12 Of The Best Ways To Save While Traveling

Traveling can be a fun, yet expensive activity for people. But it doesn't have to be expensive! If you're struggling to enjoy traveling or the thought of it, you're not alone.
Luckily, people online have shared the most helpful tips to make you smile at the thought of any trip. Here are their suggestions.
1. Language Does Matter
Search for flights in an air company's original language. You can save hundreds of dollars this way. For example, book tickets in Peru using Spanish, not English.
2. Roll Everything
Looking for the best way to save room while packing? This is the answer.
3. Always Have Organizers
Organizers can help you find the exact things you're looking for in your luggage. They're a lifesaver.
4. Flat Packing Saves Space
If you're taking an extended trip and plan on taking items out of your suitcase, this is the best way to go.
5. Be Careful Who You Ask for Opinions
Make sure that if you ask for someone's opinion, make sure that they're unbiased. Certain people will give you answers that are in their best interests, not yours.
6. Bring Oranges
Here's one majority of people don't know, but may come in very handy to them:
An orange is a great way to diffuse awful odors of people nearby.
7. Carry an Extra Pair of Socks
You can never have too many socks. Even if you think you've packed too many, pack extra.
8. “Stupid and Cheerful
If you're stopped by law enforcement, the best way to stay out of trouble is to act stupid and cheerful. Never be belligerent.
9. Use Tape
Traveling almost always comes with the risk of having your items stolen. However, nobody is going to steal something they think is broken. Putting duct tape on expensive tech items is a great way to deter thieves.
10. When Flights Get Canceled, Don't Stand in Line to Talk to Agent
When a flight is canceled, one of the worst things you can do is stand in line. Instead, call the airline or use their app.
11. Grab an Extension Cord
You may not need them at home, but you'll be surprised how often they come in handy while out of town. Plus, you can buy the cords that turn one outlet into three.
12. Just Be Chill
The most important tip? Relax. You're about to head on vacation. Take a deep breath, be prepared, and have a great time.
