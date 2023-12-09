Science Movies that got the Science Right

Anyone could make a mistake in thinking that the “fiction” bit of science fiction absolves the genre of any responsibility to the real thing. To pick just movie to illustrate the point, 2019’s Chinese blockbuster The Wandering Earth envisioned mankind working in harmony to blast the Earth out of its orbit and into a new celestial realm to avoid being engulfed by a rapidly expanding Sun. The implausibility here simply beggars belief. Mankind working in harmony? As if.

Neither are science movies depicting actual non-fictional science any more reliable. Two (fairly) recent examples – The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything, biopics of WWII codebreaker Alan Turing and rock star physicist Steven Hawking, respectively – got a vicious tut-tut from the scientific community for inexcusable deviations from the facts.

Naturally, there are science movies that get things right. Not everything, of course, but enough to earn a thumbs up from the men in white coats. The following, in no particular order, is a collection of some that do it better than others.

Oppenheimer (2023)

The potent brew of science, ambition, and political power might not have landed with audiences, but Christopher Nolan’s dense, multifaceted biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called “father of the atomic bomb,” got the nod from physicists and historians alike who – with the usual provisos regarding story-related tweaks – praised both its scientific accuracy and moral integrity.

Manhattan Project historian Chris Griffith commended the film’s depiction of the A-bomb Trinity test. “For too long, audiences have been conditioned to hear and see a nuclear explosion as one simultaneous event,” he wrote on the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists website. “But Nolan’s Trinity explosion is correct: A light “brighter than a thousand suns” flashes across the screen and, seconds later, the tremendous roar and blast wave reaches the observers.”

Gattaca (1997)

In a bleak future where eugenics is the norm, and a person’s life is determined by prenatal genetic selection, Vincent Freeman’s (Ethan Hawke) dreams of becoming an astronaut are dashed when he is classified as “In-valid” (i.e., conceived outside the eugenics program).

Perhaps no other science fiction movie has touched such a raw nerve with scientists in its chosen field. What Gattaca presents as an Orwellian fait accompli is currently a deepening moral quagmire in which ever more sophisticated options for manipulating genetic attributes are available to – inevitably wealthy – potential parents. Apart from tilting life’s playing field in the direction of the rich, many bioethicists see in this the seeds of “genoism” (prejudice against those perceived as genetically inferior) and a worrying acceptance of genetic determinism, an ideology that is the logical precursor to eugenics, a practice that seeks to “improve” the human gene pool by weeding out inferior specimens. With roots in the late 19th century, eugenics drove the fascist concept of an Aryan master race and the attempted extermination of European Jews.

The Martian (2015)

Believe it or not, the most implausible thing about The Martian (impeccably adapted from Andy Weir’s debut novel) is the dust storm that strands astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) on the red planet in the first place. Atmospheric pressure on Mars is too low for anything more than a gentle breeze. Virtually everything else, including the habitation pod, the ion impulsion drive, the spacesuits (closely based on emerging technology), and even Watney growing potatoes in his own dung, got the NASA seal of approval.

Finding Nemo/Finding Dory (2002/2015)

To ensure maximum accuracy, Pixar consulted a team of marine biologists on various aspects of undersea flora and fauna, and the social behavior of fish. As shown, Ocellaris clownfish are native to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and live in groves of sea anemones, protected from the stings by an outer layer of mucus. They lay anything between a hundred and a thousand eggs (hence Marlin and Coral’s joke about naming their multitude of offspring) and often get swept up in strong currents and deposited far from home.

Tropical fish, including clownfish, also “hitch a ride” on the south-flowing East Australian Current, as Dory and Marlin do in the movie. Obviously, clownfish don’t speak English, especially not with American accents, but they do communicate through sound, mostly with clicks, grunts and croaks.

