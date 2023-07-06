20 Times Sci-Fi Stories Predicted The Future

Science fiction is full of ideas for how the future might manifest, and by existing in the realm of imagination, sci-fi writers are bound to ideate some things.

Yet, there are times when the predictions get a bit eerie, calling out not just the invention but the general societal vibe accompanying it. Though the realm of science (and science fiction) is vast, and it’s hard to say who had what idea first, these are some examples of times that sci-fi called it when it came to technological advancements.

The Radio – Jules Verne, in The Year 2889 (1889)

When asked to imagine what the work would look like in a thousand years by a publisher, Verne came up with several predictions, many of which were surprisingly accurate.

One of the most immediately vital was the idea of news spoken to subscribers rather than read in a paper. He very much guessed the advent of radio technology only a few years after radio waves had first been discovered.

The Internet – Mark Twain, From The London Times in 1904 (1898)

Ostensibly about a man falsely convicted of a crime that never occurred and sentenced to death, Twain packs much of his cynicism into this short story. Ultimately a condemnation of the legal system as it existed in its time, there is still a bizarre prediction of a device that allows our protagonist to speak to people and view sites from all across the world as they occur.

Personal Computers – The Eagle (1950)

A lesser-known entry, The Eagle was a British comic strip that ran for nearly two decades. With a concept that very much leaned into the possibility of new inventions, the series didn’t get everything right. However, one realm in which it seems to have been absolutely on point is that of the PC.

Also, speculating that they would replace TVs as home entertainment devices, The Eagle predicted Netflix.

Video Calls – Hugo Gernsback, Ralph 124C 41+ (1911)

Released as a 12-part serial, this is a silly voyage that makes several predictions, many of which are incorrect. However, it made one very accurate guess in its description of video calls, along with some nods to air travel and tape recorders. Later this would be more developed in sci-fi films like 2001, but for 1911, these ideas were well ahead of their time.

Cell Phones – H.G. Wells, The Shape of Things To Come (1933)

A war destroys Europe and leaves its remaining populace hanging by a thread until many technological advancements allow for leveling the playing field. A surprisingly optimistic view of a Utopian dictatorship run by the world's best and brightest that works with the good of the people in mind, this story also introduces cell phones, or “wireless communication devices.”

Self-Driving Cars – Ray Bradbury, The Pedestrian (1951)

A writer travels around the city at night in a world where no one walks, and the sidewalks have fallen into decay. He never runs into anyone until a self-driving robotic police car stops him and takes him in due to not understanding a person walking around of their own free will.

This story introduces self-driving cars but, perhaps more importantly, opens up a discussion of the importance of public transportation and walking routes.

Smartwatches – Arthur C. Clarke, 2001 A Space Odyssey (1968)

In a world where mysterious aliens influence the trajectory of humanity, the novel 2001 (released after the film though it was written concurrently) raises many questions about the potential dangers of technology.

This was far from the only time Arthur C. Clarke accurately predicted a technological development decades away from the fact, but characters often utilized smartwatches for communicating.

3D Printing – Star Trek (1966)

We might not have quite reached a time when teleportation devices exist, but we’ve got 3D printing on lock. Not only did the original series of Star Trek show its crew often utilizing devices that resembled flip phones, but it also gave us machines that could manifest certain items. 3D printing might not entirely be able to drop a warm cup of cocoa on the belt yet, but when it does, we can all say that Star Trek called it.

AI – Metropolis (1927)

Artificial intelligence is nothing new to sci-fi films, but some may be surprised to learn that it began in the silent era. Metropolis introduced a totalitarian, futuristic society in which a robot designed to emulate Maria (Brigitte Helm) sows dissent among workers. The Machine is used for evil means by its creator, encouraging an unprecedented uprising that threatens to destroy the city and everyone in it.

Siri – Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy (1979)

Leaning into the humor potential of a dystopian future, Hitchhiker’s Guide introduces us to Arthur Dent, who escapes from Earth as it is cosmically bulldozed over to make room for a space highway. This series is rife with predictions and full of commentary around the mundanity of progress and destruction. The Guide Dent acquires to help him in his travels is a small, book-like object with much in common with today's tablets. Perhaps most notably, it can help answer questions, making it a mirror image of Siri.

