SeaWorld 60th Anniversary Celebration Includes Specially Priced Tickets

Celebrate the SeaWorld 60th anniversary with a year-long celebration featuring many new attractions, shows, and festivities. The popular marine life theme park will delight guests with exciting offerings throughout 2024. To share their joy, they're also offering tickets for $60 if you book online before March 17.

Festivities kick off on March 21, exactly 60 years since SeaWorld opened its San Diego doors in 1964. Guests can expect a grand launch party with entertainment, delicious food, and exclusive merch. There will be costumed characters and 60th-anniversary cupcakes. SeaWorld promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

New SeaWorld Attractions

If you can't make it to one of the three SeaWorld locations in March, you're in luck because the celebrations continue with new rides and attractions throughout the year. SeaWorld Orlando is introducing Penguin Trek, an Antarctic-themed coaster. SeaWorld San Antonio recently opened Catapult Falls, “the world's first launched flume coaster.” SeaWorld San Diego plans to unveil Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience, featuring “one of the largest jelly cylinders in the country.”

In addition to these exhilarating highlights, guests can look forward to exciting presentations and shows. Cirque du Soleil-style performances will be held at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio, and the beloved Shamu and Crew show will return to SeaWorld San Diego to keep audiences entertained throughout the year. You also won't miss out on the limited edition anniversary merchandise and new food offerings, as they will be available all year round.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Do you have special memories of a trip to SeaWorld when you were a child? SeaWorld will unveil historical exhibits at its parks, offering a glimpse into the evolution of its 60-year history. From the Pass Member Lounge in Orlando to the Explorers Hub in San Diego, these exhibits will transport visitors through SeaWorld's growth over the decades.

Looking Past the SeaWorld 60th Anniversary Celebration

“As we look to the next 60 years and beyond, we are excited about the future and the one-of-a-kind experiences that will continue to inspire the next generation of guests,” says Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts Inc.

Consider the annual pass if you plan to visit SeaWorld more than once a year. From free parking to VIP events, Annual Passholders can make the most of their SeaWorld experience. You can check events and book tickets on the SeaWorld website.