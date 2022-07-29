Saving Tips: Buying a Car Amid Inflation

With a global recession, the automotive industry bears the brunt due to supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages.

The inventory remains short, even with the growing demand post-pandemic. This doesn’t help ease the inflationary pressure. In other words, finding an excellent new or used vehicle is an uphill task. Thus, it makes sense to protect your new ride with the best car warranty if you find one that tunes the strings of your heart.

Typically, a vehicle inventory shortage has several implications. We are in a seller’s market, so competition for new vehicles is cutthroat, and they come with a sticker shocker. The price hike has not spared old cars either, with couple-of-year-olds costing as much as new models only one or two years ago.

But that doesn’t mean all is lost. You can still make an intelligent car purchase with a few tips and tricks like the following:

Sort Out Your Finances

The high competition doesn’t mean you should splurge or stretch your borrowing.

Remember that the vehicle is a depreciating asset, and overstretching your finances may not be worth it. That is unless you buy it for business and you’re sure to recoup the amount quickly.

Ideally, don’t be quick to sign on the dotted line for a loan with excessive rates. Experts warn against predatory loans in a recession.

A small number of percentage points can save you thousands in repayments. But with a great credit score in tow, the rates shouldn’t be anything above 6-8%—above this puts you at risk. Organize for financing before you can go shopping, and make sure you have the best loan deal.

With this information, you’ll know which vehicles are affordable and snap up something that seems suitable for the price. Prepare in advance and be realistic about the capability to pay the installments.

Do Your Search First

One mistake most car buyers make is to go to the car lot without a particular car in mind and within budget. They’re probably looking for something they like and isn’t too expensive, but that’s like shooting in the dark. You may be setting yourself up for impulse buying (getting a vehicle you didn’t need in the first place).

If you have a specific automobile in mind, you may waste time and money going around dealerships that don’t have it. Call the local dealerships with your questions on hand, and browse the cars they have on their website.

Don’t stop there. If the dealership has the vehicle you like, create a shortlist, check its reliability, and get the road test results. Also, determine how safe the car is and how satisfied you are with it.

Extend the Search to Other Areas

Sometimes, the local dealers may not have what you want or the price you’re most comfortable with. It doesn’t hurt to go beyond the comfort zone and extend the search to other areas. You never know—you may scoop your prize at the most reasonable price.

While you shouldn’t box yourself in one area, be reasonable with the expenses that pile up with the search. Extending the search to some areas may not be the best definition of savings and may cost you more than the local. Do your math.

Negotiate for Better Prices

Expect the dealerships to drive a hard bargain, especially in a seller’s market. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying to negotiate.

Knowing the type of car you want very well is an excellent way to tip the scales. What is the going market price, and what is the cost of a comparable model? Do your homework and close all the possible loopholes the salesman can use to squeeze a little margin out of you.

If that fails, take the negotiations to the lender and the insurance. Don’t get too comfortable with the price or rate you’re given. Whatever small cut you get can add up to significant savings.

Keep Your Eye on the Fine Print

In some cases, most costs are concealed in the fine print, so don’t put pen to paper before you’re sure everything is in order. Ask questions where something is unclear, and don’t hesitate to pull out if you suspect deception.

Take the loan from a reputable provider after doing due diligence. What types of reviews do they have? Are they transparent? Do other clients have concerns about them, and how do they handle such?

Watch out for interest rates, processing fees, penalties, and other costs that may be significant.

Go Electric

While the future of the motor vehicles industry is electric, it can save you big bucks by switching to electric right now. Manufacturers and individuals are looking for ways to be more sustainable, so the demand for electric vehicles is steadily increasing.

But how will investing in an EV help you make savings?

Of course, it almost seems like gasoline and other fossil fuels have been on a mission to wring us dry through the ever-rising costs. Going electric ensures that you never have to think about gas ever. In addition, electric vehicles are low on maintenance compared to internal combustion vehicles.

Work With a Certified Dealer

You may find that certified pre-owned car dealers are a bit more expensive than uncertified ones, but your choice should be easy. An accredited dealer will be heavy on reliability and stuff like trustworthiness. They can also give you high-quality options.

A certified dealer will provide additional services such as insurance and warranties. These may not mean anything initially, but they will in the long run. The costs may balloon to unsustainable levels if you end up with an unreliable vehicle that breaks down within months.

In a nutshell, buying a car amid inflation need not be a painful process. You can still save with intelligent moves such as thoroughly searching the type of car you need and choosing the best price. Negotiate for better prices with the dealership, insurer, and lender. Look for ways to reduce the cost, and even consider going electric.