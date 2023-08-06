15 Scary Movies That Were Ruined at The Last Minute by Bad Endings

Who doesn't love a good bone-chilling horror night? While scary movies can be fun in and of themselves, even if they turn out to be silly, it's always disappointing when a horror flick has everything going for it to turn out to be an excellent film, only to undo it all in the last five to ten minutes with bad writing. These 15 scary movies could have been excellent if it weren't for their last-minute terrible endings.

1- High Tension (2003)

In this intense French slasher film, a young woman named Marie accompanies her friend Alex to his family's remote farmhouse for a quiet getaway. However, their idyllic trip takes a horrifying turn when a psychotic serial killer invades the premises.

Yet, while intended to be a jaw-dropper, the movie's shocking twist ending has polarized audiences due to its inconsistency and implausibility, ultimately undermining the otherwise spine-chilling experience. Most viewers came away feeling that they were watching the greatest horror movie ever made, only for that initial judgment to melt away with the arrival of the twist, which rendered the movie completely stupid.

2- Sinister (2012)

Ethan Hawke stars as a true-crime writer, Ellison Oswalt, who moves his family into a new home to find inspiration for his latest book. Unbeknownst to them, the house holds a dark secret, as Ellison discovers a series of disturbing home videos that document gruesome murders committed by an evil entity known as “Bughuul.”

Sinister delivers fright and an unsettling atmosphere, but the final act's supernatural resolution fizzles with an unnecessary jump scare that cheapens the investment it had worked for from the viewer. Supposedly, this jumpscare was mandated by the studio, which is a shame because the scene preceding it is genuinely a welcome, intelligent twist.

3- The Call (2020)

In this South Korean suspense thriller, Seo-yeon, a young woman, discovers an old phone that connects her to a woman named Young-sook in the past. As they develop an inexplicable and dangerous connection through the phone, Seo-yeon realizes that her actions in the present can alter Young-sook's fate.

However, the film's final revelation and handling of the time-travel element have divided viewers, with some finding it challenging to reconcile the conclusion with the film's initial tension and emotional depth. One viewer points out that the movie couldn't decide which one of the two endings it wanted, so it tried to run with both. The final two minutes were a cop-out to an otherwise excellent movie and completely ruined it.

4- The Village (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s psychological horror revolves around a secluded 19th-century village whose residents live in fear of mysterious creatures that inhabit the surrounding woods. As secrets unravel, the movie captivates audiences with its eerie atmosphere and suspenseful build-up.

Nevertheless, the final plot twist has been divisive, as it subverts expectations and veers into territory that many found underwhelming and incongruous with the movie's previous tone. While I love the ending and think it's exactly the sort of ending that hammers home the film's central message, I understand why true horror fans feel that it undid all the film's horror elements. The ending's plausibility is also questionable.

5- Smile (2022)

In the wake of a chilling and inexplicable encounter with a disturbed patient, a psychiatrist finds herself immersed in a nightmarish reality where an eerie presence haunts her every step, causing people it infects to take their own lives in brutal ways.

The movie's ending is incredibly bleak and heavy with its commentary on trauma. I found the ending to be inventive and surprising, but it wasn't in keeping with the tone of the rest of the film. Some audiences think the rest of the film was too silly and derivative to switch up with a heavy message suddenly.

6- Knock at The Cabin (2022)

During their vacation at a secluded cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents find themselves unexpectedly held captive by four armed strangers. These mysterious intruders present them with a harrowing ultimatum to prevent an impending apocalypse.

Faced with fear, confusion, and isolated from the outside world, the family must grapple with their beliefs and convictions in a race against time to avoid catastrophic consequences. The ending in the film is drastically different from what's in the film.

7- The Woman in Black (2012)

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Arthur Kipps, a young lawyer tasked with settling the affairs of a deceased client in an eerie and remote village. Upon his arrival, he encounters the vengeful spirit of a woman in black, and eerie events begin to unfold.

This atmospheric ghost story keeps audiences on edge, but the movie's final act, while attempting to deliver a haunting revelation, left some viewers feeling more frustrated than frightened. The filmmakers had to scale down the MPAA rating, which led to the erasure of a tragic twist in the original British version.

8- I Am Legend (2007)

Will Smith portrays Dr. Robert Neville, seemingly the last man on Earth after a virus turns the population into ravenous mutants. Neville's struggle to survive in the desolate and haunting landscape creates a compelling post-apocalyptic narrative. However, the film's altered ending from the source material has been widely criticized for diluting the emotional impact and undermining the central theme of sacrifice.

9- Mama (2013)

Following the tragic deaths of their parents, two young girls are found living alone in the wilderness, seemingly cared for by a mysterious maternal figure they call “Mama.” As their new guardians attempt to provide them a normal life, supernatural occurrences disrupt their peaceful existence.

While the film effectively establishes a creepy atmosphere, the resolution surrounding the character of “Mama” has drawn mixed reactions, with some finding it more perplexing than terrifying.

10- Antlers (2021)

In this horror film, a small-town teacher, played by Keri Russell, becomes concerned about one of her students, who seems to be harboring a dark secret involving a supernatural creature. Antlers' tense atmosphere and creature design offer elements of effective horror, but its final act has left some audiences feeling unsatisfied, as the climax struggles to live up to the film's promising setup.

11- It Chapter Two (2019)

The second part of the adaptation of Stephen King's iconic novel brings the adult versions of the Losers' Club back to their hometown to confront the evil clown Pennywise once and for all. While the film boasts impressive performances and visually striking scares, the ending takes a nose dive off a cliff.

12- Ghost Stories (2017)

This anthology horror film weaves three chilling tales as a skeptical professor investigates seemingly supernatural incidents. As the stories unfold, the film generates a sense of eerie intrigue. However, the film's ultimate resolution leaves some questions unanswered and can be seen as divisive among viewers, affecting the overall impact of the otherwise well-crafted narratives.

13- The Last Broadcast (1998)

Regarded as one of the earliest found footage horror films, The Last Broadcast follows a group of filmmakers investigating the legend of the “Jersey Devil” in the New Jersey Pine Barrens. As they delve deeper into the mystery, the line between reality and fiction becomes increasingly blurred.

While the film's found footage approach was innovative for its time, the twist ending has garnered mixed reactions, with some feeling it detracts from the suspense built up throughout the movie. The switch of perspective undid the entire movie for audiences.

14- Sunshine (2007)

In this sci-fi horror film, a crew embarks on a mission to reignite the dying sun and save humanity from an impending ice age. As the crew faces numerous challenges and psychological strain, the film sets a tense and claustrophobic tone.

However, the movie's shift in genre during its third act and its ambiguous conclusion have sparked debate among viewers, with some finding it disorienting and detrimental to the overall narrative. One viewer complains that Alex Garland always does this to his films by setting up a mind-blowing scenario with genuine insights and mystery only to transition to a third act that becomes watered down to a psycho on a rampage.

15- The Purge (2013)

In a dystopian future America, a government-sanctioned annual event called “The Purge” allows all crime to be legal for one night. As a family attempts to survive the night, the film raises thought-provoking questions about society and morality.

However, the movie's eventual focus on standard home-invasion horror and its predictable ending made it deeply unrealistic and less impactful. The odds were stacked against them in insurmountable ways, so their far-fetched survival reduces the high-stakes feeling set up at the beginning of the movie.

