Bored With Scrambled Eggs? Add One of These 5 Healthy Side Dishes

If you’re short on time and cooking skills, chances are scrambled eggs are one of the main entrees in your meal rotation.

We can’t blame you. At less than 100 calories per egg, they’re a great low-calorie, high-protein meal. Plus, eggs are packed with HDL ( “the good cholesterol”), plus a ton of vitamins and minerals that make them efficient and nutritious food.

Plus, if you’re allergic to seafood, or just don’t like fish, eggs are a great way of adding omega-3 fatty acids into your diet. Just be sure to get eggs marked “omega-3 enriched.”

Even if scrambled eggs are an efficient food, they can get boring after a while. To spice up your breakfast — in some cases literally — try one of these five healthy side dish recipes.

Avocado Toast

One Redditor’s go-to scrambled egg side dish is toast – they use whole grain — topped with mashed avocado and tomato slices. Other users add scrambled eggs to the top of their avocado toast, turning the meal into an easy breakfast to eat on the go.

If you’re unsure how to make avocado toast, start by mashing avocado, and adding salt, pepper, and lemon to taste. To spice up your avocado toast, What’s Gaby Cooking has twenty different recommendations, including adding goat cheese and chives, pico de gallo, or even smoked salmon to the top.

Lettuce Breakfast Burrito

Rather than using a tortilla shell, one Redditor uses romaine lettuce leaves to build their breakfast burrito. They recommend adding “cucumber tomato, and light feta or low-fat cottage cheese” to the wrap, and using lemon juice as a seasoner.

For something a little different, Taste of Home recommends using chopped fresh mushrooms, green pepper, sweet red pepper, salsa, and sour cream for your scramble egg breakfast lettuce wrap.

Baked Beans

Baked beans are a classic scrambled egg side dish that adds another punch of protein to the meal. But if you want to do more than open up a can of pre-seasoned baked beans, there are a few different ingredients you can add to your beans to spruce up the spice.

For instance, one recipe from the Food Network calls for bacon, molasses, and bourbon in a baked bean recipe. Or, you can make Boston Baked Beans, which calls for navy beans, dijon, and apple cider vinegar.

Sautéed Spinach

For one Reddit user, sautéed spinach and/or mushrooms are their sides to serve with scrambled eggs. Others do the same, but swap out the spinach for a different frozen or fresh vegetable.

One pro-tip the Food Network has is to throw two tablespoons of chopped garlic into the pan your spinach (or another vegetable) is sautéing.

If you want to turn your scrambled egg meal into a stir fry, try adding rice or cauliflower rice.

Chili

If you’re a meal prepper and have chili in your usual rotation of dishes, one Reddit user swears a small cup of chili is an excellent side to have with scrambled eggs.

While you’re cooking your chili, Betty Crocker recommends adding a jar of chunky salsa to the mix. If you like sweet with your spicy, try using peach mango salsa.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.