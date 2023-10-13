18 Scary Movies That Are Creepy with a Capital ‘C’

Some scary movies are truly terrifying, complete with blood, gore, jump scares, and more. And some movies may tap into some of those elements, but they're more unnerving than anything. Check out these scary films that the internet voted are just plain creepy, whether they scare you or not.

1. It Follows (2014)

It Follows is one of those movies that will stick with you for a long time. After a sexual encounter, a woman is stalked by something paranormal. Wild.

2. Hereditary (2018)

When Hereditary dropped, it took the horror world by storm. It's all about a family that's dealing with very scary supernatural forces and a demonic cult that has complete control of their lives.

3. The Visit (2015)

M. Night Shyamalan was in rare form with this film. The Visit uses elements of supernatural evil and seamlessly melds it with the deterioration of mental health in the elderly. There are more jump scares in this film than I care to remember!

4. Case 39 (2009)

Case 39 is a film that is big on perspective. The movie begins with a seemingly deranged mother and father who are strange, detached, and unfit to parent anyone. The parents immediately seize their adopted child and attempt to stuff her in the oven. You're appalled initially; however, by the movie's end, you'll be rooting for them and hoping they finish the job!

5. Paranormal Activity (2007-2021)

This franchise wowed audiences with its unique take on capturing the paranormal. There's nothing like seeing an object move mysteriously or seeing a light switch cut on by an invisible entity. The suspense is real with any iteration of Paranormal Activity you watch but be prepared for a few sleepless nights afterward.

6. Insidious (2010)

Insidious is another film that delves into supernatural occurrences. It utilizes dreams and astral projections to create a world that is loosely and somehow tangibly tethered to reality. There are childhood traumas that play a huge role in the movie, but perhaps the most disturbing part of the film is that there's no happy conclusion, and evil triumphs in the end.

7. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary provides a refreshing take on horror. It is very good at subverting your expectations—always keeping you on your toes. This movie embodies eeriness, detailing a brother losing his mind after he beheads his sister in a freak car accident. You're left to wonder if all of the events are incidental or intentional.

8. It (1986-2019)

Regardless of which iteration you choose to watch, there's just something about a creepy clown menacingly feeding on the fear of kids that's creepy, whether it's the 1986 or 2017 version. Watch in horror as a supernatural clown torments an entire town for years before someone gains the courage to fight back.

9. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele is a horror film genius, and he does not disappoint in Us. Peele is not only trying to thrill you with jump scares, but he's also trying to convey meaning in every scene. There's just something inherently disconcerting about your doppelganger showing up to kill you. But the why is just as interesting as the how.

10. Frailty (2001)

Frailty is a classic film that harnesses all of the conventions of a horror movie and executes them to perfection. A serial killer is one thing, but a serial killer who believes he's doing God's bidding by killing people he believes to be demons is another beast altogether.

11. The Others (2001)

The Others bolsters a sinister atmosphere set in a secluded Victorian estate. The film has no shortage of creepy children and their mischievous shenanigans to boot. It provides spine-chilling imagery and genuine scares. The plot takes haunted houses to a whole new level.

12. Session 9 (2001)

There are not too many places that can compete with the mysterious feel of an insane asylum. Session 9 is a tale where a group of asbestos removal employees begins working in an abandoned institution. The locals steer clear of the facility even though it's been closed for 15 years. What could be the reason? When strange events begin happening in the building, the five visitors soon discover how chilling this specific asylum truly is.

13. Wicker Man (2006)

Occult practices are the creme de la creme when it comes to creepiness, and there's plenty of it in Wicker Man. A cop ventures to a remote island in search of a missing girl. This island is home to a society of people living according to their own rules. While there, the cop notices their strange practices, which are all too bizarre, and he soon realizes that he was lured there for insidious purposes.

14. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Imagine you're on a trip with your family cruising through California, only to be captured by cannibalistic psychopaths. If that doesn't raise the creepy meter—I don't know what will! The Hills Have Eyes is a gory and violent film that pushes the boundaries on what it means to be freakish.

15. Orphan (2009)

Orphan is intelligently scary. When an unsuspecting family adopts a polite and unassuming daughter, the mother is soon caught by surprise when she begins to observe the young girl's schemes and manipulations. After Esther, the adopted girl, has some dicey run-ins with the biological children, the mother's suspicions come to a head as she learns that Esther is actually a grown woman.

16. The Perfect Host (2010)

The Perfect Host is a reminder of what could happen when you look to harm the wrong person. A man who's on the run from the cops plans to enter the home of another man under false pretenses to lay low. He quickly finds out that he's chosen the wrong house, and its occupant is actually a serial killer who's delusional.

17. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

This film taps into the creepy factor via the coming of an otherworldly baby. The wife of a struggling actor expects that her baby, which is to be born, is somehow special. The sinister truth of the baby's nature won't be revealed until she gives birth. And there's nothing joyous about this occasion.

18. Saint Maud (2019)

Saint Maud is one of A24's most interesting horror films, following a young religious nurse who becomes obsessed with one of her patients she's assigned to. The secretes and religious symbolism throughout this movie make it absolutely creepy and horrifying.

Source: Reddit.