May is Military Appreciation Month and SeaWorld has announced free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests to its SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks. Here's more information on how SeaWorld Honors Military Appreciation Month and how to take advantage of the offer if you qualify.

SeaWorld Waves of Honor

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program is a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, SeaWorld has been proud to provide complimentary park access to United States military members. Over 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed free admission to the company’s parks through the Waves of Honor program. Whether it’s educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, SeaWorld invites military families for a day of family fun on us.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated, drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

Military Appreciation Month Offer Details

Veterans can register for this offer through May 14 and have until July 9 to visit the parks with free tickets.

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for the complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 9. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans, and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to military members for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”

