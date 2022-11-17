9 Seasonal Jobs to Apply for This Holiday Season

Seasonal Jobs for the Holiday Season

Sometimes you need a little more money. When your regular job isn’t covering what you need, you turn to other opportunities. This is especially true if it’s the holiday season and you want to stay out of debt but still buy presents or attend special holiday shows and events.

Today there is a myriad of ways to make money. Whether you take on a traditional side job, start your own gig, or see an opportunity in your community we’ve got you covered!

What Is a Seasonal Job?

A seasonal job is a short-term position. Companies hire seasonal positions during their ‘busy times,’ such as Christmas for retailers and restaurants and winter for snow-removal companies.

You can find seasonal jobs at your local stores, online, or even at larger corporations that need temporary help during busy seasons.

Benefits of Seasonal Jobs

Most people take on a seasonal job to temporarily boost their income. The holiday season is a great time to make a little extra money for holiday spending, for example. You’ll make money that you can put towards gifts, holiday travel, and get-togethers.

Some people enjoy seasonal positions for flexibility. They know when they’ll work more and when they’ll have some much-needed time off. It offers more flexibility than a ‘regular’ job while giving you extra income.

Seasonal positions are also a great way to try a company out and see if it’s something you’d like to do long-term. Many companies say a position is seasonal but keep several employees on past the season, hiring them full-time employees.

1. Retail Associate

Large and small stores increase their staff around the holidays. If you love working with people, apply at your favorite stores around the holidays. Many stores hire cashiers, sales personnel, and stock employees. You can even score a store discount for things you need and gift-giving.

2. Customer Service Representative

If you’d rather work from home, consider working as a customer service representative. Large and small companies need people to answer phones and emails or be on the other side of an ‘online chat.’

3. Warehouse Employee

If you’d rather be on the other end of purchases, work as a warehouse employee filling orders. With the increase in e-commerce today, many companies need to order fillers and shippers during the biggest shopping season of the year. If you don’t mind spending time on your feet, this could be a great way to make extra money.

4. Personal Shopper

Do you love to shop only when it’s other people’s money? Do you have an eye for trends, know what people want this holiday season? Apply to be a personal shopper. Bigger stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s have personal shoppers who help people find the perfect gifts. You can help people find the perfect gift for the teen, young adult, or other people in their lives.

5. Holiday Driver

Consider applying to be a holiday driver if you don’t mind fighting traffic and hustle packages to doorsteps. If you don’t have your license or don’t want the driving part’s pressure, UPS and other delivery companies also hire holiday helpers (the people who jump out of the truck and get the packages to the doorstep).

6. Winter Break Camp Counselor

If you love kids and are off of work or school, apply to be a counselor in one of the winter break programs in your town. Whether you love sports, Minecraft, or the arts, find something that you'll enjoy doing and earn some money.

7. Social Media Marketer

The holiday season is a great time to pick up a few clients who need social media marketing help. Most companies ramp up their advertising efforts around the holidays, so it’s a great way to make a little extra cash if you're a natural on social media. Ask the small businesses in their town if they need temporary holiday help spreading the word on social media.

8. Dog Walker/Dog Sitter

If you love your furry friends, make money walking them for people in your area. Join an app, such as Rover, and get matched with pet owners in your area. You set your rates and hours, and Rover does the administrative work for you. Or ask a neighbor if they need help with their dog while they attend day-long holiday events or when they go out of town.

9. Freelance Photographer or Photographer's Assistant

If you love taking pictures, why not get paid to take them? Whether you work for a photography company or set up your own gig, people will pay you to take pictures. Or you can help out an established photographer during one of their busiest seasons of the year.

If you're a whiz with photo editing software, you could also earn some money helping them with post-production and loading pictures up to their site to share with clients.

Are Seasonal Jobs Worth It?

If you’re looking for a way to bring in more income, seasonal jobs are a great way to do it. There’s not a long-term commitment, and who knows, you may find something that you love to do beyond what you already know. It’s a great way to have some fun, stay out of credit card debt, and even meet new people too.

