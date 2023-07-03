Luxury for Less – No One Does Summer Like Scottsdale

Travel during the peak season months of July and August are notorious for high prices and excessive crowds. When locals take advantage of staycation deals and discounts of up to 60% in their own city, you know you have hit the proverbial travel lottery.

The high temperatures of Scottsdale, Arizona, during the summer months may drive away fair-weather tourists, but if you are looking for luxury resorts and accommodations without the high price tag, you are in for a treat.

“As native Arizonans, My wife and I love to take advantage of mid-week summer deals in Scottsdale for a staycation each summer, even if it's just for a night or two,” comments travel blogger Steve Morrow from Paddle About.

During the off-season, plenty of hotels in Scottsdale provide substantial discounts to attract visitors to their lavish spas, five-star resorts, and upscale stores. Although the temperatures can get extremely hot, this is usually the time when the resorts are less crowded, the luxury spas offer some affordable packages, and there are plenty of appealing indoor activities to enjoy.

Most people don't realize that even though the temperatures may hit triple digits, it's a dry desert heat and much more bearable than muggy humidity. When fewer people are traveling, there tend to be more vacant chairs around the pool, shorter waiting times at bars and restaurants, and an overall slower and more tranquil pace of life.

“In Scottsdale, we don't shy away from our summer heat. It's hot, but no one does summer quite like Scottsdale, and summer hotel and resort rates can be up to 60 percent off peak season rates,” comments Laura McMurchie from Experience Scottsdale.

“Take advantage of cooler morning temperatures and grab a sunrise hike or hot air balloon flight followed by breakfast al fresco. Mid-day, tuck into the spa or a museum or cool off in the pool. In the evening, don't miss Arizona wine tasting in Old Town Scottsdale, followed by regionally-inspired cuisine at one of our chef-driven restaurants.”

Indulge in Desert Bliss

One of the best deals you will find is at the Four Season Resort Scottsdale, and once you arrive, there is no reason to leave. It's a more intimate property with all the luxury amenities you expect from the Four Seasons brand. According to the U.S. Luxury Traveler Study, 94% of luxury travelers identified the Four Seasons brand as one of the top hotel brands in the world.

During my visit earlier this month, I was immediately struck by the property's sights, sounds, and smells. A morning hike to Pinnacle Peak straight from the hotel room is a perfect way to begin the day before the heat starts to hit. A late morning pool session followed by a few hours in the spa is a recipe for utter relaxation.

A dinner at Talavera followed by an evening of stargazing concludes a day in the desert that not many get to experience. All this, and you can easily stay within your budget. “Our summer rates begin at $465 per night, presenting tremendous value for our guests. Peak season rates can start at more than $1,000++ per night,” shares Kim Cole, Director of Public Relations at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale.

“Summer is a great time to visit Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale to experience value and luxury combined. Everything about the property is designed to enhance the experience of the outdoors – even in the warmer summer months. Patios have misters for cooling; the saltwater, a two-tier pool is perfect for both families and adults; and programming each week includes sunrise hikes to Pinnacle Peak and stargazing once the sun goes down.”

The programming during the summer months is centered on the pool and includes more after-dark activities. Additional stargazing sessions are available for guests, along with new seasonal activations in the restaurants.

Poolside Attractions

Looking to cool off by the water? You can easily do so in Scottsdale, as almost every hotel in the area has at least one pool. In fact, some resorts even have full water parks with additional features such as lazy rivers and water slides.

Hotel Valley Ho has perhaps the most hopping pool in the city. If you are looking for an active pool scene instead of calm and quiet, you'll want to join the bachelor and bachelorette parties and other fun-loving guests taking advantage of the summer weather on weekends.

I chose instead to lounge at their lap pool for some quiet solitude midweek after one of the most heavenly facials I've ever had at the spa. It was a welcome surprise to receive such top-notch service at this mid-century modern hotel right in the heart of Scottsdale.

“Hotel Valley Ho is a fun summer getaway with its over-the-top “Show Stopper” Shakes, refreshing cocktails, seasonally inspired spa treatments, and colorful rooms. Guests can choose from a more relaxing lap pool or the upbeat OH Pool, complete with private daybeds and cabanas,” shares Kristin Heggli, Director of PR & Communications at Hotel Valley Ho.

Summer rates start at $179 compared to their high season rates, which start at $499. It's an eye-popping discount you would be remiss not to take advantage of.

“I visited Scottsdale in July to take advantage of the awesome hotel deals. You can book some of their most luxurious resorts during the hot summer months at a steep discount. It did reach triple-digit temperatures while we were there, but we made it work by relaxing by the pool in the shade in the late morning.

“Then we'd escape the heat during the hottest parts of the afternoon by doing indoor activities like getting a massage, wine tasting, or visiting exhibits like Wonderspaces. If we had plans to do outdoor activities like hiking, we made sure to do that first thing in the morning when it wasn't terribly hot,” shares Elise Armitage, travel blogger at What The Fab.

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon

The view of the city and the surrounding desert from above is unbeatable. If you want to go on a sunrise balloon ride in Scottsdale with Hot Air Expeditions during the summer, you need to start early. They will pick you up at 4:00 AM, but the breathtaking views from 3,000 feet above ground are definitely worth it.

Spend the morning taking in the views in the most peaceful way possible. It is surprisingly quiet while soaring high above the city. For those who have a fear of heights, it is a pleasant experience and not one to be anxious about. The balloon feels like it is drifting slowly, and the mesmerizing landscape will make you forget any worries you had about the heights.

Taste Arizona Wine

Scottsdale is home to several tasting rooms, and it's easy to spend an afternoon or evening wine tasting with friends. Check out LDV Winery for its different varietals of reds and whites from the Chiricahua Mountain Foothills in Southeastern Arizona, The Wine Collective offers the largest selection of Arizona wines, and Carlson Creek offers a refuge from the heat with some fantastic wine offerings.

Hit up Arizona Stronghold, the largest wine producer in the state, and then make your way to Mervin Vineyards, where you can replenish with delicious fare and wine pairings from winemaker Maynard James Keenan of the band Tool fame.

For a truly decadent evening, enjoy wine pairings with your meal at FnB Restaurant. Co-owner Pavle Milic also owns Los Milics Vineyards and is a major proponent of showcasing Arizona wine. The wine list at FnB restaurant offers plenty of wine from all over Arizona and the opportunity to experience them with some truly phenomenal food.

Cool Off With The Locals

When the hot weather hits in Scottsdale, you'll find the locals heading to the Salt River to cool off. The river stretches for 200 miles, and you can choose to enjoy the water on a tube, raft, or kayak.

I went on a kayaking tour of the Lower Salt River with Andrew from REI. It was a serene and picturesque experience. The water of the Salt River stays cool in the summer as it is sourced from the mountains, making it ideal for swimming.

The Tonto National Forest, adjacent to the river, is home to wild horses, which can be spotted near the riverbank. The best time to spot them is during the morning hours in summer, and they are a beautiful sight to see.

The weather during the summer in Scottsdale is hot, and the city's offerings are even hotter. So don't let the scorching heat keep you from exploring all that Scottsdale has to offer – embrace it!

