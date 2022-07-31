10 Ways To Save Money With A Grocery Delivery Service

Grocery delivery service is becoming more popular. Enter your grocery list online, and the grocery delivery service will take care of the rest. Not only is it convenient, but it can also save you money.

Why Choose Grocery Delivery?

Grocery delivery services gained popularity through the pandemic. Many realized they loved the convenience and have continued using this service despite the fees attached.

Grocery Delivery Saves Time

Everyone is busy with homes, jobs, and families. Our time is better spent watching our kids play soccer or working that side hustle.

Convenience Matters

There are many reasons why grocery delivery is becoming popular. You don't have to go to the grocery store and fight through crowds. You can sit back and relax.

Are Grocery Delivery Services More Expensive?

One common concern about grocery delivery services is that they may be more expensive than traditional grocery stores. However, this is not always the case.

With grocery delivery, you don't have to worry about impulse buying or overspending on items you don't need. You can order the things you need and stick to them. That can help you stay within your budget and save money in the long run.

Grocery delivery services can often be cheaper than in-person grocery shopping.

How To Save Money With Grocery Delivery Services

The cost of everything is on the rise. Even with a delivery fee, people are opting for grocery delivery. It's no longer for the wealthy and allows you to become more efficient with your time.

Here are ten ways that you can save money with the best grocery delivery service:

1. Plan Your Meals

When you grocery shop in person, it's easy to impulse buy items that you don't need. However, when you take the time to plan out all your meals and snacks for the week (or two weeks), then you know what you need. Impulse shopping can quickly add up and blow your budget.

Consider taking stock of your pantry to ensure you haven't run out of backups and staples.

Try to reduce food waste. The more food you eat, the less you have to purchase. Meal planning will help you only order the items you need, saving you money in the long run.

2. Make A List

Another way to save money with grocery delivery is to make a list before you start shopping. You can make this list in the grocery store app or on a piece of paper. It's easier to stick to the items you need. You're less likely to impulse buy when you know what you need.

3. Use Coupons

Many grocery stores offer online coupons. Unfortunately, traditional paper coupons aren't allowed, but most stores have stepped up their digital coupon game. Remember to check your store's app for additional discounts when choosing grocery delivery.

4. Avoid Missing Items

Missing items are a huge issue with online ordering of any type. If you're trying to save money by having food delivered weekly, going to the store for missing items defeats the purpose. Allowing for substitutions will help when your objective is to avoid impulse purchases.

5. Refer Family and Friends

Instacart allows you to refer family and friends and offer them a $10 credit for their first order. You will then get $10 off your order, too. Walmart has the same, and Fresh Direct will give you $25.

6. Know The Disadvantages

There are always disadvantages to having someone else do the shopping for you—the risks of fuzzy blueberries or extra large ketchup bottles. Delivery is for you if you're not a micro-manager and can get past the inconsistencies. Or, if the risk outweighs the work, online grocery delivery is a great way to go.

7. Stock Up

Consider stretching your weekly grocery deliveries to two weeks or even once a month to minimize any delivery fees you might encounter.

Stack your pantry with discount items, so staples are at your fingertips. Know when things go on sale and maximize your deliveries.

8. Be Flexible

It's almost inevitable that your store will be out of something you want. To avoid not having bread and having to physically walk into the store after delivery, be flexible with the type of bread you want. Consider making notes on each item, like “any wheat bread is ok.” This way, your shopper has guidelines to follow.

9. Consider A Membership

Many stores are now offering a yearly fee for grocery delivery. You get free shipping, a discount on gas, and unlimited free grocery deliveries. Walmart+ provides a free 30-day trial and $98 for the year.

Instacart, the largest online grocery service provider, offers a membership for $99 a year, and if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free Whole Foods Market deliveries.

Peapod from Stop & Shop and Giant grocery chains offer delivery for less than $7.

10. Look For Free Trials

Take advantage of discounts and promotions. Many grocery delivery services offer discounts for first-time users or referrals. You can also often find promo codes that you can use to save even more money.

FreshDirect is an online-only grocery store specializing in fresh food from farms, fishers, and artisans. Their selection tends towards more expensive items. However, some staple staples are available at reasonable prices, too!

They've been a big player for years within the New York City area but recently expanded into new markets, including Washington DC, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Try Grocery Pickup Instead Of Delivery

Skipping the delivery is one way to save a few dollars. An alternative would be free grocery pickup. Most grocery stores, big box stores, and department stores offer curbside delivery. Curbside delivery means you order your needs online and call when you get to the store or use the app to let them know you've arrived. The store employee will bring your purchases to your car and load them.

This way, you can still decrease your chances of impulse shopping. Easy enough to grab your groceries on the way home from work or while running errands.

Final Thoughts

Grocery delivery services are a great way to get the groceries you need without leaving your house. With some planning, you can save money and time by using a grocery delivery service. Following these tips can save money on your monthly grocery bill.