Earbuds – Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451 (1953)

Fahrenheit 451 is so named because it is the temperature at which paper burns (apparently, in truth, closer to 480), which gives a nod to its themes. A professional book burner discovers books for the first time, and his horizons expand to the point of questioning everything around him.

Meanwhile, everyone walks around wearing earbuds known as Seashell Radio, meant to indoctrinate the populace. Again, a bleak take on a device many of us use daily, but in the novel, it was meant as a warning against numbing yourself to reality.

Smart Homes – Demon Seed (1977)

If you’ve ever wondered what a sci-fi take on Rosemary’s Baby might look like, luckily for you, that movie already exists. Demon Seed follows the disintegration of a marriage that occurs due to the husband’s fixation on robotics. Installing an autonomous computer system named Proteus in their home (that ultimately impregnates his wife, yikes!) is a classic tale of a creation escaping from its creator. Also, Proteus is basically a Smart Home.

AR – Philip K. Dick, Minority Report (1956)

At his best, Dick asked questions about personhood, interrogating how we view sentience and to who we deny autonomy. His work is rife with AR (augmented reality) and AI, making this a somewhat arbitrary choice as most of his books tackle similar subject matter.

Yet, Minority Report is full of fascinating tech predictions, including AR, so it’s still one of the most referenced stories when the subject arises today.

Military Drones – The Terminator (1984)

While we would have loved to have left most of the Terminator films in the realm of fantasy, their grim view of the future has occasionally been confirmed. One such prediction is the use of military drones. In the films, these drones create substantial barriers for the humans resisting the Terminators.

In reality, drones can be used for beneficial purposes, but there is unquestionably a downside to them when used with impunity.

Atomic Bomb – Action Comics #101 (1946)

Another one on the list of things we wish no one had predicted, an issue of Action Comics, showed the villainous Lex Luthor quite literally invent the Atom Bomb.

It is rumored that the U.S. government asked the story to be delayed until after the tragedy of Nagasaki and Hiroshima due to its creepy accuracy, down to showing a mushroom cloud rising when Superman activates the explosion.

Organ Transplants – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein (1818)

Though it’s very much a work of fiction, one of the great strengths of Shelley’s The Modern Prometheus is that it was rooted in the science of its day. In the early-to-mid 1800s, many scientists dedicated their lives to bringing cadavers back to life by harnessing natural phenomena like electrical energy. Well ahead of her time in most respects, Shelley wrote of a creature brought back to life due to mixing and matching some viable organs. This isn’t what organ transplants look like today, but it was a good guess at what would come.

Genetic Engineering – Aldous Huxley, Brave New World (1932)

In this novel, people are genetically engineered to create a perfect society. Serving as a criticism of Henry Ford’s assembly line style of mass production, the people become the product in Brave New World. While this is a notably bleak interpretation of the possibilities of genetic engineering, it serves as a potent warning of a society that prioritizes consumption over connection.

Moon Landing – Jules Verne, From The Earth To The Moon (1865)

Assigning any one writer as the first to predict a moon landing is a dicey territory, as the possibility loomed large in mythology and folklore long before the sci-fi genre was officially born. Yet, as its title implies, From the Earth to the Moon is about the journey of trying to launch a rocket into space, with the sequel Around the Moon dealing with what the crew finds when they land.

Cameras Everywhere – George Orwell, 1984 (1949)

Orwell likely never intended his novel 1984 to be as prescient as it was. Still, his prediction of a “big brother” government that was able to circumvent privacy protection laws due to ominous threats of a forever war turned out to be more than a little bit uncomfortably accurate. In 1984, protagonist Winston Smith interacted with a screen that sees everything in his home.

The Cult of Personality – Octavia Butler, The Parable Books (1993)

Butler is the kind of sci-fi writer whose books have so much insight into the state of things today that it can sometimes cause a doubletake. Nowhere is that clearer than in the Parable novels, Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents. An eerie prediction of late-stage capitalism in which a zealot claims to want to “make America great again,” the series was unfinished at the time of Butler’s death. As it stands, masks that allow their wearer to vanish into a “simpler” world and political upheaval are just the tip of the iceberg regarding the predictions of Butler’s work.