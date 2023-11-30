Sebastian Stan to Play a Young Donald Trump in Movie

Sebastian Stan will play a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, an upcoming biopic directed by Ali Abbasi that also stars Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. The movie explores Trump's career as a businessman in the 1970s and '80s.

According to Deadline, “Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, The Apprentice will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn. It’s a mentor-protégé story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty. Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers. Sources tell Deadline that Strong will play Cohn, with Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana.”

Abbasi is an Iranian filmmaker known for directing Shelley, Border, and Holy Spider. Abbasi also directed the final two episodes in season one of The Last of Us.

Sebastian Stan Says He Embraces Roles That Freak Him Out

Although Sebastian Stan is best known for playing Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he gravitates toward more extreme roles. He received critical acclaim for playing rocker Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy (pictured).

In a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Sebastian Stan talks about not playing it safe. “More and more as I’ve gotten older, when I read something that really kind of freaks me out a little bit and I get the voice that’s like, ‘Don’t ever go near this,’ then I’m more drawn to it as a result,” said Stan. “I find usually that fear is a good indicator of something that I have to sort of step into perhaps to understand better.” He continued:

“I feel like I’m just as anxious now about what do I do next as I was a few years ago. I don’t know if that’s ever going to change, and I don’t know if I’m ever going to want it to change. I hate comfort. I don’t like to feel comfortable, work-wise. I feel it’s easy to get comfortable. I think it’s easy to get sort of trapped as an actor and to just do things.”

Stan was born in Romania, moved to Austria at age 8, and then moved to the United States at age 12. “I grew up with movies,” said Stan. “That’s how I learned, that’s how I was educated. I came to this country and I didn’t speak English and I sat in a basement of a close family friend and I watched movies. That’s how I learned about stories. To me, this line of work is storytelling, it’s about communicating and finding a way for us to ask and deal with questions and awareness in another way that we can’t always do face to face. There is a catharsis to this experience.”

Production commenced on The Apprentice this week.