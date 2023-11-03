Scary Movies with the Best Marketing Gimmicks

Time takes its merciless toll on movie-going just like everything else. Where now are the red velvet curtains, the intermission, the uniformed ushers, the seat-back ashtrays? All luxuries that few people alive today ever experienced, and few ever will again, all now consigned to the landfill of history.

Just like, the concept of marketing cheesy horror movies with crackpot gimmicks. Once a thriving cottage industry, thanks largely to the efforts of producer-director William Castle, the acknowledged master of the art, they went the way of Pet Rocks and wood trim on station wagons decades ago, which is a shame because many of them were inspired. Bonkers, but inspired. Below, in no particular order, is a selection of the best marketing gimmicks in movie history.

Fright Insurance

Macabre (1958)

One of the great William Castle’s first forays into gimmickry, a realm he took to magnificent new heights. Every customer who turned up to see this race-against-time thriller, in which small-town doctor William Prince must find his buried-alive daughter before she suffocates, received a $1000 certificate from Lloyd’s of London that insured them against dying of fright. The stunt proved so successful It turned the mediocre Macabre into a box-office hit and crowned producer-director Castle, the king of kitsch movie marketing.

Hallucinogenic Hypnovision

The Incredibly Strange Creatures That Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies (1964)

Billed as “The World’s First Monster Musical,” this lavishly terrible effort from bad movie hall-of-famer Ray Dennis Steckler earned note as the world’s first and only movie boasting Hallucinogenic Hypnovision. And it’s easy to see why. Despite its hifalutin name, the process consisted entirely of a rotating spiral wheel appearing suddenly on screen while theater employees ran through the audience wearing dime store masks, brandishing cardboard axes, and making woo-woo noises.

Psycho-Rama

My World Dies Screaming (AKA Terror in the Haunted house) (1958)

In 1962, UK authorities deemed subliminal imagery so dangerous that the country banned it outright. They hadn’t seen this stinker, a failed attempt to instill subconscious terror by inserting flash frames of skulls, knives, and snakes into the action. Apparently, someone managed to lose the original images, replacing them in the video release with hilariously un-scary hand-drawn cartoons, one depicting a man in Steve Urkel specs with a rat in his mouth.

Vomit Bag

Mark of the Devil (1970)

A blatant cash-in on director Michael Reeve’s 1968 classic Witchfinder General, this stupefyingly violent and much-banned hexploitation flick bore the tagline ‘Guaranteed to make you sick!’ To stave off tsunamis of spew cascading down movie theater aisles, the producers kindly supplied audiences with airline-style barf bags emblazoned with the film’s logo.

Duo-Vision

Wicked, Wicked (1973)

So pleased were the makers of this ramshackle slasher with its chosen gimmick, they billed it above the title. ‘MGM Introduces a New Film Experience DUO-VISION’ screamed the posters, adding, “No glasses – all you need are your eyes.” Anyone blessed with sight realized immediately that the “new” experience was nothing more than split screen, a technique dating back to the 1890s and overused here to migraine-inducing effect. One thing that did not split: the critics.

Up-Chuck Cup

I Dismember Mama (1972)

An identical ruse to Mark of the Devil, but with a cup. Still worth including for the title alone.

Live Rat

The Rats are Coming! The Werewolves are Here! (1972)

But what to do when the rats are there, and they’re no longer needed? Faced with just this predicament (rats playing a prominent role in his Z-grade lycanthropy flick), writer-director Andy Milligan happened on a crafty solution: give them away. Milligan awarded them to “lucky” audience members whose ticket stubs he drew out of a hat. What happened to the werewolves is anyone’s guess.

Emergo

The House on Haunted Hill (1959)

The irrepressible William Castle strikes again. For this classic B-movie chiller, starring Vincent Price as a scheming millionaire attempting to bump off his wife, Castle pushed the boundaries of human terror to their very limits with Emergo, an inflatable skeleton that flew out over audiences’ heads at the film’s grisly finale. Contemporary photos show moviegoers literally doubled up with fear! Today, historians consider it one of the best marketing gimmicks in film history, and remember The House on Haunted Hill more for its live-action skeletons than for what it does on screen.

Free Psychiatric Care

Fangs of the Living Dead, Revenge of the Living Dead, Curse of the Living Dead (1968)

Producers of this “Triple Avalanche of Grisly Horror,” obviously leafed through the William Castle playbook a few times. “WARNING,” blared newspaper ads, which pictured a disheveled-looking fellow, obviously the victim of some recent trauma. “This is John Austin Frazier. It has been reported that he now resides at a Mental Hospital, the result of attending our triple horror program. Because of this tragic event, we, the producers, have secured an insurance policy insuring the sanity of each and every patron. If you lose your mind as a result of viewing this explosion of terror, you will receive free psychiatric care or be placed at our expense in an asylum for the rest of your life!” America’s psychiatric institutions did not overflow as a result.

Fright Break

Homicidal (1961)

In case the cumulative effects of this William Castle-directed Psycho “homage” proved too much, audience members were presented with a get-out. Towards the end of the picture, a clock appeared on screen, giving those of a nervous disposition 45 seconds to exit the theater and claim a refund. But there was a catch. Anyone lily-livered enough to accept the offer had to rise from their seat and, bathed in yellow light for all the world to see and scoff at, follow a trail of yellow footsteps to Cowards Corner, a yellow cardboard booth where they had to sign a confession (on yellow paper, naturally) proclaiming them “a bonafide coward.” No refunds were issued unless the entire humiliating ritual was observed.

Special Punishment Poll

Mister Sardonicus (1961)

Another William Castle production and one he counted among his personal favorites. The story of a man afflicted with a hideous permanent grin after ransacking his father’s grave for a lottery ticket, its hook was that moviegoers got to choose whether the protagonist lived or died at the end. On entering the theater, each customer received a card with a luminous thumb printed on it. As the film approached its climax, Castle himself (or his on-screen image, at least) halted the action and exhorted patrons to vote on Sardonicus’ fate with a thumbs up or thumbs down. They voted thumbs down every single time. A good job since Castle, who obviously knew his audience, didn’t bother filming the alternative ending.

Percepto!

The Tingler (1959)

Confronted with a pile of surplus airline de-icing motors, most people would scratch their heads. Not William Castle, who saw only opportunity. As an effective way to administer mild electric shocks, the motors formed the centerpiece of his most elaborate and ambitious marketing gimmick. Employed to promote Vincent Price vehicle The Tingler (which, to be frank, needed all the promotion it could get), Percepto was quite a production. In essence, it attempted to induce pandemonium by convincing audiences that the titular creature had somehow escaped from the screen and was now at large in the theater. Plunged into sudden darkness, viewers sitting in specially selected seats were zapped with the de-icers while Price yelled at them to “Scream, scream for your lives!” Any alarm this caused was seriously undermined by the Tingler itself, which, when finally revealed, exhibited all the scarifying powers of a gummy worm. Filmmaker John Waters considers this one of the best marketing gimmicks ever and recounted going to the theatre early just to find the rigged seats. Of course, he wanted to sit in one.