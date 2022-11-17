The Best Sci-Fi Books and Comics for Holiday Gifts

This holiday season, be a Force for good and boldly go across time and space for your gift ideas! We've gathered up the bestÂ Star Wars,Â Star Trek, andÂ Doctor Who books and comics for you to give to your loved ones, as well as two new space opera book series (Embers of War and The Questrison SagaÂ®)Â that could fit alongside any of these!

Star Wars Books

For the reader, artist, or crafter in a galaxy far, far away, here is a list of books to please Star Wars fans.

Star Wars: The Craft Book by Bonnie Burton

This delightful craft book gives step-by-step instructions for making fun Star Wars-themed crafts, such as Han in Soapanite and an At-At herb garden.

$20 | Amazon

Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas (Star Wars X Chronicle Books) By Jeffrey Brown

From the New York Times bestselling author of Darth Vader and Son, this charming new book is a humorous and heartfelt glimpse into the holiday season from the points of view of young Luke and Leia and their father Darth Vader, at Sithmas. This is a great gift for the young and young at heart.

$13 | Amazon | Full Review

Draw Star Wars: The Clone Wars by the Editors of Klutz and Bonnie Burton

Bursting with ideas to draw, this instructive book is perfect for 8- to 10-year-olds who want to illustrate favorite Star Wars characters. The book comes with colored pencils, a mechanical pencil, erasers, tracing vellum, and a black marker.

$2 | Amazon

You Can Draw: Star Wars by Bonnie Burton

This hardback drawing instruction book holds a lot of Force! Perfect for budding Star Wars artists, this DK book offers stencils and instructions for drawing body shapes, poses, clothes, equipment, and more!

$2 | Amazon

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Planets in Peril by Bonnie Burton

Star Wars and Star Wars: The Clone WarsÂ fans will love this story set in the Clone Wars universe. Makes a wonderful gift for young readers 8-10 years of age.

$2 | Amazon

Star Wars Life Day Special by Steve Orlando, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Jody Houser

New for this holiday season, the Star Wars Life Day Special is a delightful comic collection of stories about the Star Wars holiday called Life Day. Featuring Han Solo and Chewbacca, this collection is sure to please fans of the galaxy far, far away.

$5 | Amazon | Full Review

Star Wars Life Day Treasury by Cavan Scott and George Mann

This holiday season, a wonderful collection of stories, theÂ Star Wars Life Day Treasury, debuts just in time to tuck into a stocking not so far, far away. Written by Cavan Scott and George Mann, enjoy winter tales and myths that take place in the Star Wars universe.

$15 | Amazon | Full Review | Interview

From a Certain Point of View: Star Wars

Featuring over forty renowned authors, this anthology of short stories provides unique viewpoints from the perspective of each author in a series of short stories in the Star Wars universe.

$5 | Amazon

From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back

A follow-up anthology of short stories, this Star Wars collection provides the viewpoints for retellings of certain scenes in the sequel The Empire Strikes Back from several well-known authors, including Martha Wells and Tracy Deonn.

$18 | Amazon | Full Review

Star Wars: Pirate's Price (Star Wars Flight of the Falcon) By Lou Anders

This book is a great Star Wars story showcasing Han Solo and Chewbacca's adventures on their ship, the Millennium Falcon, along with the pirate Hondo Ohnaka. This story also explains how the Millennium Falcon got to be at Galaxy's Edge for the Smuggler's Run ride.

$12 | Amazon

Star Trek Books

Boldly go into the holiday season with gift phasers set to stunning! Here is a roundup of Star Trek books and comics for fans in the Alpha Quadrant and beyond.

Star Trek: Year Five – Odyssey's End (Book 1) By Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Brandon Easton, and Jody Houser

This collected paperback of the Star Trek: Year Five comics 1-6 follows the Star Trek Original Series adventures in the fifth and final year of their mission. Â Crisp writing and stunning art make this a must-have for all Trek fans.

$19 | Amazon

Star Trek: Year Five – The Wine-dark Deep (Book 2) By Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Jim McCann

Continuing the fifth and final year mission of the Star Trek stories, issues 7-12 of the comic are collected here in this popular series. The Enterprise crew must deal with the threat of the Tholian Assembly.

