Comic Crossover Sensation: Scott Pilgrim Rocks Netflix in New Anime Teaser

Netflix surprised everyone with its announcement of Scott Pilgrim, an animated series based on the comic book of the same name. Now, we have our first look at the series, thanks to a newly released one-minute teaser.

This teaser shows that the series is not shying away from the original comic's look or feel. Thanks to the inclusion of the cast from Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation, it feels like a combination of the film and the comic with enough room for it to be its own thing. The cast for the show is nearly everyone from the 2010 film, including Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and a few others.

Fan Reactions to The Teaser

Fans on social media can't contain their excitement for this Netflix adaptation of the comic book. One fan, in all caps, expressed praise for the show and previous adaptations:

FROM THE GRAPHIC NOVELS, TO MOVIE, TO GAME, TO NOW ANIMATION. EVERYTHING SCOTT PILGRIM TOUCHES TURNS TO PEAK pic.twitter.com/XgOPw21u2A — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 16, 2023

The teaser is so good that it has YouTuber Patrick Willems longing for his younger days:

suddenly I am 21 years old again and Scott Pilgrim is the only thing I care about https://t.co/XHmZmMK8IE — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, some fans say Scott Pilgrim is the tv show pick-up that will get them to re-subscribe to Netflix.

Netflix knows how to get me back. Dang — Verlis (@Verliswolf) August 16, 2023

You can watch Scott Pilgrim when it premieres on Netflix on November 17.

Source: The Verge