Horror Hits: 15 Terrifying Films Fans Crave to Become Thrilling Franchises – Do You?

As horror enthusiasts clamor for more of their favorite eerie universes, the question looms: should these bone-chilling movies be turned into sprawling franchises? Horror buffs think these 15 scary movies have so much potential for further exploration.

1. Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

After inheriting a haunted mansion, a grieving family discovers it serves as a containment unit for thirteen malevolent spirits. As they navigate the deadly traps and spectral terrors within, they must confront their darkest secrets to survive. If not a movie franchise, a fan of Thir13een Ghosts believes the concept is perfect for a TV show. Another fan suggests that a 13-episode miniseries could explore each ghost's backstory while advancing the overarching story.

2. Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

No one expected Freddy vs. Jason to become such a cult classic. While the premise sounded goofy, it was executed perfectly and leaves a lot of room for more camp VS sequels between slasher icons. Horror buffs would love to see Freddy or Jason versus other menacing horror forces like Michael Myers, Ghostface, or Chucky. The possibilities are endless for terror and cheeky fun.

3. Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

On Halloween night, a small town becomes the stage for four interconnected terrifying tales. An enigmatic trick-or-treater enforces the holiday's ancient traditions, ensuring that those who ignore the rules face deadly consequences. Not a fan of franchises or sequels? Trick ‘r Treat would make for a great anthology franchise involving different movies in the same town but through different years.

4. Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006)

This mockumentary follows Leslie Vernon, an aspiring serial killer, as he meticulously plans his murderous path to become the next legendary slasher. As a film that blurs the line between reality and fiction, you could have so much fun making this into a franchise. If Scream has proven anything, a meta-horror franchise can stay fresh, fun, and inventive even decades later.

5. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

When bizarre extraterrestrial clowns descend upon a small town, they unleash their dark carnival upon unsuspecting residents. The clowns wreak havoc with outrageous weapons and eerie abilities, transforming human captives into grotesque cotton candy cocoons.

6. World War Z (2013)

A former UN investigator races against time to halt a global zombie pandemic that threatens humanity's extinction. As the infected overrun entire cities, the protagonist embarks on a perilous journey to find a cure and save what remains of civilization.

A sequel to World War Z was in the works and was supposed to be helmed by director David Fincher who had previously worked with Brad Pitt on Se7en and Fight Club, but tragically he ended up backing out of the project, and it's been put on an indefinite halt. The first film was quite different from the book, limiting their options, but if the project gets picked up again, they could try to incorporate more aspects of the book into the story.

7. The Thing (1982)

At an isolated Antarctic research station, a shape-shifting extraterrestrial organism infiltrates the team, imitating human form and creating paranoia and terror. With trust eroded, the crew must fight for survival, fearing that anyone among them could be the deadly imposter. Picking up where they left off, a viewer suggests the sequel should depict a rescue party that arrives and unwittingly transports The Thing to Argentina.

8. It Follows (2014)

After a seemingly innocent sexual encounter, a young woman is haunted by an unrelenting and malevolent supernatural presence. In a bid to break the curse, she and her friends must confront their deepest fears while running from an unseen force that never stops pursuing. It Follows had such an inventive and unique presence with immaculate A24 vibes, great acting, and some great philosophical themes. It was practically begging to be picked up for at least one sequel.

9. Night of the Creeps (1986)

Alien parasites crash-land on Earth, turning a college campus into a nightmarish breeding ground for zombified hosts. As the infestation spreads, two friends and a tough detective engage in a battle to prevent the otherworldly horror from consuming the world. Bring back Tom Atkins and the aliens, and you'll reel in an audience for a sequel to Night of the Creeps.

10. Event Horizon (1997)

When a spaceship presumed lost for years mysteriously reappears, a rescue crew investigates the derelict vessel. Unbeknownst to them, the ship's experimental gravity drive has opened a gateway to the underworld, unleashing unimaginable terror upon the crew.

With futuristic sci-fi and space movies making a comeback and old hits returning for sequels, Event Horizon is an easy choice to re-explore with its considerable fanbase. Good news for fans hoping for a sequel, an Amazon series is in the works, and Laurence Fishburne is open to returning. While it's been in the works for years, it's yet to come to fruition, so fingers crossed.

11. The Cell (2000)

A brilliant psychologist enters the subconscious mind of a comatose serial killer to find the location of his latest victim before it's too late. Venturing deep into the killer's twisted psyche, she must confront the horrifying manifestations of his traumas. Jennifer Lopez should go into the minds of weirder serial killers in sequels to The Cell. The original contained some stunning shots for 2000, so imagine the cinematography with a 23-year update.

12. Nightbreed (1990)

After being wrongly pursued as a serial killer, a man discovers a hidden world inhabited by monstrous creatures known as Nightbreed. Joining their ranks, he must lead them in a battle against an evil human faction that seeks to eradicate them. Nightbreed had a lot of potential to be a horror take on X-Men.

It was way ahead of its time, having come out before the iconic franchise and with a premise about the “freaks” being the good guys just fighting to exist. Unfortunately, the studio's lack of imagination limited them from fully realizing the story's potential. A sequel or new adaptation should let Clive be Clive and lean into the X-Men parallels.

13. Deep Rising (1998)

A luxurious cruise ship becomes a nightmarish hunting ground when a massive and mysterious sea creature attacks it. As the passengers and crew fight to survive, they uncover the true horrifying nature of the beast and the sinister motives behind its assault. While it's unlikely to happen now that Treat Williams has passed, it would have been interesting to explore what else is lurking in the shadows of the island, given that it has a connection to King Kong.

14. Hereditary (2018)

Following the death of her enigmatic grandmother, Annie's family is plunged into a nightmarish descent as disturbing and sinister occurrences begin to unravel their lives. As terrifying secrets from their ancestry come to light, the family must confront a malevolent force that seeks to claim them one by one.

I know everyone is probably wary of making a sequel to one of the greatest horror movies of the modern era, but there's a lot of room to explore. However, a sequel must be under Ari Aster's direction or it's completely out of the question.

15. Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Cabin in the Woods is often looked at as one of the best horror/thriller movies that have come out in the past 20 years. Mostly because the plot isn't what you think it'll be and the satirical humor threaded throughout is gold, so this movie has fans in its trap. Overall, the movie is cast with great stars and is a good watch for any time of the year, and we would love to see more!

