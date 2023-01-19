Scream VI is Coming: Featuring a More Menacing, Bloodthirsty Ghostface

Scream VI is an upcoming slasher film and the sixth installment in the Scream franchise. The four survivors of Scream V (2022) Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro for the gritty city of New York… but it isn't the end of Ghostface, who resurfaces in this follow-up film even more brutal.

The film stars Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, and Jasmin Savoy Brown who are all reprising their roles from previous installments. It is set to be released on March 10, 2023. The producers announced on the official Scream Twitter page, saying, “This is unlike any other Ghostface.”

This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IAlhfc7j8X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 19, 2023

“These kids are running away, and Ghostface is still finding them in the most beautiful city but also the most terrifying because it's so crowded and it can be aggressive,” says cast member Melissa Barrera.

“That it is set in New York is probably the scariest part,” someone said.

Fans are in for the chase and excited over the announcement.

I CANNOT FREAKING WAIT!!!! — Heather Bland 🌊🏄🏻‍♀️ (@WavesMusicInk) January 19, 2023

However, @timoggy85 (and so many others) are not impressed with the poster, says it's “so bad.”

These modern movie posters all look like the dodgy dvd covers you used to see on holiday for knock off movies. So bad. Especially with all the cool stuff floating around online that you see — Tim (@timoggy85) January 19, 2023

Another person expresses aversion for the poster, and Marvel gets hit with a stray bullet.

Please stop hiring Marvel brained focus group PR people to do your graphics this poster is awful and is a disgrace to the spirit of the series thank you — Brian (@thebestbridog) January 19, 2023

@fslurwithfattie shares an idea on how to boost box office numbers:

make Courteney the true star of 7 and get rid of the youth that won’t help the box office (so all but Hayden and Jenna) thanks in advance! also would love a Kirby dream sequence featuring Jill but know I can’t have it all — fem4toxicMascs (@fslurwithfattie) January 19, 2023

@Timster3 implies that the storyline of the film would be so predictable, that an in fact, they already have a fair idea of how it goes.

Hayden is one of the killers. She leads a cult of ghost face fans to attack the group. She wants to relive the thrill of surviving her attack. There’s like 10 ghost faces this time. Ghost face dies in every scene and a new one pops up. Only 2 ogs survive — Timster (@Timster3) January 19, 2023

“At least make it believable,” someone says, to which, they reply:

“Fine change 10 to 5!”

Meanwhile, some fans are more concerned about their favorite characters making it out alive. “Please don't kill Gale,” @ColbySteffens said.

Please please please don’t kill Gale!!! I’m still having flashbacks when you killed Dewey last years movie — Colby Steffens (@ColbySteffens) January 19, 2023

Don’t Kill Gale Or Tara Please, Take me instead I STARTED THIS… I’m kidding but Seriously DO NOT KILL GALE AND TARA… But why does Tara look… A little bit sus pic.twitter.com/MJ7WDKPfhT — Jonathan gedeon (@Jonathangedeon5) January 19, 2023

Many people think it's weird that Neve Campbell was not on the poster, which featured right about everyone else.

Feels weird to not have Neve Campbell on a Scream poster but it looks good. I can't wait. — Tiffany (@__Tiffany25) January 19, 2023

Finally, @ScampyFryNinja thinks they “should have stopped after the second one.”

i mean the film looks good but its not scream for me. should have stopped after the 2nd one. Original movie is still the best one 👍 — Paul Knowles (@ScampyFryNinja) January 19, 2023

