‘Saw X’ Editor Got a Police Visit Because Neighbors Heard Screaming

Saw X first assistant editor Steve Forn received a visit from the police after neighbors called due to the sound of screaming. Saw X is a direct sequel to the 2004 horror film Saw.

In an interview with NME, Saw X director Kevin Greutert describes what led to the unexpected police check. Forn was finishing the sound design for a scene involving an “eye vacuum” device at his office in North Hollywood, California. “There was a knock at the door,” says Greutert. “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’ And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.' It must have been a pretty realistic performance!”

Greutert — who edited seven Saw films and directed three — adds, “It’s a pretty funny story… plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

Tobin Bell Reprises His Role as John Kramer/Jigsaw in Saw X

Saw X takes place immediately after the first Saw but before any of the other sequels. The gory film features the return of Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, reprising their roles as John Kramer/Jigsaw and Amanda Young, respectively. The official description reads:

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back in Saw X, the most intriguing, unexpected, and chilling installment of the global horror franchise. Exploring the untold chapter of John/Jigsaw’s most personal game, the film is set between the events of Saw I and II. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, which he hopes will be a miracle cure for his cancer. But he discovers the operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his unique work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way, through terrifying and ingenious traps. Or, as John tells it, he helps people overcome their inner obstacles and make positive changes in their lives.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gruetert talks about Bell's contribution to Saw X. “He was very involved at the script level, he participated in postproduction, he even was coming up with additional dialogue after we shot the film that we incorporated into the story,” says Gruetert, who adds that with regard to Jigsaw, Bell “sets the rules in a way, because he's so deep into the John Kramer character and channels himself in a sense.

“Not that he has a dark side like that, but as an artist. He has an integrity that's really recognizable in John Kramer's character. If he thinks we're doing something that violates the lore of the character and the whole Saw saga, he'll make it clear to us that he thinks it should be a different way. And he's always right in this regard.”

Saw X is now playing in theaters nationwide.