$19 | Amazon

Star Trek: Year Five – Weaker Than Man (Book 3) By Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Jody Houser

Collecting issues 13-19 of the popular Star Trek: Year Five comic series, Book 3 showcases Kirk's old rivalry with the Klingons, the approaching end of the titular five-year mission, and turbulence within the Federation.

$17 | Amazon

Star Trek: Year Five – Experienced in Loss (Book 4) By Brandon Easton and Jim McCann

The stunning conclusion to the Star Trek: Year Five comic series, this final volume collects issues 20-25 of the comic. The Enterprise crew faces new challenges, secrets are revealed, and futures are cast in doubt!

$15 | Amazon

Star Trek: Coda: Book 1: Moments Asunder by Dayton Ward

This new series is a must-have for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine! The crews of Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Ezri Dax, and William Riker unite to prevent a cosmic-level apocalypse only to find that some fates really are inevitable.

$14 | Amazon

Star Trek: Coda: Book 2: The Ashes of Tomorrow by James Swallow

The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy continues as friends become foes, the Temporal Apocalypse accelerates, and the catastrophe's true cause is revealed.

$14 | Amazon

Star Trek: Coda: Book 3: Oblivion's Gate by David Mack

The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy comes to a shattering conclusion as the Temporal Apocalypse forces Starfleet's greatest heroes to make the greatest sacrifices of their lives.

$14 | Amazon

Star Trek: Picard: Rogue Elements byÂ John Jackson Miller

Brand new this year, Star Trek: Picard: Rogue ElementsÂ is the perfect gift for fans of the hit show, Star Trek: Picard. Written by John Jackson Miller, this tale serves as a background story for the character Cristabal Rios, following his adventures around the galaxy.

$13 | Amazon | Full Review

Doctor Who

Fans of Doctor Who know to expect timey-wimey, wibbly-wobbly stories that cross time and space, with the Doctor at the helm! Here are some inspiring recent works any Whovian would enjoy.

Doctor Who: The Monster Vault by Jonathan Morris, Penny CS Andrews, and Paul Lang

This gorgeous book is Doctor Whoâ€™s biggest monster guide yet! Discover each exotic creature of terror the Doctor encounters. Features art by Lee Johnson.

$18 | Amazon

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Vol. 1: New Beginnings by Jody Houser, Rachael Stott, and Enrica Angiolini

Collecting comic issues 1-4, this first set of the Thirteenth Doctor's comic book tales is a scorchingly fresh incarnation, taking the show – and its comic strip adventures – where no Doctor has gone before!

$15 | Amazon

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Vol. 2: Hidden Human History by Jody Houser, Rachael Stott, and Enrica Angiolini

Collecting the comic issues 5-8, the Doctor and her friends must push the limits of time and space, confronting evils deliberate and accidental all throughout history – and uncovering secrets long-hidden and wonders never-seen along the way!

$17 | Amazon

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Vol. 3: Old Friends by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata

Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and fan-favorite artist Roberta Ingranata bring you the third volume of the hit series featuring Jodie Whittaker as the first female incarnation of The Doctor. This collection features issues 9-12.

$6 | Amazon

Doctor Who: Alternating Current by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata

A brand-new story in Titan Comics' Doctor Who roster, featuring the exciting and loveable Thirteenth Doctor as she teams up with fan-favorite Tenth Doctor, played by David Tennant, as they face the terrifying Sea Devils, with the help of Rose Tyler! This collection features comic issues 1-4.

$16 | Amazon

The Diary of River Song Series 09: New Recruit by Lizbeth Myles, James Kettle, Helen Goldwyn, and Lisa McMullin

This latest entry in the wildly popular Big Finish Doctor Who series of audio stories features stars Alex Kingston and Daisy Ashford. The redoubtable Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart leads the troops, and for scientific guidance relies on two brilliant advisors: Cambridge genius Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, and UNITâ€™s newest recruit – that mysterious traveler in time and space known as… River Song.

