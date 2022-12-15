Despite the Pokémon series being aimed at all ages, some more mature and darker themes pervade. This even shows in the case of the Pokémon themselves, with more than a few creepy crawlers who have made it into the games.

To help you find the creepiest Pokémon around, here are the top 25 scariest Pokémon of all time. These 25 were selected for various reasons, ranging from their actual designs to their backstories and Pokédex entries. There are a lot of Ghost types here.

25. Dragapult

Starting off this list, there is the least intimidating of the scary Pokémon on this list: Dragapult. The Gen 8 Pokémon was introduced in Sword & Shield as the pseudo-legendary with its Dragon and Ghost dual typing.

Powerful and beautiful, the reasoning behind Dragapult’s inclusion on this list mainly has to do with the two Dreepy it has atop its cannon. It shoots the poor children in battle as missiles to damage the foes. While it is implied that the two Dreepy come back safe and sound afterward, Dragapult repeatedly, horrifyingly kamikazes its kids.

24. Yamask

Yamask is not as terrifying as some of the other Pokémon on this list, as much as it is just depressing. The poor Ghost-type Pokémon is a possessed mask that contains the spirit of an actual human who died through unknown means.

Yamask, unfortunately, remembers their human lives and will occasionally cry when thinking about who they once were. Remember the next time you send one of your fellow humans into battle to do your bidding.

23. Gengar

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Gengar, the original Ghost-type Pokémon, and its lore. Theories abound that it is an evil version of Clefable and others, but no matter what, it has one of the scariest designs for a Pokémon.

The humanoid-like purple round being has a malicious smirk and red eyes that stare deep into your soul. Thankfully, Gengar mainly uses its ghostly nature for pranks, though it is likely capable of far worse.

22. Mimikyu

Most of the darkness surrounding Mimikyu isn’t even the Pokémon’s fault. On its own, the design of having this torn-up, messy Pikachu costume as a Pokémon is rather creepy, but the real monster here is the creature underneath.

It is said that if someone sees the proper form of Mimikyu, it’s so hideous that the sight alone will scare someone to death. Tragically, Mimikyu’s ugly looks cause it to hide underneath the guise of the Pokémon mascot, which it hates with a burning passion.

21. Parasect

The first non-Ghost type on this list and one of the few, Parasect, starts as a simple insect Pokémon in Paras, but it evolves to have a massive mushroom on its head. It turns out that this mushroom is a malicious parasitic life form that has effectively taken over the body of Parasect.

This is seen in the empty white eyes of Parasect, which were once full of life when it was a little Paras. Parasect is the Pokémon world’s version of zombies.

20. Garbodor

In all fairness, Garbodor isn’t an evil Ghost-type that wants to hurt people. However, its design alone is egregious enough to earn it a spot on this list. Whoever thought this was a worthy design for a Pokémon to make it into a game should reconsider their line of work.

Garbodor is a pile of trash in the worst way possible. Hideous and disgusting, the only statement that Garbodor is making is that it should have never existed in the first place.

19. Froslass

Frosslass earns its spot here by targeting men in the icy mountains to torment and freeze them to death before putting them on display for everyone to see. Her favorite food is that of lost souls, reminding players never to do her wrong or they may never see the light again.

18. Yveltal

One of the few legendary Pokémon on this list, Yveltal is notably scary for its terrifying fate. Legends say that whenever Yveltal dies, it takes all life with it in the process. Whether intentionally or not, the future of all life on the planet rests in its bacon-shaped hands.

17. Gliscor

Based on the classic vampire bat, Gliscor is a vicious natural predator. In Legends Arceus, its Pokédex entry notes that it swoops down to snatch its fangs into the throat of its chosen prey. In the process, it smiles and enjoys the satisfaction of sucking all of the blood out of its soon-to-be dinner.

16. Runerigus

The Galarian evolution of Yamask is much more disturbing than its predecessor, involving a cursed painting that consumed the spirit of poor Yamask. Not only is that scary enough on its own, but Runerigus is said to force its victims to relive horrifying memories from the Pokémon’s past, causing them severe distress.

15. Palossand

Palossand and its pre-evolution, Sandygast, aren’t the sand castles you’re looking for. Not only can they use mind control on humans to make them build up ghostly sand castles, but they also enjoy devouring small Pokémon. Look beneath one of these sand castle Pokémon, and you’ll find the bones of its victims.

14. Chandelure

Chandelure might be a fiery chandelier, but it doesn’t want to burn mortal bodies. No, instead, it seeks to incinerate the spirits of humans, turning them into ghosts like Chandelure in the process. Anyone who does not want to become a ghost wandering the world forever should stay away from Chandelure.

13. Giratina

Despite being a box art legendary, Giratina is essentially the devil in the Pokémon world. This is seen in the Distortion World, its version of hell. It commands portals into other dimensions, tearing through reality and causing fellow legendary Pokémon like Dialga and Palkia to go berserk against their will.

