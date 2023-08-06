14 Things in Life That Scare People as Adults, but Not as Kids

While adults often outgrow fears they had as a kid, like a fear of the dark or spiders, there are terrors in the world that kids are oblivious to. We only understand once we grow up. A user on a popular online forum asks adults, “What scares you today that never did as a kid?” People share their answers in the comments.

1- Watching Your Parents Age

When we're kids, many of us look at our parents and think of them as invincible superheroes. But as we age, we realize our parents are normal humans with vulnerabilities like everyone else. One user feels a pang of fear whenever he goes to see them now that he's grown up.

2- Driving

Despite the vast number of Americans who drive over an hour to and from work every day, many people don't understand just how dangerous driving is. When I was a kid, I felt completely safe in the backseat of my dad's car. But as an adult, driving feels much more nerve-wracking, knowing I could die in a wreck at any moment.

3- Walking in the Woods Alone

Many kids love to get outside and explore nature, like one commenter who was fearless in the wilderness as a child. The same commenter mentioned, though, that as an adult, he's been stalked by a cougar, come face-t0-face with a moose, and has seen numerous bears. The woods are not for the tame of heart.

4- Carnival Rides

As a kid, I loved going on the most vomit-inducing rides at my town's annual carnival, like the Zipper and the Zero Gravity spinner. But I'm much less trusting as an adult, and I now know that the safety measures aren't foolproof. One respondent agrees, sharing a terrifying story about a ride with her daughter at the fair. The safety measures broke, forcing this person to cling to her daughter with all her strength to prevent her from flying out of the ride to her death below.

5- Time Passing

Besides school and the occasional chores, kids don't have much to do. Time feels like it goes at a snail's pace for children, but that can't be said for adults. As we get older and have more responsibilities, the more we want to press pause as time speeds by. We're scared we won't have enough time to get everything done.

6- The Future

One disillusioned user shared they used to think the future was all about flying cars and robots. Today, it's an entirely different story. Instead of the technological advancements and progress everyone envisioned for the future thirty years ago, today, we think of conflict and climate change.

7- Your Birthday

My parents threw me the best Harry Potter-themed birthday of all time as a kid, and I still look back on that day with glee. But now, when my birthday rolls around, I'm increasingly terrified every year. Especially because I turn 26 next year, which means I'll be kicked off my parents' health insurance. Instead of a celebration, many adults' birthdays feel like getting one step closer to our demise.

8- Ticks

Kids often play outdoors with no qualms about the dangers they may face. Unfortunately, parents have to look out for ticks because many of them can spread detrimental diseases like Lyme.

9- Trampolines

My neighbor had a trampoline when I was growing up, and I loved going to her house to jump away. One day, while leaping with glee, I attempted to do a flip and landed directly on my face. I was lucky enough not to break my neck and walked away with a massive skid on my chin. As an adult, I'd never let kids under my care jump on one of those things.

10- Skateboarding

Kids love playing around with thrilling activities like skateboarding. It looks undeniably cool to practice tricks at the skate park or glide down the sidewalk on a board. But things change when people get older and less nimble. Now, skateboards are basically tickets to the nearest ER.

11- Financial Stressors

Most kids rely on their parents to feed them and provide necessities, so they're blissfully unaware of how hard it is to save money and stay out of debt. But as we get older, we realize that even one medical emergency can lead to a lifetime of debt. We're terrified that we'll lose our jobs, won't find housing we can afford, or become homeless.

12- Falling

Falling down as a kid usually means a scraped knee or a slight bruise. But as you get older and your bones become more brittle, falling could mean a lengthy stay at the hospital and being stuck in a cast for weeks. One contributor says they used to fall down a lot but quickly were able to shake it off. Not anymore!

13- Becoming Ill

Most kids aren't concerned with aging or going to the doctor and receiving a terrible diagnosis. But as we age, our fears of coming down with something deadly become more and more likely to come true.

14- Death

The older we get, the more familiar we become with mortality. Maybe it's because we have more life experience or because we see more and more people die in our lifetimes as we age. But it's also because we have more responsibilities and people like our kids and spouses who look to us for support.

Source: (Reddit).