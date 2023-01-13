10 Scams From Society People Accept as ‘Normal’ But They’re Not

Society often presents scenarios and situations as normal, despite the fact that they don't work. Retirement, religion, government, these and plenty of other options are on the table when it comes to items people envision as scams even though they're accepted as part of a ‘normal' society.

Twitter users had plenty to say on the topic and these our the top ten choices for issues or scenarios that people generally accept as normal, even though everyone knows they're getting scammed.

Twitter user Nathalie Jacoby, @nathaliejacoby1, asked the original question: “What's 100% a total scam, but we still accept it in society? It didn't take long for users to start posting their thoughts and opinions.

What's 100% a total scam, but we still accept it in society? — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) January 10, 2023

@BabsVan thinks the 401K system is a fraud.

The 401k system – stripping pensions and forcing working class to save enough money for their own retirements out of already paltry paychecks (impossible) while giving the rich tax breaks and Wall St. more money. Then painting non-retirement a failure of personal responsibility — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) January 11, 2023

@wolfejosh doesn't hold much stock in ‘supernatural dictators.'

believing in invisible supernatural celestial dictators

that will reward you or punish you for doing stuff



(like eating cheeseburgers, bacon, shrimp, crab, lobster, oysters, clams or any ocean thingy without gills or fins––or wearing polyester––or saying dictators name in vain) — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) January 11, 2023

User @joshuamcclure had a whole list to answer this question.

Representative democracy

Banking

Most religion

Las Vegas

Wedding planners

Retail diamonds

Most government spending — Joshua “Scotch” McClure (@joshuamcclure) January 12, 2023

@TheMrMilan isn't the only one who thinks credit scores fit this situation.

Credit scores. — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) January 11, 2023

User @Karengeier thinks Capitalism is a total scam.

Capitalism — Legendary demi-hottie Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) January 11, 2023

User @suggswriter thinks health insurance should be a human right.

Health insurance. Everyone should just be able to have general coverage. It should be a human right. — Donnell Suggs (@suggswriter) January 11, 2023

@ToddMitchem is not a fan of government.

Government. — Todd Mitchem (@ToddMitchem) January 10, 2023

@eagle4congress thinks the justice system needs attention.

The Justice System — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) January 10, 2023

@GeeScottSr thinks the child support system needs an overhaul.

Child support system — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) January 12, 2023

One Twitter user @madeline_ryan97 thinks the value of a college degree is highly inflated.

The value of your college degree — Madeline Ryan Smith (@madeline_ryan97) January 11, 2023

@heatherAtaylor isn't the only one who thinks the stock market is a total fraud.

The stock market. — Heather Taylor (she/her) (@heatherAtaylor) January 11, 2023

User @zainabshah and a few other users think money is definitely a scam.

money — Zainab Shah (@zainabshah) January 11, 2023

@SheridanWriter and a few other posters think crypto is a complete fraud.

Crypto — Michael Sheridan (@SheridanWriter) January 11, 2023

Twitter user @kayyorkcity thinks the 9-5 workday is a con.

9-5 work days — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (@kayyorkcity) January 12, 2023

Societal norms reach into our lives on a daily basis and structure much of how we see the world. Whether it's our 9-5 work day, dealing with laws that govern our lives, or tracking how we spend our money; these perceptions make up how we move in society.

Even when we know innately that something isn't worth our time or effort, we accept that to live a ‘normal' life in society, these ‘scams' are part and parcel of living with the status quo of society.

If you could add to this list, what ‘fraud' would you attribute to the basic workings of society's norms?

