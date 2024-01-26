24 Secrets Only Disney World Insiders Know

Disney World is a cherished travel destination where magic, wonder, and excitement meet. From thrilling attractions to enchanting lands, there is no shortage of ways to explore the spectacular parks Disney has to offer. We’re spilling all of the secrets that only Disney World insiders know about the beloved theme parks.

1. The Cinderella Castle Has a Secret Suite

Originally built for Walt Disney and his family, the secret suite in the Cinderella Castle is now only open to contest winners and special guests. The suite features beautiful 17th-century furniture, a mosaic floor that includes 24-karat gold pieces, a clock frozen at 11:59, and a Jacuzzi tub.

2. Disney World Has Secret Underground Tunnels

Disney World is home to secret underground tunnels, also known as Utilidor tunnels. The Magic Kingdom tunnels, spanning nine acres, were built in 1971 and connect to every area in the park. The system is only open to Disney World employees and is so large that they need to use golf carts to get around.

3. Walt Disney Intended for Epcot to be a Private Community

Walt Disney initially intended Epcot to be an experimental community for residents. The community would house 20,000 people and feature restaurants, theaters, homes, and a climate-controlled city center. When Walt Disney died, workers scrapped the project, and Epcot became a park filled with essential attractions everyone loves.

4. A Chosen Family Opens the Magic Kingdom Every Morning

On your next trip to Disney World, you should show up early to get a chance to open the park. Each morning, the Magic Kingdom has a rope drop to open the park, and employees choose a new family to open the park each day. Disney experts recommend that families show up early and wear matching Disney clothes.

5. Disney World Constantly Sprays Scents Into Each Park

If you’ve ever noticed that different theme parks smell a certain way, it’s because they’re meant to. To keep the magic alive, Disney Imagineers use Smellitzer machines that spray pleasant scents, such as tasty snack smells, through hidden vents in the park.

6. The Garbage is Removed in Secret

The Magic Kingdom uses an automated vacuum collection system to remove garbage from the park. The collection system is in Disney’s secret underground tunnels, so you’ll never see garbage removed throughout the park. Custodians place the trash into particular processors, bringing it underground to be moved and processed.

7. None of the American Flags Are Real

All of the flags you see at the park may look like American flags, but they aren’t the traditional version. Each flag is missing a star or a stripe to remain raised permanently. Another fun fact many guests don’t know is that flagpoles also double as lightning rods to protect guests in case of severe weather.

8. None of the Buildings or Structures in Disney World Are Taller Than 200 Feet

While some buildings may look tall, none reach taller than 200 feet. Disney World uses optical illusions, such as using smaller bricks at the top of buildings, to make them appear taller than they are.

9. In Magic Kingdom, You'll Never be Able to See a Neighboring Land

Magic Kingdom is specifically designed so that when you’re in one land, you won’t be able to see a nearby land, regardless of where you are. The design keeps the magic and mystery of Disney alive.

10. Employees Aren't Allowed to Point With a Finger to Guide a Guest

If a guest is lost and needs help with directions, Disney employees must be careful about how they help them. Since it’s considered rude in some cultures to point with your index finger when explaining directions, employees must point with two fingers.

11. Mickeys Are Scattered Around the Park

Mickey Mouses are hidden all over the various parks for guests to find. They’re often hidden in tricky-to-find spots like small ride details and artwork. The Mickeys all have the classic two round ears and round heads that define the beloved mouse.

12. You Can Hear a Secret Conversation at the Hat Shop on Main Street

When you stop by the hat shop at the end of Main Street, if you pick up the vintage phone, you’ll be able to listen in on a secret conversation. The phone plays a recording of a mother and daughter disagreeing over the price of groceries.

13. Visitors Are Never More Than 30 Steps Away From a Garbage Can

Walt Disney was very particular about how many garbage cans were available in the park and wanted to ensure one was always within close reach. When you visit the park, each garbage can is about 30 steps away from one another.

14. Two of the Same Characters Are Never Seen Together

To keep the charm of Disney World alive, you’ll never see two of the same characters together at the same time. All of the characters have schedules to avoid run-ins.

15. The Cinderella Fountain Statue Looks Different to Adults Than It Does to Children

To an adult, the statue of Cinderella may look sad because her head is down. From a child's perspective, however, Cinderella looks like she is wearing a crown. The statue shows how things may look much different in a child's eyes compared to an adult's.

16. There is an Abandoned Airport Outside of the Magic Kingdom

In 1970, Disney built its first and only airport before the park opened. The airport was used for around two years before being shut down and turned into backstage parking. You can find the airport underneath the Monorail before the entrance to Magic Kingdom.

17. You Can Catch a Secret Show at the End of the Night at the Magic Kingdom

Most guests don’t know that if you stick around the Magic Kingdom a few minutes after it closes, you can watch the “Kiss Goodnight” show. You must be a guest staying at select Disney resorts to enjoy Extended Evening Hours to see Cinderella Castle light up while playing the song “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

18. Planes Can't Fly Over the U.S. Parks

If you’ve ever noticed how peacefully quiet it is in Disney World, there’s a reason for it. There's a strict no-fly zone over two of Disney's parks, limiting the outside noise infiltrating the park.

19. Disney World Purposely Won't Sell Gum

A detail that most visitors may overlook is that you can’t buy gum at any of the shops in Disney World. The park enforces a no-gum policy in shops to prevent gum from being spat out or stuck around the park. While Disney World won’t sell you gum, you can bring your own in.

20. The Magic Kingdom's Cinderella Castle Isn't Made of Stone

While the outside of Cinderella’s Castle may look like it's made of stone, it’s actually made of fiberglass. Disney designed the castle strategically to withstand up to 110 miles per hour winds, hurricanes, and any severe weather or storms that may cross its path.

21. The Haunted Mansion Has a Secret Donald Duck

While Disney World is filled with hidden Mickeys for you to find, the park also has a secret Donald Duck in the Haunted Mansion. You can find Donald’s silhouette on a chair — which may be in the endless hallway or the library as it occasionally changes.

22. There is a Hidden Character at the Animal Kingdom

A street performer called “DiVine” can be found at the Animal Kingdom if guests look closely enough. She wears green face paint, leaves, vines, and stilts and can often be found between Asia and Africa or at the entrance of the Kingdom.

23. Disney Sprays Garlic Extract Around the Park to Repel Bugs

Disney World rarely has mosquitoes and bugs. The park has a bug repellent made of garlic that repels mosquitoes wandering into the park. Fortunately, the garlic repellent isn’t detectable by humans, so guests won’t have to worry about any unpleasant smells.

24. Blue Employee Name Tags Are Unique

All Disney employees or cast members must wear a name tag with their name and hometown on it. The employees with a blue name tag earned the Walt Disney Legacy Award, the highest honor an employee can receive.