Scream VI is Coming: Featuring a More Menacing, Bloodthirsty Ghostface

by
scream vi paramount MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Scream VI is an upcoming slasher film and the sixth installment in the Scream franchise. The four survivors of Scream V (2022) Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro for the gritty city of New York… but it isn't the end of Ghostface, who resurfaces in this follow-up film even more brutal.

The film stars Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Jasmin Savoy Brown who are all reprising their roles from previous installments. It is set to be released on March 10, 2023. The producers announced on the official Scream Twitter page, saying, “This is unlike any other Ghostface.”

“These kids are running away, and Ghostface is still finding them in the most beautiful city but also the most terrifying because it's so crowded and it can be aggressive,” says cast member Melissa Barrera.

“That it is set in New York is probably the scariest part,” someone said.

Fans are in for the chase and excited over the announcement.

However, @timoggy85 (and so many others) are not impressed with the poster, says it's “so bad.”

Another person expresses aversion for the poster, and Marvel gets hit with a stray bullet.

@fslurwithfattie shares an idea on how to boost box office numbers:

@Timster3 implies that the storyline of the film would be so predictable, that an in fact, they already have a fair idea of how it goes.

“At least make it believable,” someone says, to which, they reply:

“Fine change 10 to 5!”

Meanwhile, some fans are more concerned about their favorite characters making it out alive. “Please don't kill Gale,” @ColbySteffens said.

Many people think it's weird that Neve Campbell was not on the poster, which featured right about everyone else.

Finally, @ScampyFryNinja thinks they “should have stopped after the second one.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Son Pretends Not To Recognize Parents Years After They Abandoned Him