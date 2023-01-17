World’s #1 Competitive Call of Duty Player Abruptly Retires

Call of Duty is one of the world's most popular video games, frequently topping the sales – and player count – charts since its inception in 2003. When one of its all-time great players abruptly retires, gamers around the world take notice – that's exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Call of Duty professional gamer Seth “Scump” Abner was originally scheduled to retire at the end of the current gaming season, but the gaming world was rocked when he abruptly pushed that retirement day up to today. Fans of Abner – as well as his colleagues – have taken to Twitter to pass along their kind words to the 27-year old, who is widely considered the greatest Call of Duty player of all time.

Abner has amassed countless tournament wins over his illustrious career, including a 2017 world championship.

Abner's official goodbye video has amassed millions of views in just a few short hours as the competitive gaming world is shocked by the early retirement, which came after after just one event of the latest season.

Fellow competitive CoD players were near-unanimous in their sentiment towards Abner, collectively thanking him for everything he's done for the game over his career:

Today is hitting a little different… One of my favourite people/teammates I’ve ever had the pleasure to be around. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me over all these years, I just hope to make you proud from the outside my brother @scump ❤️ #TheGOAT #SoTippable — brandon (@DashySZN) January 17, 2023

Users like Capsidal_ regard Abner as the greatest of all time, citing his influence as why they entered the world of gaming:

The GOAT 🐐 The reason why myself and many others got into gaming enjoy your retirement 👑 — cap (@Capsidal_) January 17, 2023

Fellow competitive gamer CouRageJD echoed the previous sentiment, crowning him as a legend:

Scump is the greatest Call of Duty player of all-time and it’s not even a close debate.



Legend. #ThankYouScump — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) January 17, 2023

Even perennial NBA all-star Karl-Anthony Towns got into the action, telling Abner to “enjoy retirement.”

Speaking of NBA players, users like this one have pointed out similarities between Abner's final match and Kobe Bryant‘s last game:

Kobe’s last game. Scump’s last game.



Same energy. 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4ela2ktuS — The Flank (@TheFlank) January 17, 2023

As this Twitter user points out, Abner's professional gaming resume is impressive, and possibly impossible for others to top:

What a career, @scump



-95 events

-30 wins

-41 finals appearances

-2017 World Champion 🏆

-2x XGames Gold Medalist 🏅🏅

-1 K/D in 47 straight tournaments

-10 CODs with major wins

-WSOW Champ

-First tourney win: 4/3/2011

-Last tourney win: 3/6/2022



🐐? pic.twitter.com/e4asJ1IDxG — Brian (@BrianStats1) January 17, 2023

User Nadeshot credits Abner for the continued growth and popularity of Call of Duty over the past ten years:

The greatest Call of Duty player of all time. Scump has had more impact on the success & growth of competitive Call of Duty than any other player to date & is one of the reasons why so many players & staff get to work in this industry that we all love so much. Love you, brother. https://t.co/7jFrgEFkl0 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) January 17, 2023

However, not all corners of the internet were abuzz with adoration for Scump. This user in particular is in the vocal minority with his opinion:

Scump was overrated anyway — Rell (@Rellimcire1) January 17, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.