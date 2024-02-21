SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival Brings Big Music Names

Did you know that the largest Orlando theme park food festival happens yearly inside SeaWorld Orlando? Tourists regularly flock to the annual SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival for eats, drinks, and special limited-time events. The festival represents cultures from all over the world. Don't be put off by the name; it's far more than seafood.

SeaWorld Orlando recently announced the addition of more performers to its acclaimed Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup. Catch these concerts at the Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday throughout the festival. It's all included in your park ticket admission. This year's concert series promises to delight audiences with rock, country, Latin, hip-hop, R&B, and '90s throwbacks.

SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival 2024 Concerts

The Seven Seas Food Festival occurs on select dates from February 2 to May 19, allowing guests to enjoy great food in addition to experiencing award-winning attractions, captivating animal presentations, and diverse musical entertainment. Delicious eats and refreshing sips might be the main draw, but the entertainment lineup is impressive and enticing as well.

2024 SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival Concerts

Ludacris (Hip-Hop)

NEW- Hanson (Pop/Rock)

NEW- The Goo Goo Dolls (Pop/Rock)

NEW- Big Bad VooDoo Daddy (Swing)

NEW- The Righteous Brothers (Pop/Soul/Rock)

Hoobastank (Rock)

Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)

Newsboys (Rock)

NEW- Boyce Avenue (Pop/Rock)

NEW- Natalie Grant (Christian/Gospel)

Josh Turner (Country)

Warrant (Rock)

Grupo Niche (Latin)

Night Ranger (Rock)

Corey Kent (Country)

These big music names are sure to draw a crowd. Reserved seating can be purchased online in advance for the best seats in the house.

What Is the SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival?

The Seven Seas Food Festival invites guests to embark on a global culinary journey featuring over 200 food and drink options inspired by cultures worldwide. It's one of the most popular Orlando theme park food festivals. Food and drink booths are scattered around the park. Each food booth offers small plates of international cuisine paired with beverages that highlight the food.

This year, the festival welcomes four new markets including the Indian Market, French Market, Vegetarian Market, and Half Pipe Pavilion. You can access the festival and the regular park offerings when you purchase your park ticket. Your park ticket does not include food, drink, or reserved concert seating.

New Food at the Festival

If you want to save money on festival food and drink, consider purchasing a Seven Seas Festival Tasting Lanyard. It's a fantastic way to discover endless combinations of food and drink available at the festival. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard for $70 or take it up a notch with the fan-favorite 15-sample lanyard for $85 for the best savings yet. SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass Members get VIP treatment and can purchase 18 samples for the price of 15.

New food items for this year's festival include:

Fried Pickles: Served with a Texas Petal Sauce

Whisky Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll: Soft, Sweet Cinnamon Roll, Crispy Crumbled Bacon, Topped with Whiskey Maple Glaze

Bangers and Mash: Guinness Sausage, Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Gravy

St. Patrick's Day Nachos: Crispy Potato Chips, Corned Beef, Cheese & Red Cabbage

Tempura Battered Sushi: California Roll, Deep Fried and topped with Masago, Eel Sauce

Deep-Fried Dumpling: Asian Vegetable Medley, Ponzu Sauce

Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce: Cajun Rice Balls with ground Pork & Chicken, topped with Remoulade Sauce

The fun has already begun, but it ends on May 19, so don't wait to plan your SeaWorld Orlando visit.