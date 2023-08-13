Shocking Scandal Sacks Lizzo’s Super Bowl Performance Hopes

Reportedly, Lizzo has been dropped as a contender for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Three former backup dancers are suing the 35-year-old performer for alleged discrimination, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

An anonymous insider speaking to British Newspaper, The Daily Mail, claims: “Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem (at the Super Bowl), are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.”

Another insider speaking to The Daily Mail says Lizzo's team is, “Desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship,” adding, “It is becoming increasingly difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts.”

Fans React to Lizzo's Rumored Super Bowl Snub

With Lizzo's star swiftly falling, many took to social media to comment on the reported rumor.

Lizzo Falls From Grace

One person calls the situation “One of the gnarliest falls from grace I've ever seen.” Surprised by the recent allegations, they add, “I'm gonna be honest, Lizzo being a sexual predator was not on my 2023 bingo card. It goes to show you don't know these celebrities and a higher than average percentage of them are awful people.”

Just Because Someone Can Sing Doesn't Mean They Are “Good”

Another person reacts, “Just because somebody can sing really well, or act or play sports doesn't automatically mean they are an intelligent, kind and caring person.” A viewer goes on, “Think of the biggest jerk you went to high school with. Now imagine if they turned out to have an incredible singing voice and two years after graduation they were making millions and fans worship them like a God.”

Career Ending Chain of Events

A disgruntled fan says, this is a “career-ending chain of events.” They go on saying, “I think the only musical artist who fell this hard, this fast besides Lizzo was DaBaby.”

“This is wild to watch in real-time,” chimes another critic. “I thought Lizzo had enough draw to last, but this is sinking right through the floorboards.”

Lizzo Should Have Practiced What She Preached

“It's hard to support Lizzo. She should have practiced what she preached,” sadly shares one fan. They add, “Lizzo was an incredible powerhouse in music too. She worked with Prince and countless other artists, launched her own career to massive success, is universally loved, promotes body positivity, and then it turns out that it's an act and the world was very quick to turn on her.”

“People usually forgive others but don't like hypocrites,” explains another ex-fan. “The public enjoy ripping those types to shred. Think of what happened to Ellen or Rosie O’Donnell.”

Who Should Do The Halftime Show Now?

“Weird Al should do the halftime show instead,” offers a social media enthusiast. They state, “It would be an epic halftime show.”

Surprisingly, many other users agreed. One reader says, “I’ve been saying this for decades!”

But another fan put the idea down claiming, “The number one reason why acts like Weird Al don't play it is because it's all lip-synced and choreographed before. Prince was the only artist with enough clout to play live. The Foo Fighters have been asked several times, and they always say no cuz they want to play and not pretend.”

“Wow, that's bananas,” responds another person online. “I didn't know that.”

Source: Reddit