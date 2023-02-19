11 Sci-Fi Movies About AI Taking Over the World

As technology advances, people applaud the changes and hope that improving technology will make life easier for humanity. But some people are terrified of what happens when technology becomes more advanced than the human brain.

Pop culture, movies, and TV shows about AI that get too smart and start taking over the world are popular.

Here is a list of excellent films about AI disobeying their human creators, provided by Reddit.

1. Ex Machina (2014)

When a young man who works as a programmer at an internet company wins a contest to spend a week at the CEO's grand estate, he soon learns that he is to be the human tester in an experiment. The CEO built a humanoid AI machine named Ava (Alicia Vikander) who slowly reveals that she is much more advanced than anyone thought.

2. The Machine (2013)

A sci-fi love story gone wrong, The Machine follows Vincent and Ava, who are two scientists dedicated to creating a new AI machine that is sentient. But as Vincent falls in love with Ava, the military catches wind of their new invention and uses it for their own agenda. But at what cost?

3. Colossus: The Forbin Project (1970)

An uber-smart scientist develops a highly advanced computer while hiding out in the Rockies. This computer, dubbed Colossus, was built to protect the US from nuclear attacks. But the scientist becomes concerned when Colossus begins a private correspondence with a Russian supercomputer named Guardian.

4. Wall-E (2008)

This unforgettable Pixar film follows a small and endearing robot named WALL-E, tasked to clean up the Earth's pollution, which humans abandoned long ago. Meanwhile, humanity lives a life of gluttony and sloth on a massive spaceship and has lost sight of its goal to return to Earth. But was it the people's decision or the hyper-intelligent spaceship interface?

5. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The first ever AI robot designed to love is adopted by an employee at the company that constructed the robot boy. But growing up as a machine in the human world is tough. Can the robot boy find his place in the world among humans and other machines?

6. I, Robot (2004)

It's the year 2035, and intelligent AI humanoid machines fulfill the jobs in society that humans don't want to fill. But things begin to go awry when a detective investigates the end of the robotics company uncovering a plot by the AI to enslave the human race.

7. Tau (2018)

When a creepy and wealthy scientist keeps a woman captive in his incredibly fancy and advanced mansion, she tries with all of her might to escape. Can she persuade the house's AI tech to let her go?

8. Upgrade (2018)

A man and his beloved wife are mugged, leaving him paralyzed and his wife deceased. Doctors implant him with an AI device called STEM that gives him back his ability to walk. Not only that, but he soon discovers the device gives him superhuman strength.

With his newfound powers, the man hunts down his attackers for revenge.

9. WarGames (1983)

When a high schooler with amateur hacking abilities is on the hunt for new video games, he accidentally hacks into the military's supercomputer system that controls nuclear warfare. Once he realizes what he's done, the kid teams up with his girlfriend to prevent World War III (which he accidentally started).

10. Demon Seed (1977)

This jarring sci-fi horror film is about a futuristic family and their AI supercomputer, Proteus IV, who begins to take control. When Proteus takes the wife in the family captive to impregnate her, can she escape her terrible fate?

11. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A team of astronauts embarks on a mysterious mission into space with the guidance of their supercomputer HAL. But HAL begins to behave strangely, causing an inevitable battle between the crew and the machine as they try to take each other out.

What are your favorite AI-inspired movies?

