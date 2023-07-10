There is still time for summer travel plans for those looking for a quick getaway. Crystal River, Florida, Homosassa, Inverness, and Floral City offer adventures for quick getaways or active week-long vacations. Located about 75 minutes north of Tampa and 90 minutes west of Orlando, Crystal River is on the Gulf of Mexico on Florida’s Nature Coast. Scalloping season starts in Crystal River Florida soon and here's how to get in on the action.

Make the Most of Scallop Season

Plan your visit around Crystal River and Homosassa’s scalloping season between July 1 and September 24. You can meet fellow travelers here, catching their share of fresh bay scallops. Scalloping is a fun, easy experience, an esteemed local tradition, and a Florida family favorite.

Scalloping is a family-friendly underwater adventure that requires a mask, snorkel, flippers, and scoop net. While scalloping, divers can encounter starfish, seahorses, and other marine animals. A saltwater fishing license is required unless scalloping with a charter captain, so hiring a local guide is recommended. Experienced, they take divers straight to the best spots to find scallops and provide everything needed for a fun day on the water.

Hidden like underwater Easter eggs in the grassy ocean floor, scallops are found four to six feet below in the shallows of the Gulf of Mexico. Their many blue “eyes” glow like tiny lights around the rim of their shells, making them easier to find. The scallops can propel themselves through the water by opening and closing their shells, sometimes giving a lively chase.

Cook Your Catch

Citrus County’s access to water gives the dining scene much of its charm, from historic fishing operations to local favorites. Waterfront dining offers picturesque views and plenty of delicious options to fuel the fun. Fishing or scalloping in Crystal River and Homosassa often includes a unique, time-honored Florida tradition: cook your catch.

Hungry visitors can enjoy their catches after a full day of fishing courtesy of local chefs. Travelers can call ahead to one of the participating restaurants before bringing in your cleaned catch, and chefs will transform your trophy into a memorable meal, complete with plenty of southern-style, home-cooked fixings.

Try Your Hand at Fishing

Fishing is a way of life in Citrus County, and some of the best inshore and offshore fishing guides anywhere are here, ready to share their experience with first-time anglers. These expert guides tailor fishing trips to the season, weather conditions, and desires of professional and recreational anglers. They lead the hunt for freshwater and saltwater species, with bass, sheepshead, and bluegill among the common catches near the headwaters.

Citrus County is home to some of the world’s most sought-after fishing destinations, including the Chassahowitzka, Halls, Crystal, and Homosassa rivers. Inland, Lake Rousseau and the 30-mile-long Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes along the margin of the Withlacoochee River are home to large-mouth bass, white bass, crappie, stripers, bowfin, and gar, making it one of Florida’s top freshwater fishing sites.

Fish to Win the 2023 STAR Competition

The CCA Florida STAR 2023 Tournament has returned for its ninth year and takes place between May 27 through September 4. The tournament invites anglers to participate and win their share of prizes valued at almost $500,000, including boats, motors, scholarships, and more. This year’s competition comprises 15 divisions targeting inshore and offshore species and trash cleanup.

STAR’s signature Tagged Redfish Division offers winners the choice of a Yamaha-powered Contender Boats 22 Sport, Pathfinder Boats 2200 TRS, Dek Kat 2700 Flatz Kat, Carolina Skiff 162JLS, or Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy, and Can-Am Defender package. A $50,000 prize is also possible if a registered angler catches the Alta Equipment Super STAR Tagged Redfish.

The two winning youth anglers in the signature division can also win new boats powered by Yamaha Outboards, trailers, Minn Kota trolling motors, and Humminbird electronics. One of the best opportunities to catch a 2023 tagged redfish will be in Citrus County, one of two Destination Counties, which has eight tagged redfish, twice the number of standard coastal counties.

Take Advantage of Summers in Florida

Crystal River and surrounding areas offer various family, friends, and couples activities. Within tens of thousands of acres of protected state parks, forests, and wildlife refuges, visitors can explore miles of bicycling, walking, birding, horseback riding, and hiking trails to unlock a wild and wonderful world of natural, recreational, and archaeological treasures. While in Florida, you can also check out various theme parks, or take a swim at any of the renowned beaches.

Regardless of which outdoor adventure you choose, many lodging options include hotels, bed & breakfast inns, vacation rentals, motels, and various campgrounds. Check out lodging options and plan your vacation today.