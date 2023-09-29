Seaworld 2024: New Marine Life Rides and Experiences in Every Park

SeaWorld will open one-of-a-kind marine life-themed rides and attractions in every SeaWorld park in Spring 2024. 2024 annual pass members will be the first to experience the unique attractions before they open.

Something New in Every Park: SeaWorld 2024

Attractions include Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego, and Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio. The new attractions continue the SeaWorld legacy of blending marine life-inspired adventure, discovery, and family-friendly thrills.

“2024 looks to be another fun year with exciting new rides in our parks and our first jellyfish exhibit,” said SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson. “We know our fans will delight in the all-new lineup of marine life-inspired experiences that gives everyone new ways to enjoy our parks.”

Penguin Trek is Coming to SeaWorld Orlando

Penguin Trek features a unique snowmobile-styled ride car where riders journey through Antarctica and join a penguin research mission. The coaster features two exciting launches, a maze of twists, and moves up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses indoors and outside. Guests will have to experience its finale: as the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves in the heart of SeaWorld Orlando's penguin habitat.

The ride accommodates rider heights from 42 inches to 77 inches. A unique and immersive blend of coaster thrills and authentic animal interaction offers the entire family the spirit of adventure and exploration, further connecting SeaWorld's mission and commitment to animal care, education, and research.

In Spring 2024, Penguin Trek will be the eighth coaster to join SeaWorld Orlando's ever-expanding ride portfolio.

Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego announced the upcoming debut of Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience in 2024, adding another exciting and educational dimension to the park's offerings. The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, the Jellyfish Experience will be the park's newest immersive and interactive aquarium.

Visitors to the new exhibit will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries, like diving into the ocean. Glowing with ethereal light, Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies will gracefully glide through the water. The experience features an 18-foot-tall cylinder and a five-foot diameter sphere jelly habitat with water that pours from the top and sides for guests to touch. Guests can upgrade their experience with a behind-the-scenes tour led by an aquarist, learn more about jellyfish propagation, and have hands-on experience to feel the ocean's translucent treasures.

The Jellyfish Experience offers a fun way to learn from experts about what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviors and patterns, and how they have adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth.

SeaWorld San Antonio to Open World's First Launched Flume Coaster

SeaWorld San Antonio announces Catapult Falls the world's first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. The ride will feature the world's steepest flume drop, North America's only vertical lift flume coaster, and the tallest flume drop in Texas.

This ride will catapult through the launch at speeds of 30 feet per second, allowing riders to feel the rush of a coaster while experiencing the rocking and swaying of riding on a water track. Guests can stay tuned for a first look at the “Catapult Falls” ride vehicles.

2024 Annual Pass Members First to Experience New Attractions

The best way to experience these new attractions is with a SeaWorld Annual Pass on sale. All Pass Members will receive a preview of the Jellyfish Experience and be the first to ride Penguin Trek and Catapult Falls. Visit SeaWorld.com to find more information and purchase a yearly pass.