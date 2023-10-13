8 Legit Reasons Why Drivers Are Saying No to Electric Cars

You can’t deny that electric cars are cool. Last month, an electric car broke the world record for the fastest 0-60 acceleration. A college student did it in less than one second—0.95 seconds.

Electricity is the way to go if you want to be behind the wheel of a powerful ride. But what if I’m looking for a reliable way to take my kids to the park and the grocery store? Are electric cars reliable and practical?

They will someday be, but right now may not be the best time to buy an electric vehicle.

According to data from Kelley Blue Book, 56% of Americans surveyed said they are still not interested in buying and driving an electric car. But why? What’s so bad about the move to all-electric transportation?

Here are eight reasons why.

Range Anxiety

In reality, electric cars are brand-new technology, and people are still worried about how they work. The fear of running out of battery power before reaching a charging station is real in many Americans.

And I get it. When I run out of gas, my husband can bring a gas tank to me. But what if I run out of charge? Can he bring me a tank of electricity? I know electric battery packs exist, so don’t come for me.

My point is that even though our range anxiety may not be entirely logical, electric cars are brand new, and this is something that people are naturally struggling with.

Public Charging Stations Suck

The Secretary of Energy said it herself, just in different words. The public charging station infrastructure in America still needs to be better. The Biden administration has agreed to spend over $500 billion on electric vehicle production, which will go to improving public charging stations. So maybe this problem will be remedied in the future, but that won’t be this week or probably even next year.

Electric Cars Cost a Lot

The average new electric car costs almost $67,000. That is a lot of money for the average American. Thankfully, there are a few more affordable options coming out in 2024 from Volvo and Kia, but the reality is that, for now, electric cars cost too much. As technology improves and production is made more efficient, we will surely see these prices drop, but for now, we poor folk will be sticking with gas-powered cars.

There Aren’t Many Electric Car Model Options

In March of 2023, only 40 electric models were available in the U.S. When you consider that 2.8 million cars were sold in 2022, 40 different options are basically nothing. Your options are even smaller if you need a pickup truck or an SUV.

This is another thing that will improve in the coming years, but right now, there are not a lot of options for consumers interested in electric cars to choose from. EVs may not be for you if you’re picky on size, style, feature packages, and price range.

Home Charging Expenses

It costs less to charge a car than to refill its gas tank. But you must also consider the cost of buying a home charger, which is usually around $1,000. Then, you also have to factor in the cost of professional installation, which is around $500 – $1,300.

There’s No Such Thing as a Used Electric Car

Have you seen very many listings for used electric cars? I haven’t. The reason is twofold.

First, EV technology is quickly going out of style as new technology and improvements are made every day. The original Tesla models only had 75-115 miles of range, making the original models as useful as an old iPhone 3.

The other reason is that just like iPhone batteries wear out and become useless, the same thing happens with electric cars. Instead of being able to replace an iPhone battery for $50, you’re looking at a bill of $4,000- $20,000 to replace the battery of an EV.

EVs Aren't That Great for The Environment

A lot of people are worried that, despite the headlines, electric cars are hurting the planet. Recently, data was brought forth about the tire pollution electric cars produce. Did you know EVs produce 20% more tire pollution than gas-powered cars? Tailpipe emissions are not the only factor in this equation to achieve a pollution-free earth.

Who Knows How To Work on Electric Car?

This is a big concern that will be remedied over time. As we become more and more familiar with the technology of electric cars, we will be more comfortable investing in all-electric transportation. Until then, Americans are understandably concerned about buying a car they don’t know how to work, fix, or maintain.