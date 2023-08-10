Everything You Need To Know About Seaside Oregon

When it comes to summer fun, the North Oregon Coast is at its best and ready to welcome visitors. There's a small but mighty town that packs a big punch with activities to see and do. Seaside, Oregon has brought me love and joy for the better part of 40 years. While I have witnessed the changes and the growth over the years, it's the little things that stay the same that endear Seaside into the hearts of many.

Seaside's charm, character, and beauty attract thousands of visitors annually. Since Oregon doesn't have a state sales tax, it also makes for great budget-friendly summer travel. There is so much to enjoy in its two-mile span. Even a seasoned visitor can continue to make discoveries while always enjoying the classics.

Walk The Promenade or “Prom”

Walking the oceanfront Promenade or Prom is a must-do and something I do nearly daily. Whether it’s a clear sunny day or full of cloud cover, the one-and-a-half-mile-long Prom is great for people-watching, exercising, and taking in a sunset. It is also bicycle friendly, so pedestrians must watch for those on wheels and keep to the designated walking side.

The Prom celebrated its Centennial anniversary in 2021, featuring over 2,000 arches and 50 lamp posts along its concrete wall.

Stroll Broadway to The Turnaround

There’s always activity on Broadway, the main street stretching from Highway 101 and ending at the oceanfront Turnaround on the Prom. From souvenirs to beachwear to antiques, stores are abundant, and shopping is a major attraction. In addition, there are breweries, fine dining, smaller cafes, and ice cream and saltwater taffy stands. It’s truly the heart of Seaside and was forced to recover after a 1912 fire destroyed most of downtown.

As the name suggests, the circular cement Turnaround is where vehicle traffic returns toward Broadway and anchors many of Seaside’s events. There’s so much to do, taste and smell on Broadway that spending multiple days perusing still wouldn’t get you to everything.

Ride The Bumper Cars

While on Broadway, ride the classic bumper cars, which have been delighting families for decades, including mine. It's one of those Seaside attractions remaining the same in my lifetime, but something not to miss every year. The only changes have been price increases and going from cash-only to card-only.

As part of the Funland Entertainment Center, they are housed with the fast-spinning Tilt-A-Whirl and a small miniature golf course.

Learn Some History

There is no lack of history surrounding Seaside, which is evident in many of its buildings. My family’s cottage has been there since 1907. The Seaside Museum & Historical Society on Holladay Drive is a great place to start. The Seaside Visitor Center also offers guides to history in and around Seaside. Fort Stevens and Fort Clatsop in surrounding areas played a key role in the area’s history.

While Seaside was officially incorporated in 1899, it was first discovered in 1806 by Lewis and Clark Expedition members. Known as the trail's end, they established a salt works facility in town, and a re-creation sits on its spot on the south side.

A statue of Lewis and Clark is located at the Turnaround at the end of Broadway. This is a great spot to grab a photo to remember your visit.

Hike Tillamook Head

If you're up for a scenic hike and are okay with getting a little muddy, then hiking the Tillamook Head Trail should be on your must-do list. The 6.1-mile-long trail through dense forest offers spectacular coastline views and Terrible Tilly lighthouse.

The trailhead can be found in Ecola State Park in neighboring Cannon Beach. Ambitious adventurers can catch a ride to Cannon Beach and hike back to Seaside.

Enjoy Seaside’s Waterways

Given its name, enjoying the oceanfront and seashore is an obvious choice here. Walking along the expansive beach with the sand between my toes and enjoying a sunset from the sand dunes has always been one of my favorite activities. The ocean water can be chilly, given how far north Seaside sits. Walking a low tide can be a treat to look for sand dollars and crabs.

The other main waterway in Seaside is the Necanicum River, a popular spot for fishing from the 12th Ave bridge. In the heart of downtown, just off Broadway, is Quatat Park, which features a great place for picnicking overlooking the Necanicum. From here, swan paddle boats and kayaks are available for rental for further exploration down the river.

On the far north end of town at low tide, you can also walk on a sandbar to where Necanicum and Pacific come together.

Enjoy Seafood and Sweet Treats

One of my favorite things to do in Seaside is enjoy clam chowder at many restaurants and cafes. Grab some to go and continue to stroll the Prom or Broadway. There’s no lack of great choices, from fine dining to takeaway foods.

Additionally, many sweet treats–ice cream, funnel cake, saltwater taffy, and fudge–are available along Broadway. The hardest part is trying to choose from all of my favorites.

Attend an Event

Seaside plays host to several major events during the year, especially during the summer months. It's been home to the Miss Oregon pageant since 1947. Additionally, they host a July Fourth parade and fireworks celebration, a sand castle building contest, a kite festival, and the Hood to Coast Relay in late August.

One of the most well-known is the annual Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament in mid-August, which attracts nationally-ranked players yearly.

Getting to Seaside Oregon

For many, getting to Seaside usually means renting a car after flying into Portland from other parts of the U.S. The most direct drive from Portland is about 72 miles along Route 26, which takes about 90 minutes, and the road is very windy and scenic. There are alternative longer routes, going through Tillamook or north through St. Helens and Astoria. I’ve done all three routes over the years, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

It is possible to get to Seaside without a car as well. A twice-per-day Northwest Point bus runs from downtown Portland and Hillsboro on the city's west side. It connects with the light rail in Hillsboro on the red line, which runs to and from the airport.

Tickets cost approximately $18 and can be purchased on the Amtrak website, and they have two stops in Seaside.

Where To Stay in Seaside Oregon

Seaside is a heavy resort town, so it's home to many motels and hotels, several campgrounds and RV parks, and vacation rentals. In fact, the number of vacation rentals offered through Seaside Vacation Rentals, VRBO, and Airbnb is abundant in town.

My family has used many of these as our family grew, and our cottage wasn’t enough space. A mix of newer modern properties and classic older properties have been there for decades. This is part of the charm of a town like Seaside.

My annual trip to Seaside, Oregon is always a highlight for me, not just for the family togetherness but because I love the town and all it has to offer. Each year I strive to do something new while visiting my favorites. While summer is simply magical in Seaside, I have also had the pleasure of experiencing Seaside in other seasons. Consider spending some quality time on the Oregon Coast in Seaside.