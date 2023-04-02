Scientist Speaks Out After Discovering Wuhan Covid Data, ‘Being Truthful Is Essential’

A highly suggestive hint about the Covid-19 pandemic's origins was quietly added to a scientific database, evading detection for several weeks.

Significant Discovery

After disappearing from public view, genetic data from swabs taken at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan resurfaced when Florence Débarre stumbled upon them while working remotely. Her subsequent findings, which indicated that animals susceptible to the coronavirus were present at the market, could help to identify the origins of the pandemic, but the reaction to her work highlights the hazards of pursuing this field.

Débarre, a senior researcher at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, was searching for data on Gisaid when she discovered thousands of raw genetic sequences from early 2020.

Like many scientists around the world, Débarre is working to trace the virus's journey prior to the late 2019 outbreak. However, the path is treacherous, and scientists often face threats and harassment from those who disagree with their findings.

Débarre herself has been subjected to online attacks and threats to her safety. She explains, “Last night, I was crying over the horrible things I’m reading about myself on social media.”

The genetic sequences from Wuhan were initially made available online but were removed from public view. A pre-print analysis by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in February 2022 claimed that the swabs contained human DNA and traces of coronavirus but no evidence of the animal vectors most likely to have been responsible for the outbreak.

Débarre's discovery and subsequent analysis of the sequences shed new light on the origins of the pandemic. The data revealed that animals susceptible to the coronavirus were present at the Wuhan market, adding to the growing body of evidence indicating that the virus likely originated there.

However, Débarre's experience highlights the need for greater protection for scientists pursuing potentially controversial research.

Suspicious Disappearance

The search for answers on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is complicated by the sudden disappearance of genetic data from swabs taken at the Wuhan market. The next step in the investigation is to trace the illegal supply chains that brought animals to the market and determine if they lead closer to the virus's original reservoir, which is still suspected to be bats.

However, progress in one area has given rise to new questions. The Parisian scientist Florence Débarre stumbled upon the genetic data while working remotely and confirmed that raccoon dog DNA was present in the sequences.

Débarre's team had followed the rules of the Gisaid database and received permission from the Chinese scientists who posted the data online to analyze it. However, the next day the files were made inaccessible, apparently at the request of Chinese researchers, including the top virologist George Gao.

The reason for the data being locked away is unclear, but the episode has raised further questions about the origins of Covid-19. Why were the results of the swabs taken in the early months of the pandemic withheld from the scientific community for over three years?

Why did the initial version of the Chinese study claim not to have found any raccoon dog DNA? And why were the genetic sequences uploaded to Gisaid and then removed from public view?

The situation highlights the difficulties scientists face in pursuing research related to the origins of Covid-19, as they often encounter obstacles and pushback from those who disagree with their findings. The need for greater transparency and cooperation between scientists and governments is evident.

The discovery of raccoon dog DNA in the sequences adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests the Wuhan market was the epicenter of the pandemic, but there is still much to uncover.

