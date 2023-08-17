Savoring the Flavor: Which States Are Embracing Dining Out the Most?

Whether to celebrate a special occasion or they’re too tired after a long day of work, many opt for the convenience of dining out. However, with the rising cost of living, even a meal from a fast food joint can stretch budgets too thin.

A new study reveals the unexpected costs of eating out nationwide, shedding light on prices at quick-service establishments and the surprising states dining out the most.

How Much Americans Spend On Dining Out

The restaurant industry has recovered from the hit it took from Covid-19 lockdowns. However, just because restaurant revenue is steady doesn’t mean the same number of consumers are dining out.

According to restaurant tech supplier Toast, bill totals for lunchtime transitions are up 49% from 2019 for dine-in meals and 24% for take-out. Meanwhile, the number of weekday lunchtime transitions in 19 of the biggest cities in the United States has dropped below what restaurants saw in 2019. For instance, lunchtime transactions are down 23% in Chicago and New York, while Los Angeles is down 16%.

“As inflation and the rising cost of living continues to strain individuals and families across America, dining out in a restaurant is becoming more and more of a luxury,” says a spokesperson for the price comparison experts at PriceListo.com. “Americans spend between $20 and $75 on an average restaurant meal, depending on the venue size and number of diners.”

Expect To Pay More to Eat in These Cities

The average price an American spends on a meal out depends on the location: both the restaurant itself and the state the restaurant is in. Atlanta, Georgia, for instance, is where you’ll find an $8 McDonald’s meal. Still, the average dine-in experience can cost up to $70.

Those prices, however, are on the lower end of the spectrum. Carson, Nevada, has about the same prices for traditional restaurant meals as Atlanta. But you’ll pay an average of $13.50 per McDonald’s run.

In Austin, TX, though, the average restaurant meal is $91, with many restaurants’ meals totaling well above that price. At Apt 115, for instance, a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings is $225 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Yet, PriceListo’s study found how affordable a city or state’s restaurant scene has no impact on how many residents are looking to dine out.

This State Dines Out the Most

Colorado tops the list of states whose residents enjoy dining out the most, with an average of 74,795 searches for dining-related terms per 100,000 residents each month. The study shows that the average meal prices in this state are on the lower end; a meal from McDonald’s will cost you an average of $8, while a traditional sit-down restaurant can cost as little as $18.

In Denver, however, the study found the range for meal prices can, on average, be up to $72.50. But that’s just the average; At Frasca Food and Wine, guests enjoying the full, James Beard award-winning eight-course dining experience pay $195 a meal before tax and gratuity. If you want wine pairings, add $140 to your bill.

States With High Tourism Rates Rank High For Dining Out

Popular tourist destinations Hawaii and Florida follow with the most average monthly searches for dining-related items, with 72,127 and 71,903, respectively. The average range of the cost of food is wide between the two.

In Honolulu, a McDonald’s meal costs an average of $12. At the same time, you can expect to pay a maximum average price of $80 a meal when dining in. Restaurants throughout the city are outliers for range. At Margotto Hawaii, the four-course preview menu starts at $80, with 11 or 12-course meal options ranging between $160 and $340 per person.

But in Tallahassee, FL, McDonald’s meals cost consumers $9.25 on average, with most meals costing between $14.75 and $60. Some restaurants, like Shula’s 347 Grill, exceed this range; the price of their steak entrees ranges between $67 and $130 per person before tax and gratuity.

Searches Related To Finding Food Soar in These States

The study also found that Arizona, where the average meal cost ranges between $20 to $70, has 67,194 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Here, you can get a McDonald’s meal for $10, and like in many other cities, there are fine dining options that you can expect to pay more than the average meal.

At Kai, in Phoenix, AZ, tasting menus are $185 per person before wine pairings. Adding wine to your dinner costs $330 per person before tax and gratuity.

Georgia and Texas are next on the list, with 65,510 and 64,255 monthly searches, respectively. North Carolina is next, with an average of 62,721 monthly searches per 100,00 residents. Virginia and Illinois take the bottom of the list with 59.799 and 59,730 searches.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.