One trait of clownfish not shown in either movie is their propensity to change gender, an evolutionary quirk that maintains the species’ essential male-female balance.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s cerebral sci-fi takes its fair share of liberties, but its depiction of wormholes (hypothetical connections between distant regions of space-time), the supermassive black hole Gargantua and the effects of extreme time dilation, which causes time to pass more slowly on a planet under the gravitational influence of a black hole, all have their basis in theoretical physics. It’s all way too complex to get into, but suffice to say, Einstein would probably not have choked on his popcorn (unlike some science movies we could mention…looking at you Star Trek 2009).

Her (2013)

A movie for anyone who has ever glanced at Siri with a twinkle in their eye – and who among us has not? In Spike Jonze’s offbeat romantic drama, Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly, a man who forms a close emotional bond with his A.I. virtual assistant Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

Among those impressed by Her’s feasibility was computer scientist, author, inventor, and futurist Ray Kurzweil. “Although there are caveats I could (and will) mention about the details of the OS and how the lovers interact,” he wrote in an extensive review, “the movie compellingly presents the core idea that a software program (an A.I.) can – will – be believably human and lovable.”

Contact (1997)

With a novel by legendary cosmologist Carl Sagan as its, the science and the philosophy are likely to be top notch. Starring Jodi Foster as a SETI researcher chosen to make first contact with a race of alien beings, Contact became the subject of a 2011 review by SETI.org that, while pointing out several minor inconsistencies, deemed it “Indescribably more accurate in its depiction of SETI than any Hollywood film in history.”

Minority Report (2002)

Clairvoyant “pre-cogs” able to visualize crimes before they’re committed might stretch credulity, but predictive policing based on data rather than psychic energy is now a reality; one-third of all U.S. cities either use or are considering adopting predictive policing.

Starring Tom Cruise as a cop who falls victim to the system he operates, Steven Spielberg’s superior sci-fi gets a few other things dead on, including self-driving cars, personalized advertising, facial recognition scanners, and voice-controlled domestic management devices.

Deep Impact (1998)

It might have lost out to Armageddon at the box office – both killer comet science movies hit screens the same year – but Deep Impact offers a far more plausible view of how such a scenario might be dealt with in reality (emphasis on “might.” A competent administration, able and willing to follow the science is by no means a given these days).

“Deep Impact has the best combination of reasonably correct science, good special effects, a dramatic story, and a look at what a comet strike would mean to people individually and world-wide,” wrote Emory University Physics Professor Dr. Sidney Perkowitz on Salon.com. “I think that's the closest to reality a sci-fi film can get.” High praise indeed since Perkowitz’s trashing of the bogus science in 2003’s The Core led to the creation of the Science and Entertainment Exchange, which collaborates with studios and filmmakers to encourage greater scientific accuracy in movies.

Moon (2009)

Duncan Jones’s debut feature, starring Sam Rockwell as a lone astronaut in emotional freefall after a three-year mining mission on the dark side of the moon, received the ultimate accolade: a screening at NASA’s Space Center Houston.

“[A professor there had] been reading online that we’d done this film about helium-3 mining,” said Jones, “and that’s something people at NASA are working on.” At a Q&A following the screening, Jones was asked why the base in the film looked so sturdy and not like the lightweight structures designed for rocket transportation. Jones replied that, in the future, he imagined technology would exist to build bunker-like structures on the lunar surface without having to cart them there from Earth. “A woman in the audience raised her hand,” Jones recalled, “and said, ‘I’m actually working on something called mooncrete which is concrete that mixes lunar regolith and ice water from the moon’s polar caps.’”

In the 2013, the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences’s ranked Moon number 5 for quality, number 9 for accuracy, and number 3 for relevance on its “Cognitive Science Movie Index.”

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

The underlying premise of Michel Gondry strange, haunting romance, that memory formation is intimately linked to emotional experience, is firmly rooted in science. At the end of the movie, Joel (Jim Carey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) fail to recognize each other after they’ve opted to have painful memories of their love affair erased – but the glimmer of a connection remains, implanted deep in their brains’ emotional cores (or amygdalas, just to get technical).

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Given the inexorable rise of A.I., can a malevolent free-thinking supercomputer with working knowledge of the Harry Dacre songbook be far off?

