at home, but you'll be surprised how often they come in handy while out of town. Plus, you can buy the cords that turn one outlet into three.

12. Just Be Chill

The most important tip? Relax. You're about to head on vacation. Take a deep breath, be prepared, and have a great time. 