12. Sableye

The appearance of Sableye alone is cause for concern with its sharp claws and piercing jewel eyes. Those eyes aren’t just for show, either, as they are said to be capable of taking someone’s soul just for looking at it. That’s, of course, when it’s not busy devouring poor Carbink for fun.

11. Bruxish

Somehow giving Garbodor a run for its money as one of the ugliest Pokémon designs of all time, Bruxish is the epitome of why even bother releasing this? The toothy smile and overload of makeup-style colors have Bruxish standing out for all the wrong reasons.

It likes to ground its prey into literal dust before eating it using its jagged teeth, making this a monster Pokémon Game Freak should have never made.

10. Gourgeist

Pumpkaboo is by and large an adorable Pokémon but its evolution, Gourgeist, is a terrifying twist on a jack-o-lantern. Singing its cursed songs, it lures in prey of its choosing and then continues to sing gleefully as it tears them apart. Worse still, you can’t predict if a Gourgeist will come after you or not, as they each have their meal preferences.

9. Duskull

Duskull is the embodiment of boogeyman legends but in Pokémon form. Parents in the Pokémon world tell their children to behave, or they will be snatched up by Duskull and sent to the underworld. To make matters worse, Duskull and its evolutions are attracted to children crying and will chase them down all night long to capture them.

8. Necrozma

Necrozma is the embodiment of darkness and a vile villainous Pokémon from outer space. The alien menace hunts down light to consume and will do whatever it takes, including forcibly taking control of other legendary Pokémon, such as Lunala and Solgaleo in Gen 7.

7. Ditto

On its own, Ditto is a cute and adorable little glob of nothingness. However, Ditto’s Transform move lets it turn into any Pokémon or even a human, but with a twist: they still contain the signature beady little Ditto eyes and smile.

If that weren’t creepy enough, Ditto could easily invade an entire country, take over all of its citizens, and no one would be the wiser. It is a menace that can’t be stopped, leading to countless theories about famous characters in the Pokémon games secretly just being Dittos.

6. Hisuian Zoroark

The ancient Hisuian form of Zoroark is far more sinister and disturbing than its regular version. The Normal/Ghost-type Pokémon has a chilling backstory involving its intense hatred towards everything, including both people and other Pokémon.

It hates everything in existence for hurting it and causing it to perish in the cold climates of the old Hisui region, leaving it with a twisted existence that seeks nothing more than the end of everything in sight. Just know that every time you use Hisuian Zoroark in battle, it aims for its opponent’s true ending.

5. Guzzlord

One of the several Ultra Beast alien Pokémon from outer space, Guzzlord is easily the most nefarious. Starting with its design, it appears like a nightmarish monster from folktales that somehow ended up in a kids’ game with its massive tummy ready to chew up anyone who gets in its way.

And it will eat anything and everything it finds, resulting in full-on apocalypses, as seen in the anime where it destroyed an entire world because of its endless hunger.

4. Mr. Mime

By far, the most frightening Pokémon design of all time has to go to Mr. Mime. Even in Generation 1, Game Freak was intent on causing discomfort to players through the creation of a mime-themed Pokémon.

Mr. Mime is about as twisted as they come. If you fear clowns, don’t look too long at this Pokémon with its unwavering facial expression that joyfully looks upon anyone who sees it to the point of giving nightmares. Even The Pokémon Company knew how creepy it was when it was brought into its demented live-action form in the Detective Pikachu movie.

3. Phantump

The spooky Grass and Ghost-type Phantump is rather cute in its design, but the story behind it is haunting in all the wrong ways. Phantumps are created when the spirit of a lost child who died in the woods happens to interact with a tree stump.

Even the cries of Phantump reference its previous life, with the cry sounding like the screams of children in pain. The only bright side to this traumatic Pokémon is that it isn’t as malicious as some others, seeking only friends in luring people to its forest, but this inadvertently results in those people dying more often than not.

2. Drifloon

At first glance, Drifloon looks like a cute purple balloon Pokémon but don’t let its looks fool you. Knowing how much children love balloons, it picks out young kids as its prey, tricking them into holding onto Drifloon before lifting them into the sky, never to be seen again.

1. Banette

Name an aspect that makes a scary Pokémon so terrifying, and Banette will always reign supreme. In the design category alone, Banette is the clear winner with its twisted doll design that includes its glowing red eyes and unforgettable zipper smirk.

Include the story behind Banette, and you’re in for the worst backstory Game Freak has ever made for a Pokémon. Banette was supposedly once just a regular stuffed doll that went crazy and became an evil spirit after being abandoned by its owners. Its only goal is to track down the kids who owned it and enact its revenge for leaving it behind.