In the meantime, plenty of other things glimpsed in Stanley Kubrick’s futurist masterpiece have since come to pass, including electronic tablets, space robotics, personal in-flight TVs, space tourism, and videotelephony. Like many other sci-fi movies (including Alien), 2001 also depicts humans in suspended animation. Although this is far in the future for space travel, the FDA recently approved its medical use, allowing a patient’s heartbeat and breathing to be slowed for emergency surgery.

Ammonite (2020)

A romantic drama based on the life of British fossil-hunter Mary Anning (inspiration for the tongue-twister “She sells seashells on the seashore”), Ammonite caused some controversy for portraying Anning (Kate Winslet) as a lesbian. Some felt this distorted the fact. Others pointed out that since no “facts” of Anning’s sexuality exist, it was no more a distortion than portraying her as straight would have been.

What is not in question is the film’s depiction of early paleontology and Anning’s crucial importance to its development, an almost unheard-of instance of a woman contributing to scientific discovery in the mid-nineteenth century.

Arrival (2016)

The extraterrestrials in Denis Villeneuve’s didn't get the scientific community all fired up, but the way humans communicated with them. A number of linguists and phonetics experts consulted on the film to ensure that the language devised by Amy Adams to talk to the aliens and avert a catastrophe was entirely authentic.

Woman in the Moon (1929)

Given the date, it makes sense that Fritz Lang’s second foray into sci-fi, after the far more famous Metropolis in 1927, doesn’t a great deal right about lunar exploration (there was no breathable atmosphere on the moon, even in 1929), but its depiction of a rocket-powered moon mission predates the real thing by four decades.

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

Given the chilling new relevance of the COVID-19 pandemic, this faithful adaptation of Michael Crichton’s 1969 novel concerns a team of scientists battling the spread of a highly contagious deadly microorganism from space.

It may sound far-fetched, but a 2003 publication by the Infectious Diseases Society of America proclaimed The Andromeda Strain “the most significant, scientifically accurate, and prototypic of all films of [the killer virus] genre… It accurately details the appearance of a deadly agent, its impact, and the efforts at containing it, and, finally, the work-up on its identification and clarification on why certain persons are immune to it.”

Ant Man and The Wasp (2018)

Shrinking humans to the size of insects is not on the cards just yet (give it a decade or so). But when it does become a reality, the world encountered by the Ant Men and Wasps of tomorrow might have a slightly familiar look. Marvel called on the services of CalTech experts, including theoretical physicist Spyridon Michalakis, to ensure the quantum environment depicted in the film corresponded closely to that hypothesized by scientists.

Hidden Figures (2016)

A superb adaptation of Margot Lee Shetterly’s book of the same name, Hidden Figures tells the story of Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson, and Dorothy Vaughan, three black women who defied the institutionalized racism of the day to play a major role in the NASA space program.

Certain elements get changed or exaggerated, but the mathematics contributed by Johnson, Jackson, and Vaughan, vital to the success of the pre-Apollo Mercury missions of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s gets reproduced in all its head-spinning glory.

Moonfall (2022)

While the central premise of this deliriously silly disaster flick is absurd (alien beings set the moon on a catastrophic collision course with Earth), the peripheral science is surprisingly sound. Were the moon to escape its orbit and fall towards the earth, the tides would go haywire, causing massive flooding, and the days would shorten due to increased gravitational force making the planet spin faster.

Alien (1978)

Don’t let H.R. Giger’s seductive design fool you, the alien may look the part but underneath the slimy exoskeleton he's no more credible than A.L.F. or Dark Star’s animated beachball.

Other aspects of Ridley Scott’s game-changing horror flick carry more weight. The scruffy, cramped interior of the Nostromo is a lot more authentic than sci-fi’s standard gleaming computer banks and airy white spaces (the interior of the International Space Station is proof of that), and the concept of suspended animation, although still some distance in the future, is far more credible than traversing the vastness of space at warp-speed. Also, in the vacuum of space, no one can hear you scream.