Secret Hotel and Resort Deals May Mean Big Savings on Last-Minute Travel

Cold weather escapes to Caribbean destinations are more popular than ever. 20 out of the 21 most popular destinations in the Caribbean saw an increase in international visitor arrivals, some as high as 50% over the previous year. However, they're also more expensive, as added arrivals contribute to soaring prices at many destinations.

If you're using standard vacation booking platforms to book your last-minute vacation to warmer climates this season, you're likely spending hundreds or thousands more than you need to.

To beat the rising cost, savvy travelers are skipping booking platforms and booking directly with hotels or resorts. While these secret savings may be harder to find, they often feel too good to be true – and come with some next-level amenities thrown in.

Savings, Simplified

Using vacation booking platforms like the popular Booking.com, Hotels.com, or any of their other numerous competitors is almost a universal part of the trip planning process for most travelers. Expedia's 2023 Path to Purchase report found that 80% of travelers who recently booked travel online used an online travel agency (OTA) in the days leading up to their booking.

While these platforms often tout a lowest-price guarantee or promote price comparison perks across platforms, there's something they can't beat: directly booking with hotels and resorts. Eliminating intermediaries often allows travelers to score special deals they wouldn't find elsewhere. In many cases, hotels and resorts work to cut out the middleman and push their most popular experiences directly to travelers.

Resort deals can vary widely, from free nights or percentages off to discounts for luxurious upgrades as a new industry norm. Even without hotel-specific discounts or savings options, added-on amenities or experiences can reduce travelers’ overall vacation costs.

One example, Grupo Xcaret hotels in the Mexican Caribbean offers All-Fun Inclusive stays at the resort's Playa del Carmen and Riviera Maya properties, considered some of Mexico's best resorts. This appealing addition includes unlimited access to the area's several award-winning theme parks, a huge plus — and significant cost savings — for families staying at Hotel Xcaret Mexico or theme park-loving kids at heart staying at the adults-only Hotel Xcaret Arte.

Beautiful Belize

Four-star diamond resort Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, located off the coast of Belize, is among the Caribbean resorts offering a deal this season. This Central American retreat, wedged beneath Mexico's popular Yucatán Peninsula destinations, Cancún and Playa del Carmen, rests on the tiny island of Ambergris Caye.

The long, luscious Caribbean coastline and striking white sand make the beaches in Belize legendary. The area is more popular than you might think, with a recent study by We Review Resorts identifying Belize as No. 3 on the list of most sought-after destinations for Americans looking for a tropical escape during winter.

Alaia Belize offers Belize a Little Longer packages for travelers looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy the resort. “The Belize a Little Longer package includes either a 5th night free or a 6th night free depending on dates of travel, says Mari-Elena Baldwin, Director of Sales and Marketing for Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection. “Guests can save up to 20%. And the package includes a complimentary poolside cabana for one day during their stay.”

Plush studios, suites, and villas all fall within the package’s savings, only adding to the reasons Alaia Belize sits among the best resorts in Belize. Alaia Belize rests on pristine white sands facing the Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest reef in the world and one of the few reef systems that continue to thrive; snorkeling and diving trips depart right from the resort's dock. The K'in Spa & Wellness Centre, a state-of-the-art gym, and increasingly exciting culinary offerings are among the resort's other pluses.

It's not the first time a package deal at the resort has proved popular for travelers — and successful for the resort. “[Alaia Belize] has offered a free night promotion in the past, and it was our most popular package, so we've reintroduced it for 2024 with a twist on the name.”

The Belize a Little Longer package offers travelers the opportunity to save big on their vacation — in addition to some swanky bonuses — on travel dates extending through December 2024.

The Best Deals in Travel

Finding these next-level stand-alone travel deals requires more effort from travelers. Travelers can look at specific resorts in destinations of interest and see if plans are available when booking directly with the hotel or resort.

However, budget-conscious travelers should consider all the costs associated with their trip before signing up for that too-good-to-be-true resort discount.

Flight costs can be a significant factor in budgeting for a Caribbean vacation. Well-served Caribbean island destinations, or coastal destinations like Mexico or Belize, can generally offer more affordable flights for North American travelers than more off-the-beaten-path destinations in the Eastern Antilles. However, with airlines increasing their Caribbean flight offerings this year to keep up with growing demand, it's important to research before jumping to conclusions.

The added legwork is worth it for travelers looking for that unforgettable warm-weather escape at a fraction of the cost. “Belize is a beautiful country where the people are warm and welcoming with an authentic culture and genuine hospitality, making it much more than just a sun, sand, and sea destination,” says Baldwin. It's the kind of thing worth sticking around for, even if it's just a little longer.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.