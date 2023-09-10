Scene-Stealers: 25 Sensational Side Characters That Stole Our Hearts

Sometimes, the best characters in a movie aren’t part of the main crew. Whether they’re a minor villain, a helpful friend, or a hilarious random person, side characters often make movies what they are. Check out 25 of the best side characters in some of your favorite movies.

1. Nigel From The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada has a superb cast who all perform excellently. However, Nigel, played by Stanley Tucci, is an exceptionally lovable character. He’s honest and tells it like it is, but he is also kind, caring, and helpful. He has his own emotional backstory and storyline that make him memorable and impactful.

2. Mr. Chow in The Hangover

Mr. Chow is the crazy man who jumps out of the back of the car at one point, wearing nothing. He is a wild and absurd character but insanely fun to watch. Ken Jeong plays Mr. Chow and delivers a consistently hilarious performance that still makes me laugh every time.

3. Neville Longbottom From Harry Potter

Neville Longbottom is one of the most underrated characters from the Harry Potter universe. In the earlier films, he can seem like a tattle-tale, but he’s always looking out for his friends and wants everyone to be safe. By the final film in the series, he’s a lovable and brave character who practically saves the day.

4. Courtney and Whitney From Bring It On

Courtney and Whitney are very minor characters in the cheerleading movie Bring It On. Nevertheless, they’re unforgettably funny and mean. Every scene they are in, they steal the show because, as a duo, they are hilarious and cruel in a very comical way. I’d love a spin-off movie about them.

5. Miss Honey From Matilda

Miss Honey doesn’t get enough credit in the film. She’s a spectacularly sweet and endearing character who is impossible not to love. Clearly, she had a tumultuous and traumatic childhood, so I’d be intrigued to read a book or watch a movie based on her life and struggles.

6. Hei Hei From Moana

Okay, I know Hei Hei is just a little rooster, but he’s one of the most adorable and memorable characters. While the movie has many funny moments, Hei Hei evokes the most laughter with his little noises and head tilts that just melt your heart while making you chuckle.

7. Karen From Mean Girls

Karen, played by Amanda Seyfried, is the dumbest of the Plastics but also the most innocent and likable. She’s no angel, but she seems like she wants to be nice to people despite what Regina tells her to do. Her quirky ways and silly lines make her endearing, and I’d love to see her character in other movies.

8. Dionne From Clueless

Dionne Davenport is Cher Horowitz’s best friend, and she’s just as much of a drama queen as her friend. She wears over-the-top outfits and gets into feisty fights with her boyfriend in public. Dionne is unapologetically herself and one of the most fun characters to watch.

9. Loki From Thor: Ragnarok

Loki steals the spotlight in many of the Thor films that he appears in. Whether he’s the main antagonist or just pops into one of the Marvel movies to cause a little havoc, Tom Hiddleston is irresistible in this role. He did get his own TV series, but I think he deserves his own movie!

10. Captain Gene From The Other Guys

Michael Keaton plays the police captain in The Other Guys, where he is utterly hilarious. Keaton tends to take on serious roles, so it’s refreshing to see in this comical character, who is always unwittingly quoting the group TLC in casual conversation. He only has a few scenes in the film, but they’re rib-tickling.

11. The Minions From Despicable Me

It’s not like I could just choose one minion, so I’m going to talk about them all! I think the minions from Despicable Me stole America’s heart for a brief period, and I still adore them every time I watch one of the films. They’re cute and quirky in a funny way that makes you want to watch them for hours.

12. Rod Williams From Get Out

Rod Williams had a small part in Jordan Peele’s psychological thriller Get Out, but he is easily the funniest character in the film. Played by Lil Rel Howery, Rod Williams is the main character’s best friend who tries to help him get out safely and gives him advice throughout until he saves him in the end.

13. Gigi From Booksmart

Gigi, played by Billie Lourd, is one of the smaller characters in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart. She is an enigma in the movie, magically popping up everywhere the two protagonists go as if she’s teleporting. The character is wildly funny and captivating, and I fell in love with her personality immediately.

14. Red From Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express has plenty of funny and memorable characters, but Red is easily one of the most distinct. He’s a spineless drug dealer who will flip sides at the drop of a hat if it means saving his own skin. Danny McBride nails the character, and he’s a fun guy to hate.

15. Jonathan Carnahan From The Mummy

Jonathan is Evie’s brother in The Mummy film series. He’s used as comic relief throughout the franchise and is easily one of the most lovable people. His wisecracks, sarcasm, and reactions when scared always have me laughing, but he’s also a caring man who wants to help.

16. Toto From The Wizard of Oz

I rewatched The Wizard of Oz recently, as one does, and I noticed how adorable and awesome Toto is in it! This little dog nails all his cues and interacts with the actors in the cutest ways, so he stole my heart on this rewatch. And, in the end, he’s one of the most important story elements.

17. The Mad Hatter From Alice in Wonderland

The Mad Hatter is an absurd and crazy character who also teaches Alice lots of lessons. In the newer version of Alice in Wonderland, the one with Johnny Depp, the Mad Hatter has a bigger part, which I love. But in the original Disney version, he’s only in a handful of scenes.

18. Father Tommaso From The Little Hours

Father Tommaso is the priest who looks over the convent in The Little Hours. John C. Reilly plays him and does a wonderful job capturing this complex character. He wants to be a good priest and protect the nuns, but he’s also a drunkard who tends to lie and make excuses. Reilly makes the character hilarious and likable.

19. Klaus Daimler From The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

The always amazing Willem Dafoe plays Klaus in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, one of my favorite Wes Anderson movies. Klaus is a slightly silly character who is awkward but also confident. It’s easy to love him and his undying loyalty to the mission.

20. Paulette Bonefonté From Legally Blonde

Paulette Bonefonté, played by Jennifer Coolidge, is the nail technician who helps Elle Woods through some of her worst moments in the movie. She is funny but also kind and helpful. The relationship between Paulette and Elle is enviable, as they both support each other through their struggles.

21. Julia in Horrible Bosses

Jennifer Aniston’s character in Horrible Bosses is definitely horrible, but she’s also wildly funny and entertaining. She incessantly harasses her employees and doesn’t seem to feel bad about her behavior at all. While she is certainly a menace, it’s delightful to watch Jennifer Aniston in such a sassy and mean role.

22. Pepper Brooks From Dodgeball

This one is a deep cut you may not recognize. Pepper Brooks, played by Jason Bateman, is a commentator at the dodgeball tournament who is positively hysterical. He’s a laidback dude, which is very different than Bateman’s usual roles, who makes ridiculous comments about the game that always make me cackle.

23. Richard Vernon in The Breakfast Club

Richard Vernon is none other than the teacher assigned to monitoring detention. This character is cruel to the kids but also stupid and funny. Clearly, he is not happy with his current profession and takes it out on the kids, but his weird and funny behavior makes him one of the best characters, although not very lovable.

24. Matthew From Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Matthew, played by Jonah Hill, is the waiter and host at the hotel restaurant in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He is unapologetically obsessed with Russell Brand’s character, kissing up to him while also annoying him with all of his questions and compliments. He’s such an awkward and funny character it’s hard not to love him.

25. Megan From Bridesmaids

As always, Melissa McCarthy is a comedy genius in her role as Megan from Bridesmaids. Megan is gruff and honest but also kind and insightful, making her a distinct character that viewers adore. Whether she’s stealing puppies from the wedding shower or using a sink as a toilet, she never fails to make me laugh.

