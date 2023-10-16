Scientists Find New Secret Hiding in Da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa’

The “Mona Lisa” may have revealed the secret to her beauty, or at the least what foundation she uses.

Scientists used an X-ray machine to peer into the chemical structure of the legendary artwork in an attempt to gain new insights into how the enigmatic portrait was brought to life.

Tiny Spec of Paint Delivers Astonishing Information

Analyzing a tiny spec of paint no bigger than a human hair from Da Vinci's masterpiece, researchers discovered that the oil paint used as the painting's base layer to prepare the poplar wood on which the masterpiece is housed is made of an experimental composition with a unique chemical signature.

British and French art historians found a rare lead-based compound called plumbonacrite in Leonardo's first layer of paint. The compound has only ever been found in a handful of paintings by other masters such as Rembrandt and Van Gough.

The lead writer of the research scheduled to be published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Victor Gonzalez, said the discovery had confirmed a long-held theory that Leonardo used lead oxide powder to thicken his paint.

Discovery Points To Rare Compound Used in Da Vinci's Paint

“Plumbonacrite is really a fingerprint of his recipe,” Gonzalez added. “It's the first time we can actually chemically confirm it.”

“He was someone who loved to experiment, and each of his paintings is completely different technically,” said Gonzalez, a chemist at France's Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), who has studied the Gonzalez has studied the chemical compositions of dozens of classical works of art.

“In this case, it's interesting to see that indeed there is a specific technique for the ground layer of ‘Mona Lisa,'” he added.

Carmen Bambach, a specialist in Italian art and curator at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, said the research was “extremely important news for the art world” and that finding plumbonacrite in the “Mona Lisa” attested to “Leonardo's spirit of passionate and constant experimentation as a painter” which is part of what makes his works “timeless” Bambach added.

Leonardo is thought to have dissolved orange lead oxide powder in linseed or walnut oil by heating the mixture to make a thicker, faster-drying paste with a “very nice golden color” that “flows more like honey.” Gonzalez said.

“There are plenty, plenty more things to discover, for sure. We are barely scratching the surface,” Gonzalez said. “What we are seeing is just a little brick more in the knowledge.”