Hurricanes, Beads, and Parades: SeaWorld Orlando Mardi Gras 2024

February marks the beginning of Mardi Gras season, and the SeaWorld Orlando Mardi Gras celebration will join the party on February 8, 2024. Included with park admission and part of the Seven Seas Food Festival, the event comprises specialty food, drink, and entertainment options. It's time to break out your beads and make room for some tasty king cake!

SeaWorld Orlando Mardi Gras 2024

Orlando brings New Orleans flair to Florida as SeaWorld invites guests to celebrate Mardi Gras during the Seven Seas Food Festival. If you're craving cajun cuisine and jazz music and washing it down with a hurricane, this is the time of year to visit SeaWorld Orlando.

The park will be transformed into an incredible festival on select dates between February 8 and 18, with a special in-park celebration on Fat Tuesday, February 13. Fat Tuesday will be the ultimate day of festivity, including parades, parties, and gastronomic indulgence.

This year, SeaWorld Orlando introduces a new element of celebration to Mardi Gras, where guests are invited to become immersed in the vibrant flair of Brazil's Carnaval. Explore the Brazilian Market, located along the Pipeline Pathway. The Market has all-new additions to the menu. Galinhada is making its debut along with the eagerly anticipated return of two reimagined fan favorites: Picanha Steak and Pão de Queijo. The party comes to life with exciting performances by traditional samba dancers and electrifying live music throughout the Brazilian market area.

SeaWorld Orlando Mardi Gras Offerings

The Mardi Gras celebration is included with park admission. Specialty food and beverage offerings are not. The food booths are walk-up quick-service stations located throughout the park.

What's Included For 2024:

Pop-Up Parade: The Wild Arctic Plaza will come to life as entertainers, bead captains, stilt walkers, and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to SeaWorld during this special pop-up parade. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.)

The Wild Arctic Plaza will come to life as entertainers, bead captains, stilt walkers, and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to SeaWorld during this special pop-up parade. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Live Music: Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as our live band brings Cajun and jazz classics to Orlando. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.)

Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as our live band brings Cajun and jazz classics to Orlando. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Street Party: The sights and sounds of Bourbon Street will take over Wild Arctic Plaza with a DJ, street performers, and a dance party. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.)

The sights and sounds of Bourbon Street will take over Wild Arctic Plaza with a DJ, street performers, and a dance party. (Select times from 12:30 – 6 p.m.) Family Craft: The whole family can get in the spirit of Mardi Gras with a create-your-own Mardi Gras Mask craft activity.

The whole family can get in the spirit of Mardi Gras with a create-your-own Mardi Gras Mask craft activity. Gulf Coast Flavors: Enjoy classic Gulf Coast flavors as part of our Seven Seas Food Festival with added menu items such as Banana Fosters Beignets, Shrimp and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya, and Frozen NOLA Hurricanes in an exclusive souvenir glass in addition to all the sips and savors throughout the festival. (12:30 p.m. to park close.)

The Easiest Way To Sample Food and Drink at the Celebration

Since the celebration is part of the Seven Seas Food Festival, visitors who want to taste the flavors of Mardi Gras can purchase the Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Discover endless combinations of food and drink offerings around the park. It's a culinary journey that includes a 10-sample lanyard for $70, or take it up a notch with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard, available for $85, for the best savings. If you're a SeaWorld Orlando Pass Member, enjoy the VIP treatment by purchasing 18 samples for $15.

Guests who purchase an Annual Pass can attend the Seven Seas Food Festival and enjoy Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day Celebration, and Cinco de Mayo. It's all part of the new SeaWorld 2024 offerings. With an Annual Pass, guests enjoy unlimited visits and special benefits like exclusive access to “Penguin Trek” through the “Passport to Chills” program, free parking, free guest tickets, and access to special VIP events.