$20 | Big Finish

Doctor Who Empire of Wolf #1 by Jody Houser, Roberta Ingranata, and David Buisian

This brand-new comic will delight Doctor Who fans with the return of Rose Tyler! Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with two Doctors – the eighth Doctor and the eleventh Doctor – to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

$3 | Amazon

Sci-fi Books To Discover

Embers of War by Gareth L. Powell

If you are a fan of Aliens, Star Wars, The Expanse, Cowboy Bebop, and Dune, jump aboard the sentient, retired warship Trouble Dog for a spectacular new space opera adventure by award-winning author Gareth L. Powell. Now under development for TV, the critically acclaimed Embers of War trilogy is the perfect holiday gift for science fiction lovers.

The first novel in the Embers of War trilogy follows a war-weary ragtag crew aboard the sentient former warship Trouble Dog as they search for missing poet Ona Sundak, who is not who she appears to be. The intricate world-building in the book sets the stage for an epic showdown in the galaxy.

$8 | Amazon

Fleet of Knives by Gareth L. Powell

In the secondÂ Embers of War novel, Fleet of Knives, the Trouble Dog and her crew fight to save the crew of the Lucy's Ghost. TheÂ sentient ship finds herself caught between chaotic alien monsters on one side, and on the other, destruction at the hands of the formidable Marble Armada.

$9 | Amazon

Light of Impossible Stars by Gareth L. Powell

The explosive conclusion to the Embers of War trilogy, Light of Impossible Stars, the sentient warship Trouble Dog follows a series of clues that lead her to the Intrusion an area of space where reality itself becomes unstable. But with human civilization crumbling, what difference can one battered old ship make against an invincible armada?

$10 | Amazon

The Questrison Saga by J. Dianne Dotson

In The Questrison Saga, a four-book series science fiction and fantasy series by J. Dianne Dotson, a mystery at the edge of the solar system reveals a galactic menace. A galactic natural disaster unfolds, aiding the monster in the void. Human Forster and human-looking, ageless Galla-Deia team up with telepaths, galactic mages, aliens, and androids to face the greatest threat to all life in the galaxy. Full of diverse characters and exotic worlds, found and made families, heartbreak, and whimsy, this space opera recallsÂ Star Wars,Â Doctor Who, andÂ Game of Thrones.

Mandira Research Station beckons at the heliopause the brink of interstellar space. After Forster sees flashes outside that no one else can, the captain of an incoming ship is attacked by an invisible foe. Forster and his enigmatic coworker Efron search for a missing daughter who might be the cause of it all. Can the team stop the force from taking over Mandira, and the entire solar system? Heliopause is the first in the four-book seriesÂ The Questrison SagaÂ®.

$13 | Amazon

Ephemeris: The Questrison Saga: Book Two by J. Dianne Dotson

An epic science fiction and fantasy tale with a rich array of characters and settings, Ephemeris serves as both sequel and prequel to Heliopause. Plucked from space and raised in a star-city of androids, impetuous Galla-Deia looks human but is not. Chosen to stop the dual threats of a galactic natural disaster and a malevolent alien entity, she must grow as a commander and gain the trust of both humans and non-humans alike. Unknown to her, the entity draws zealots to its cause, destabilizing interstellar order, and threatening all life in the galaxy.

$15 | Amazon

Accretion: The Questrison Saga: Book Three by J. Dianne Dotson

In Accretion,Â the third installment of The Questrison Saga, Galla-Deia and her team of humans and aliens must recruit telepaths to end the catastrophic Event. With refugees fleeing disaster and interstellar communications disrupted, trust in the galactic government falters. Destructive Paosh Tohon feeds upon the suffering caused by the Event, ever seeking its own telepathic forces to extend its reach. The heroes called Questri must draw upon latent powers and rely on both new and familiar allies to stop a galactic apocalypse.

$14 | Amazon

Luminiferous: The Questrison Saga: Book Four by J. Dianne Dotson

The stunning conclusion to The Questrison Saga Love and war. Spaceships and exotic worlds. Aliens, androids, ecosystems. Mages and presidents. Long cons. Family feuds that led to galactic destruction. Family ties that could save the galaxy.

With heroes destroyed, captured, or missing, Paosh Tohon's campaign seems unstoppable. Yet one world remains immune: a hidden planet, with defenses both natural and unnatural. The secrets and legacies harbored there protect the last bastions of hope, if they can escape the world and withstand the evils beyond

$10 | Amazon

