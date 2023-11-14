Seaworld Orlando Christmas Celebration Returns With New Cheer

A cherished holiday tradition, SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration returns this year with even more reasons to attend. Guests of all ages can delight in scrumptious food, stunning live shows, and joyful entertainment inspired by the natural world as they create treasured memories together. Over 3 million sparkling lights will shine bright during the festive event, offered on select dates from November 10 through January 2.

SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration

Visitors will see the theme park transformed into a winter wonderland with the addition of NEW holiday experiences sprinkled around the event. During the celebration, guests can indulge in delicious holiday treats, experience fabulous holiday shows and entertainment, and enjoy outdoor ice skating at Bayside Stadium!

Immerse yourself in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph's Christmas Town or be wowed by the fan favorite “Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale” to end each night of the Christmas Celebration. There's something for everyone to love at this Orlando theme park event.

What's New at SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration 2023

SeaWorld Orlando offers more than ever during this year's Christmas Celebration event, increasing the competition with Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Universal Orlando holiday events. With so many offerings during the event, I recommend making a list of your must-dos before attending. Remember that regular animal exhibits and coasters are also still available. Here's what's new at SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration.

New Attractions and Shows

Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen: One of the newest highlights is a live show featuring the enchanting world of “Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen,” which promises to add a dash of laughter and a sprinkle of sweetness to your festive celebrations. Mrs. Claus, the beloved matriarch of the North Pole, takes center stage as she trades in her cozy Christmas sweater for a chef's apron, inviting guests on a whimsical culinary journey.

One of the newest highlights is a live show featuring the enchanting world of “Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen,” which promises to add a dash of laughter and a sprinkle of sweetness to your festive celebrations. Mrs. Claus, the beloved matriarch of the North Pole, takes center stage as she trades in her cozy Christmas sweater for a chef's apron, inviting guests on a whimsical culinary journey. The Christmas Market: Another new event feature in the heart of Wild Arctic Plaza is the Christmas Market! Guests will discover a winter wonderland brimming with delectable culinary delights, unique merchandise, and the festive melodies of live music.

Another new event feature in the heart of Wild Arctic Plaza is the Christmas Market! Guests will discover a winter wonderland brimming with delectable culinary delights, unique merchandise, and the festive melodies of live music. Ice Skating: SeaWorld Orlando is now home to the only outdoor ice rink in Central Florida! Guests can lace up and hit the ice. During the day, park guests will have the opportunity to ice skate at Bayside Stadium. Once night falls, they can relax as the pros show off what they got with “Winter Wonderland on Ice.”

New SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration Food & Drink

Guests to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration can savor the flavors of the holiday season with all new food and beverage offerings this year. Traditional flavors like gingerbread, eggnog, and peppermint can be found around the park in new and unexpected ways. You're in for a yummy adventure with these festive new treats.

Jolly Philly Cheesesteak – Steak, cheese, onions, peppers & secret sauce

– Steak, cheese, onions, peppers & secret sauce Festive BBQ Pulled Pork and Waffle – House-made waffle; BBQ pulled pork

– House-made waffle; BBQ pulled pork Mistletoe Lambchops – Rosemary grilled lamb chops, cranberry & peppered apple relish

– Rosemary grilled lamb chops, cranberry & peppered apple relish Strawberries and Cream Beignets – Strawberries, Bavarian cream, powdered sugar

– Strawberries, Bavarian cream, powdered sugar Santa's Mini Apple Pie – Made with apples, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves

– Made with apples, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves Rustic Gingerbread Cake – Gingerbread spice cake filled with creamy vanilla bean mousse, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Guests will be able to sip seasonal drinks while strolling around the park. They can enjoy beverages, including hot or frozen hot chocolate, coquito, or frozen eggnog. There are also several NEW holiday cocktails to try, including:

Christmas Cheers – Hendrix gin, cranberry, orange, lime, garnished with orange wheel

– Hendrix gin, cranberry, orange, lime, garnished with orange wheel Not Santa's Milk and Cookies – Rumchata, vanilla vodka, cinnamon, topped with ginger snap crumbs

– Rumchata, vanilla vodka, cinnamon, topped with ginger snap crumbs Mistletoe Margarita – Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, cranberry, lime sour, garnished with lime wedge

– Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, cranberry, lime sour, garnished with lime wedge Apple Cider Punch – Apple cider, bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice, garnished with lime wedge

Save money and try it all with the Festive Food & Seasonal Sips sampling lanyard. Guests can choose from a 10-sample lanyard for $60 or a 5-sample lanyard for $45. With this purchase, guests can try any combination of food, drink, or dessert samples and an exclusive souvenir hot cocoa mug.

How to Experience SeaWorld Orlando Christmas Celebration

The SeaWorld Orlando 2024 calendar year is quickly approaching (with many new attractions to look forward to), but there's still time to get in on the holiday cheer before we kiss the year goodbye. One of the best ways for guests to experience SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration is with a SeaWorld Orlando 2024 Fun Card, which offers park admission through December 31, 2024, for one low price of $138.99.

Guests will have admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a full calendar year to experience thrilling rides, unique animal encounters, and energizing entertainment. For even more benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass for as low as $14.50/month + tax with no down payment.

With an Annual Pass, you'll enjoy 12 months of visits with unique benefits like being among the first to ride “Penguin Trek” coming in Spring 2024, as well as free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, and savings on merchandise.